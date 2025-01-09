NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS
Using rte_flow API

Offload Item

NIC PF

(non-SR-IOV)

NIC VF (trusted)

VF representor

(SR-IOV)

PF representor

VXLAN (standard and non-standard) encap / decap

*

***

*

**

VXLAN GPE encap / decap

*

***

*

GRE encap/decap

*

***

*

**

Multi tables support (JUMP action)

*

***

*

**

NAT

*

***

*

**

Routing (L2)

*

***

*

**

TTL increment / decrement

*

***

*

**

TCP SEQ and ACK

*

***

*

**

COUNT

*

***

*

**

DROP

*

***

*

**

MARK

*

***

*

**

Match on metadata

*

***

*

**

Match on GRE key

*

***

*

**

Match on inner / outer of VXLAN/GRE / VXLAN GPE / NVGRE

*

***

*

**

Match on ICMP / ICMP6 type, code and identified fields

*

***

Match on eCRPI header

***

***

Match on IPv4 TTL and IPv6 Hop Limit

*

***

*

**

Match on GENEVE with extension header

***

***

***

***

Match on GTP headers (including GTP flags)

*

*

*

*

Match on GTP-U extension header – session container

***

***

***

**

Match on tagged / untagged packets (DV flow only)

*

*

**

IPv4/IPv6 DSCP rewrite

*

*

Wildcard VLAN items (without VID value, DV flow only)

*

*

**

Sampling and Mirroring

*

***

*

**

SFT item and action

**

Match on Integrity bits

***

***

***

**

Connection Tracking – Window Validation

***

***

***

**

VLAN pop/push on ingress

***

**

VLAN push/push on egress

***

**

Match on IHL field

***

***

***

Match on VXLAN reserved bits (including alert bit)

*

*

**

Metering

*

*

*

**

Flexible Item

**

ECN modify

*

**

*

**

Match on GRE opt checksum, key, sequence

***

**

***

**

represented_port item and action support

*

**

port_representor item support

*

**

*: ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-6 Dx

**: BlueField-2

***: ConnectX-6 Dx only
Last updated on Jan 9, 2025
