Updating Flow Rule

The new rte_flow_update() API allows users to update the action list in the already existing rule. Flow rules can be updated now without the need to destroy the rule first and create a new one instead.

Note

The update of the rule can have a different actions list.​

Testpmd Usage Examples

# Create a template table with two templates.
flow pattern_template 0 create pattern_template_id 1 ingress template eth / end
flow actions_template 0 create actions_template_id 1 template queue / end mask queue / end
flow actions_template 0 create actions_template_id 2 template count / queue / end mask count / queue / end
flow template_table 0 create table_id 1 group 1 priority 0 ingress rules_number 64 pattern_template 1 actions_template 1 actions_template 2
# Create a flow with the counter to test the path.
flow queue 0 create 0 template_table 1 pattern_template 0 actions_template 1 postpone no pattern eth / end actions count / queue index 1 / end
# Remove counter by updating the rule once the path is tested.
flow queue 0 update 0 rule 1 actions_template 0 postpone no pattern end actions queue index 3 / end

Code Snippets

struct rte_flow_pattern_template *
create_pattern_template(uint16_t port_id, struct rte_flow_error *error)
{
	struct rte_flow_item pattern[] = {
		{
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH,
		},
		{
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END,
		},
	};
	const struct rte_flow_pattern_template_attr pt_attr = {
		.relaxed_matching = 0,
		.ingress = 1,
	};
 
	return rte_flow_pattern_template_create(port_id, &pt_attr, pattern, &error);
}
 
struct rte_flow_actions_template *
create_actions_templates(uint16_t port_id, bool counter, struct rte_flow_error *error)
{
	struct rte_flow_action_count count;
	struct rte_flow_action_queue queue_v = {
		.index = 0,
	};
	struct rte_flow_action_queue queue_m = {
		.index = UINT16_MAX,
	};
	struct rte_flow_action actions[] = {
		[0] = { /* queue action. */
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE,
			.conf = &queue_v,
		},
		[1] = { /* end action mast be the last action. */
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,
		},
	};
	struct rte_flow_action masks[] = {
		[0] = { /* queue action. */
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE,
			.conf = &queue_m,
		},
		[1] = { /* end action mast be the last action. */
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,
		},
	};
	struct rte_flow_action cnt_actions[] = {
		[0] = { /* counter action. */
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_COUNTER,
			.conf = &count
		},
		[1] = { /* queue action. */
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE,
			.conf = &queue_v,
		},
		[2] = { /* end action mast be the last action. */
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,
		},
	};
	struct rte_flow_action cnt_masks[] = {
		[0] = { /* counter action. */
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_COUNTER,
			.conf = &count
		},
		[1] = { /* queue action. */
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE,
			.conf = &queue_m,
		},
		[2] = { /* end action mast be the last action. */
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,
		},
	};
	const struct rte_flow_actions_template_attr at_attr = {
		.ingress = 1,
	};
 
	return rte_flow_actions_template_create(port_id, &at_attr,
				counter ? cnt_action : action,
				counter ? cnt_masks : masks, error);
}
 
struct rte_flow_template_table *
create_table(uint16_t port_id, struct rte_flow_error *error)
{
	struct rte_flow_pattern_template *pt;
	struct rte_flow_actions_template *at[2];
	const struct rte_flow_template_table_attr tbl_attr = {
		.flow_attr = {
			.group = 1,
			.priority = 0,
			.ingress = 1,
		},
		.nb_flows = 1000,
	};
...
 
	pt = create_pattern_template(port_id, error);
	if (pt == NULL) {
			printf("Failed to create pattern template: %s (%d) \n",
				error.message, rte_errno);
			return NULL;
	}
	at[0] = create_actions_template(port_id, false, error);
	if (at[0] == NULL) {
			printf("Failed to create actions template: %s (%d)\n",
				error.message, rte_errno);
			return NULL;
	}
	at[1] = create_actions_template(port_id, true, error);
	if (at[1] == NULL) {
			printf("Failed to create actions template: %s (%d)\n",
				error.message, rte_errno);
			return NULL;
	}
	return rte_flow_template_table_create(port_id, &tbl_attr,
		&pt, 1, at, 2, error);
}
 
void
update_counter_rule(void)
{
	uint32_t idx;
	uint16_t port_id = PORT_ID;
	uint32_t queue_id = QUEUE_ID;
	struct rte_flow_error error = { 0 };
	struct rte_flow_op_attr attr = { .postpone = 0 };
	struct rte_flow_item pattern[] = {
		{
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH,
 		},
		{
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END,
		},
	};
	struct rte_flow_action_count count;
	struct rte_flow_action_queue queue = { .index = 0 };
	struct rte_flow_action cnt_actions[] = {
		[0] = { /* counter action. */
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_COUNTER,
			.conf = &count,
		},
		[1] = { /* queue action. */
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE,
			.conf = &queue,
		},
		[2] = { /* end action mast be the last action. */
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,
		},
	};
	struct rte_flow_action actions[] = {
		[0] = { /* queue action. */
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE,
			.conf = &queue,
		},
		[1] = { /* end action mast be the last action. */
			.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,
		},
	};
	struct rte_flow_template_table * table;
	struct rte_flow *flow;
 
	table = create_table(port_id, &error);
	if (table == NULL) {
		printf("Failed to create template table: %s (%d)\n",
			error.message, rte_errno);
		rte_exit(EXIT_FAILURE, "Exiting");
	}
 
	flow = rte_flow_async_create(port_id, queue_id,
				&attr, table, pattern, 0, cnt_actions, 1, NULL, &error);
	if (flow == NULL) {
		printf("Failed to enqueue flow create operation: %s (%d) \n",
			error.message, rte_errno);
		rte_exit(EXIT_FAILURE, "Exiting");
	};
...
	rte_flow_async_update(port_id, queue_id, &attr,
		flow, actions, 0, NULL, &error);
}

