In the example below, the application is responsible for handling incoming traffic from two separate clients. Each client's traffic will be processed in software on a separate Rx queue:

client A on Rx queue RX_QUEUE_ID_A

entity B on Rx queue RX_QUEUE_ID_B

For the purpose of this example, we will assume that:

traffic from client A will be either Ethernet/IPv4/UDP or Ethernet/IPv4/TCP and there will be at most 500k unique connections (i.e. 500k unique 5-tuples - IPv4 source and destination addresses, TCP/UDP, source and destination ports).

traffic from client B will be either Ethernet/IPv4/UDP or Ethernet/IPv4/TCP and there will be at most 500k unique connections.

sets of 5-tuples for client A and client B are disjoint, i.e. client can be uniquely identified by a 5-tuple.

As a result, the application should be able to process at most 1M unique connections and determine the destination queue based on 5-tuple. The following steps provide an example configuration of traffic processing pipeline supporting this use case. This pipeline consists of the following:

Table, in group 1, containing at most 1M flows which: match incoming traffic from client A (identified by a 5-tuple match), assign a TAG value 0xaaaa to the packet and transfer processing to group 4; match incoming traffic from client B (identified by a 5-tuple match), assign a TAG value 0xbbbb to the packet and transfer processing to group 4;

Table, in group 4, containing flows with: match packets with TAG value 0xaaaa (traffic from client A) and forward traffic to RX_QUEUE_ID_A Rx queue. match packets with TAG value 0xbbbb (traffic from client B) and forward traffic to RX_QUEUE_ID_B Rx queue.



Examples below assume that there is a flow create in group 0, which matches all traffic and transfers it for processing to group 1.

In this step application configures template API using rte_flow_configure() . In order to properly configure the template API, application must provide port configure (through rte_flow_port_attr struct ) and queue configuration (through rte_flow_queue_attr struct ).

Port configuration specifies the amount of resources to preallocate:

counters

aging objects

meters

meter profiles

meter policies

connection tracking objects

Before application attempts to create a flow with any of those resources, they must be preallocated at configuration time. Despite preallocating resources, application can provide additional flags to port configuration (flags field in rte_flow_port_attr struct ). Currently the only supported flag is RTE_FLOW_PORT_FLAG_STRICT_QUEUE which controls strict queue mode:

if set, all operations on a given flow (create/destroy/query/update) must happen on the same queue

if unset, there is no limitation

Queue configuration specifies the size of flow queues, i.e. maximum number of flow queue operations allowed to be enqueued. Queue configuration is provided per queue.

Template API configuration can be done only if the port is not started.

In the examples below template API is configured without any additional resources and without enabling strict queue mode. Port will have 2 flow queues, each having 64 available entries.

struct rte_flow_error error = { 0 }; int ret; uint16_t port_id = PORT_ID; const struct rte_flow_port_attr port_flow_attr { }; const struct rte_flow_queue_attr port_flow_q_attr = { .size = 64 }; const struct rte_flow_queue_attr *port_flow_q_attrs[] = { &port_flow_q_attr, &port_flow_q_attr, }; /* If port is started, it must be stopped before configuration. */ rte_eth_dev_stop(port_id); ret = rte_flow_configure(port_id, &port_flow_attr, RTE_DIM(port_flow_q_attrs), port_flow_q_attrs, &error); if (ret != 0) { printf("Failed to configure template API: %s (%d)

", error.message, rte_errno); rte_exit(EXIT_FAILURE, "Exiting"); } /* Port can be started now */ rte_eth_dev_start(port_id);

port stop 0 flow configure 0 queues_number 2 queues_size 64 port start 0

In this step pattern templates used in group 1 are created. Pattern template specify flow items (packet headers or packet metadata) on which flows will match processed packets. These template require specification of:

Item types.

Mask configuration of items: If not provided, then flows will match only the given type, e.g. if RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH is specified without a mask, then Ethernet packet will be matched. If provided, then flows will match the given type and specified fields, e.g. RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV4 is specified with a default mask (rte_flow_item_ipv4_mask), then IPv4 packets with specific source and destination addresses will be matched.

Allowed direction attributes (ingress, egress and/or transfer).

Whether to perform relaxed matching: If relaxed matching is enabled, then matching is performed only on items with mask set. If relaxed matching is disabled, then matching is performed on all items, regardless of mask configuration.



Examples below create 2 pattern templates:

Match packets with Ethernet, IPv4 and UDP headers. IPv4 source and destination addresses, and UDP source and destination ports will be matched. Match packets with Ethernet, IPv4 and UDP headers. IPv4 source and destination addresses, and TCP source and destination ports will be matched.

uint16_t port_id = PORT_ID; const struct rte_flow_pattern_template_attr pt_attr = { .relaxed_matching = 0, .ingress = 1, }; struct rte_flow_error error = { 0 }; struct rte_flow_item pattern_1[] = { { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV4, .mask = &rte_flow_item_ipv4_mask, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_UDP, .mask = &rte_flow_item_udp_mask, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END, }, }; struct rte_flow_pattern_template *pt_1; pt_1 = rte_flow_pattern_template_create(port_id, &pt_attr, pattern_1, &error); if (pt_1 == NULL) { printf("Failed to create pattern template: %s (%d)

", error.message, rte_errno); rte_exit(EXIT_FAILURE, "Exiting"); } struct rte_flow_item pattern_2[] = { { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV4, .mask = &rte_flow_item_ipv4_mask, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_TCP, .mask = &rte_flow_item_tcp_mask, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END, }, }; struct rte_flow_pattern_template *pt_2; pt_2 = rte_flow_pattern_template_create(port_id, &pt_attr, pattern_2, &error); if (pt_2 == NULL) { printf("Failed to create pattern template: %s (%d)

", error.message, rte_errno); rte_exit(EXIT_FAILURE, "Exiting"); }

flow pattern_template 0 create ingress relaxed no pattern_template_id 1 template eth / ipv4 src mask 255.255.255.255 dst mask 255.255.255.255 / udp src mask 0xffff dst mask 0xffff / end flow pattern_template 0 create ingress relaxed no pattern_template_id 2 template eth / ipv4 src mask 255.255.255.255 dst mask 255.255.255.255 / tcp src mask 0xffff dst mask 0xffff / end

In this step an actions template is created. Actions template specify a list of actions performed on a packet when flow is matched. This template requires a specification of:

Actions list - list of actions performed on a packet when flow is matched.

Masks list - list of action masks specifying whether each flow performs the same action or not: If corresponding action mask has a configuration (rte_flow_action struct mask field) and this configuration has non-zero fields, then each flow will perform the same action. Action parameters are based on action from the previous list. This configuration is named masked action. If corresponding action mask does not have configuration or configuration is zeroed, then each flow will perform an action of this type, but action's configuration is taken from the flow rule. This configuration is named unmasked action.

Allowed direction attribute (ingress, egress and/or transfer).

Examples below create an actions template which contains the following actions:

MODIFY_FIELD action, which sets TAG with index 0 to a value provided in flow rule - action is unmasked.

JUMP action, which transfer processing to group 4 - action is masked.

uint16_t port_id = PORT_ID; struct rte_flow_error error = { 0 }; const struct rte_flow_actions_template_attr at_attr = { .ingress = 1, }; struct rte_flow_action_modify_field set_tag_v = { .operation = RTE_FLOW_MODIFY_SET, .dst = { .field = RTE_FLOW_FIELD_TAG, .level = 0, .offset = 0, }, .src = { .field = RTE_FLOW_FIELD_VALUE, }, .width = 32, }; struct rte_flow_action_modify_field set_tag_m = { .operation = RTE_FLOW_MODIFY_SET, .dst = { .field = RTE_FLOW_FIELD_TAG, .level = UINT32_MAX, .offset = UINT32_MAX, }, .src = { .field = RTE_FLOW_FIELD_VALUE, }, .width = UINT32_MAX, }; *(uint32_t *)(&set_tag_v.src.value[0]) = 0; *(uint32_t *)(&set_tag_m.src.value[0]) = 0; struct rte_flow_action_jump jump_v = { .group = 4, }; struct rte_flow_action_jump jump_m = { .group = UINT32_MAX, }; struct rte_flow_action actions[] = { { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY_FIELD, .conf = &set_tag_v, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_JUMP, .conf = &jump_v, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END, }, }; struct rte_flow_action masks[] = { { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY_FIELD, .conf = &set_tag_m, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_JUMP, .conf = &jump_m, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END, }, }; struct rte_flow_actions_template *at; at = rte_flow_actions_template_create(port_id, &at_attr, actions, masks, &error); if (at == NULL) { printf("Failed to create actions template: %s (%d)

", error.message, rte_errno); rte_exit(EXIT_FAILURE, "Exiting"); }

flow actions_template 0 create ingress actions_template_id 1 template modify_field op set dst_type tag dst_level 0 dst_offset 0 src_type value src_value 00000000 width 32 / jump group 4 / end mask modify_field op set dst_type tag dst_level 0xffffffff dst_offset 0xffffffff src_type value src_value 00000000 width 0xffffffff / jump group 0xffffffff / end

In this step a template table is created. Template table requires a specification of common parameters of flows created in this table:

flow group;

flow prioriity;

flow direction attribute (ingress, egress or transfer);

list of pattern templates on which flow matching is based;

list of actions templates on which flow actions are based;

maximum number of flows allowed to be created in this table.

Examples below create a template table with the following configuration:

group 1;

priority 0 (highest priority);

applicable to incoming traffic (ingress);

flow matching is based on pattern templates created in step 1;

flow actions are based on actions template created in step 2;

uint16_t port_id = PORT_ID; struct rte_flow_error error = { 0 }; const struct rte_flow_template_table_attr tbl_attr = { .flow_attr = { .group = 1, .priority = 0, .ingress = 1, }, .nb_flows = 1000000, }; struct rte_flow_pattern_template *pts[] = { pt_1, pt_2 }; struct rte_flow_actions_template *ats[] = { at }; struct rte_flow_template_table *tbl; tbl = rte_flow_template_table_create(port_id, &tbl_attr, pts, RTE_DIM(pts), ats, RTE_DIM(ats), &error); if (tbl == NULL) { printf("Failed to create template table: %s (%d)

", error.message, rte_errno); rte_exit(EXIT_FAILURE, "Exiting"); }

flow template_table 0 create group 1 priority 0 ingress table_id 1 rules_number 1000000 pattern_template 1 pattern_template 2 actions_template 1

In this step, flows in previously configured template table are created. To create a flow using template API, application must enqueue flow create operations onto flow queue. When enqueuing a flow create operation an application must provide:

Port ID;

Flow queue ID (should be less than a number of flow queues specified in a call to rte_flow_configure());

Whether flow operation is postponed (postpone field of rte_flow_op_attr structure): If operation is postponed, then it is not immediately processed by HW. To push an operation for processing, application must call rte_flow_push() which will flush queued operations to HW; If operation is not postponed, then the command (and previously postponed commands) will be pushed to HW for processing;

Handle to previously created template table;

List of pattern items: If a corresponding item in pattern template has a mask specified, then pattern item should specify matching value (through spec field of rte_flow_item structure). Otherwise, only the item type is required.

Index of pattern template on which flow is based. Index is an offset of the template in a list provided on template create creation.

List of actions: If a corresponding action in actions template is unmasked, then action configuration must be provided. Otherwise, only the action type is required.

Pointer to application's data related to the flow (through user_data parameter). This data will be provided as a part of a flow operation completion. It can be helpful in, e.g. identifying a flow.



After flow create operation is enqueued and pushed to HW, application must poll for flow operation completion using rte_flow_pull() call. The result of the operation will be stored in provided array of rte_flow_op_result structures.

Examples below create 2 flows:

Flow which matches Ethernet, IPv4 and UDP traffic. IPv4 source and destination address must be, respectively, 10.0.0.1 and 10.0.0.2. UDP source and destination ports must be, respectively, 10001 and 10002. This traffic comes from client A. When matched, TAG will be set to 0xaaaa and processing will be transferred to group 4 (masked JUMP action). Flow which matches Ethernet, IPv4 and TCP traffic. IPv4 source and destination address must be, respectively, 10.0.0.1 and 10.0.0.2. TCP source and destination ports must be, respectively, 20001 and 20002. This traffic comes from client B. When matched, TAG will be set to 0xbbbb and processing will be transferred to group 4 (masked JUMP action).

uint16_t port_id = PORT_ID; uint32_t queue_id = QUEUE_ID; struct rte_flow_op_attr attr = { .postpone = 0, }; struct rte_flow_item_ipv4 ipv4_spec = { .hdr = { .src_addr = RTE_BE32(RTE_IPV4(10, 0, 0, 1)), .dst_addr = RTE_BE32(RTE_IPV4(10, 0, 0, 2)), }, }; struct rte_flow_item_udp udp_spec = { .hdr = { .src_port = RTE_BE16(10001), .dst_port = RTE_BE16(10002), }, }; struct rte_flow_item pattern_1[] = { { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV4, .spec = &ipv4_spec, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_UDP, .spec = &udp_spec, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END, }, }; struct rte_flow_action_modify_field set_tag_1 = { .operation = RTE_FLOW_MODIFY_SET, .dst = { .field = RTE_FLOW_FIELD_TAG, }, .src = { .field = RTE_FLOW_FIELD_VALUE, }, .width = 32, }; *(uint32_t *)(&set_tag_1.src.value[0]) = 0x0000aaaa; struct rte_flow_action actions_1[] = { { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY_FIELD, .conf = &set_tag_1, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_JUMP, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END, }, }; struct rte_flow_error error = { 0 }; struct rte_flow *flow_1; flow_1 = rte_flow_async_create(port_id, queue_id, &attr, tbl, pattern_1, 0, actions_1, 0, NULL, &error); if (flow_1 == NULL) { printf("Failed to enqueue flow create operation: %s (%d)

", error.message, rte_errno); rte_exit(EXIT_FAILURE, "Exiting"); }; while (true) { struct rte_flow_op_result res = { 0 }; int ret; ret = rte_flow_pull(port_id, queue_id, &res, 1, &error); if (ret < 0) { printf("Failed to pull flow results: %s (%d)

", error.message, rte_errno); rte_exit(EXIT_FAILURE, "Exiting"); } else if (ret == 1) { if (res.status == RTE_FLOW_OP_ERROR) { printf("Flow create operation failed

"); rte_exit(EXIT_FAILURE, "Exiting"); } break; } } // Inserting tcp flow struct rte_flow_item_tcp tcp_spec = { .hdr = { .src_port = RTE_BE16(20001), .dst_port = RTE_BE16(20002), }, }; struct rte_flow_item pattern_2[] = { { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV4, .spec = &ipv4_spec, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_TCP, .spec = &tcp_spec, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END, }, }; struct rte_flow_action_modify_field set_tag_2 = { .operation = RTE_FLOW_MODIFY_SET, .dst = { .field = RTE_FLOW_FIELD_TAG, }, .src = { .field = RTE_FLOW_FIELD_VALUE, }, .width = 32, }; *(uint32_t *)(&set_tag_2.src.value[0]) = 0x0000bbbb; struct rte_flow_action actions_2[] = { { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY_FIELD, .conf = &set_tag_2, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_JUMP, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END, }, }; struct rte_flow *flow_2; flow_2 = rte_flow_async_create(port_id, queue_id, &attr, tbl, pattern_2, 1, actions_2, 0, NULL, &error); if (flow_2 == NULL) { printf("Failed to enqueue flow create operation: %s (%d)

", error.message, rte_errno); rte_exit(EXIT_FAILURE, "Exiting"); }; /* Poll for flow operation completion like for a previous flow. */

flow queue 0 create 0 template_table 1 pattern_template 0 actions_template 0 postpone no pattern eth / ipv4 src spec 10.0.0.1 dst spec 10.0.0.2 / udp src spec 10001 dst spec 10002 / end actions modify_field op set dst_type tag src_type value src_value aaaa0000 width 32 / jump / end flow pull 0 queue 0 flow queue 0 create 0 template_table 1 pattern_template 1 actions_template 0 postpone no pattern eth / ipv4 src spec 10.0.0.1 dst spec 10.0.0.2 / tcp src spec 20001 dst spec 20002 / end actions modify_field op set dst_type tag src_type value src_value bbbb0000 width 32 / jump / end flow pull 0 queue 0

In this step, a pattern template used in group 4 is created. This template specifies that packets will be matched only against a value of the TAG with index 0.

uint16_t port_id = PORT_ID; struct rte_flow_error error = { 0 }; const struct rte_flow_pattern_template_attr pt_4_attr = { .relaxed_matching = 0, .ingress = 1, }; struct rte_flow_item_tag tag_spec = { .index = 0, }; struct rte_flow_item pattern_4[] = { { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_TAG, .spec = &tag_spec, .mask = &rte_flow_item_tag_mask, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END, }, }; struct rte_flow_pattern_template *pt_4; pt_4 = rte_flow_pattern_template_create(port_id, &pt_4_attr, pattern_4, &error); if (pt_4 == NULL) { printf("Failed to create pattern template: %s (%d)

", error.message, rte_errno); rte_exit(EXIT_FAILURE, "Exiting");

In this step, an actions template used in group 4 is created. This template specifies a single unmasked QUEUE action. This action, when performed, will forward packets to the Rx queue specified in flow rule.

Source code testpmd commands Collapse Source Copy Copied! uint16_t port_id = PORT_ID; struct rte_flow_error error = { 0 }; const struct rte_flow_actions_template_attr at_attr = { .ingress = 1, }; struct rte_flow_action actions_4[] = { { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END, }, }; struct rte_flow_action masks_4[] = { { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END, }, }; struct rte_flow_actions_template *at_4; at_4 = rte_flow_actions_template_create(port_id, &at_attr, actions_4, masks_4, &error); if (at_4 == NULL) { printf("Failed to create actions template: %s (%d)

", error.message, rte_errno); rte_exit(EXIT_FAILURE, "Exiting"); } Copy Copied! flow actions_template 0 create ingress actions_template_id 4 template queue / end mask queue / end

In this step, a template table in group 4 is created. This table has a following configuration:

group 1;

priority 0 (highest priority);

applicable to incoming traffic (ingress);

flow matching is based on pattern template created in step 5;

flow actions are based on actions template created in step 6;

Source code testpmd commands Copy Copied! uint16_t port_id = PORT_ID; struct rte_flow_error error = { 0 }; const struct rte_flow_template_table_attr tbl_attr = { .flow_attr = { .group = 4, .priority = 0, .ingress = 1, }, .nb_flows = 1000000, }; struct rte_flow_pattern_template *pts[] = { pt_4 }; struct rte_flow_actions_template *ats[] = { at_4 }; struct rte_flow_template_table *tbl_4; tbl_4 = rte_flow_template_table_create(port_id, &tbl_attr, pts, RTE_DIM(pts), ats, RTE_DIM(ats), &error); if (tbl_4 == NULL) { printf("Failed to create template table: %s (%d)

", error.message, rte_errno); rte_exit(EXIT_FAILURE, "Exiting"); } Copy Copied! flow template_table 0 create group 4 priority 0 ingress table_id 4 rules_number 1000000 pattern_template 4 actions_template 4

In this step, 2 flows are created in table from step 7:

Flow which matches on TAG (index 0) value of 0xaaaa. If matched, traffic will be forwarded to RX_QUEUE_ID_A Rx queue. Flow which matches on TAG (index 0) value of 0xbbbb. If matched, traffic will be forwarded to RX_QUEUE_ID_B Rx queue.