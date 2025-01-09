Using rte_flow API
|
Offload Item
|
NIC PF
(non-SR-IOV)
|
NIC VF (trusted)
|
VF representor
(SR-IOV)
|
PF representor
|
VXLAN (standard and non-standard) encap / decap
|
*
|
***
|
*
|
**
|
VXLAN GPE encap / decap
|
*
|
***
|
*
|
GRE encap/decap
|
*
|
***
|
*
|
**
|
Multi tables support (JUMP action)
|
*
|
***
|
*
|
**
|
NAT
|
*
|
***
|
*
|
**
|
Routing (L2)
|
*
|
***
|
*
|
**
|
TTL increment / decrement
|
*
|
***
|
*
|
**
|
TCP SEQ and ACK
|
*
|
***
|
*
|
**
|
COUNT
|
*
|
***
|
*
|
**
|
DROP
|
*
|
***
|
*
|
**
|
MARK
|
*
|
***
|
*
|
**
|
Match on metadata
|
*
|
***
|
*
|
**
|
Match on GRE key
|
*
|
***
|
*
|
**
|
Match on inner / outer of VXLAN/GRE / VXLAN GPE / NVGRE
|
*
|
***
|
*
|
**
|
Match on ICMP / ICMP6 type, code and identified fields
|
*
|
***
|
Match on eCRPI header
|
***
|
***
|
Match on IPv4 TTL and IPv6 Hop Limit
|
*
|
***
|
*
|
**
|
Match on GENEVE with extension header
|
***
|
***
|
***
|
***
|
Match on GTP headers (including GTP flags)
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
Match on GTP-U extension header – session container
|
***
|
***
|
***
|
**
|
Match on tagged / untagged packets (DV flow only)
|
*
|
*
|
**
|
IPv4/IPv6 DSCP rewrite
|
*
|
*
|
Wildcard VLAN items (without VID value, DV flow only)
|
*
|
*
|
**
|
Sampling and Mirroring
|
*
|
***
|
*
|
**
|
SFT item and action
|
**
|
Match on Integrity bits
|
***
|
***
|
***
|
**
|
Connection Tracking – Window Validation
|
***
|
***
|
***
|
**
|
VLAN pop/push on ingress
|
***
|
**
|
VLAN push/push on egress
|
***
|
**
|
Match on IHL field
|
***
|
***
|
***
|
Match on VXLAN reserved bits (including alert bit)
|
*
|
*
|
**
|
Metering
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
**
|
Flexible Item
|
**
|
ECN modify
|
*
|
**
|
*
|
**
|
Match on GRE opt checksum, key, sequence
|
***
|
**
|
***
|
**
|
represented_port item and action support
|
*
|
**
|
port_representor item support
|
*
|
**
*: ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-6 Dx
**: BlueField-2
***: ConnectX-6 Dx only