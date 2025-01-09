On This Page
Updating Flow Rule
The new rte_flow_update() API allows users to update the action list in the already existing rule. Flow rules can be updated now without the need to destroy the rule first and create a new one instead.
The update of the rule can have a different actions list.
# Create a template table with two templates.
flow pattern_template
0 create pattern_template_id
1 ingress template eth / end
flow actions_template
0 create actions_template_id
1 template queue / end mask queue / end
flow actions_template
0 create actions_template_id
2 template count / queue / end mask count / queue / end
flow template_table
0 create table_id
1 group
1 priority
0 ingress rules_number
64 pattern_template
1 actions_template
1 actions_template
2
# Create a flow with the counter to test the path.
flow queue
0 create
0 template_table
1 pattern_template
0 actions_template
1 postpone no pattern eth / end actions count / queue index
1 / end
# Remove counter by updating the rule once the path is tested.
flow queue
0 update
0 rule
1 actions_template
0 postpone no pattern end actions queue index
3 / end
struct rte_flow_pattern_template *
create_pattern_template(uint16_t port_id, struct rte_flow_error *error)
{
struct rte_flow_item pattern[] = {
{
.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH,
},
{
.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END,
},
};
const struct rte_flow_pattern_template_attr pt_attr = {
.relaxed_matching =
0,
.ingress =
1,
};
return rte_flow_pattern_template_create(port_id, &pt_attr, pattern, &error);
}
struct rte_flow_actions_template *
create_actions_templates(uint16_t port_id, bool counter, struct rte_flow_error *error)
{
struct rte_flow_action_count count;
struct rte_flow_action_queue queue_v = {
.index =
0,
};
struct rte_flow_action_queue queue_m = {
.index = UINT16_MAX,
};
struct rte_flow_action actions[] = {
[
0] = {
/* queue action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE,
.conf = &queue_v,
},
[
1] = {
/* end action mast be the last action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,
},
};
struct rte_flow_action masks[] = {
[
0] = {
/* queue action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE,
.conf = &queue_m,
},
[
1] = {
/* end action mast be the last action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,
},
};
struct rte_flow_action cnt_actions[] = {
[
0] = {
/* counter action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_COUNTER,
.conf = &count
},
[
1] = {
/* queue action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE,
.conf = &queue_v,
},
[
2] = {
/* end action mast be the last action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,
},
};
struct rte_flow_action cnt_masks[] = {
[
0] = {
/* counter action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_COUNTER,
.conf = &count
},
[
1] = {
/* queue action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE,
.conf = &queue_m,
},
[
2] = {
/* end action mast be the last action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,
},
};
const struct rte_flow_actions_template_attr at_attr = {
.ingress =
1,
};
return rte_flow_actions_template_create(port_id, &at_attr,
counter ? cnt_action : action,
counter ? cnt_masks : masks, error);
}
struct rte_flow_template_table *
create_table(uint16_t port_id, struct rte_flow_error *error)
{
struct rte_flow_pattern_template *pt;
struct rte_flow_actions_template *at[
2];
const struct rte_flow_template_table_attr tbl_attr = {
.flow_attr = {
.group =
1,
.priority =
0,
.ingress =
1,
},
.nb_flows =
1000,
};
...
pt = create_pattern_template(port_id, error);
if (pt == NULL) {
printf(
"Failed to create pattern template: %s (%d) \n",
error.message, rte_errno);
return NULL;
}
at[
0] = create_actions_template(port_id,
false, error);
if (at[
0] == NULL) {
printf(
"Failed to create actions template: %s (%d)\n",
error.message, rte_errno);
return NULL;
}
at[
1] = create_actions_template(port_id,
true, error);
if (at[
1] == NULL) {
printf(
"Failed to create actions template: %s (%d)\n",
error.message, rte_errno);
return NULL;
}
return rte_flow_template_table_create(port_id, &tbl_attr,
&pt,
1, at,
2, error);
}
void
update_counter_rule(
void)
{
uint32_t idx;
uint16_t port_id = PORT_ID;
uint32_t queue_id = QUEUE_ID;
struct rte_flow_error error = {
0 };
struct rte_flow_op_attr attr = { .postpone =
0 };
struct rte_flow_item pattern[] = {
{
.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH,
},
{
.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END,
},
};
struct rte_flow_action_count count;
struct rte_flow_action_queue queue = { .index =
0 };
struct rte_flow_action cnt_actions[] = {
[
0] = {
/* counter action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_COUNTER,
.conf = &count,
},
[
1] = {
/* queue action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE,
.conf = &queue,
},
[
2] = {
/* end action mast be the last action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,
},
};
struct rte_flow_action actions[] = {
[
0] = {
/* queue action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE,
.conf = &queue,
},
[
1] = {
/* end action mast be the last action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,
},
};
struct rte_flow_template_table * table;
struct rte_flow *flow;
table = create_table(port_id, &error);
if (table == NULL) {
printf(
"Failed to create template table: %s (%d)\n",
error.message, rte_errno);
rte_exit(EXIT_FAILURE,
"Exiting");
}
flow = rte_flow_async_create(port_id, queue_id,
&attr, table, pattern,
0, cnt_actions,
1, NULL, &error);
if (flow == NULL) {
printf(
"Failed to enqueue flow create operation: %s (%d) \n",
error.message, rte_errno);
rte_exit(EXIT_FAILURE,
"Exiting");
};
...
rte_flow_async_update(port_id, queue_id, &attr,
flow, actions,
0, NULL, &error);
}