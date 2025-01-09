NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS
Yellow Meter Hierarchy with Color Aware

Added a new color (yellow) to the meter hierarchy. The yellow action can also use the same meter as green action in a meter hierarchy, so both green/yellow packets will all go to the next meter. The color aware mode can be configured when creating the next meter, so the green/yellow packets can be distinguished by subsequent meters in hierarchy.

Testpmd Usage Examples

testpmd> add port meter profile srtcm_rfc4115 0 1 100000 100000 5000 50000 0
testpmd> add port meter policy 0 1 g_actions queue index 1 / end y_actions queue index 2 / end r_actions drop / end
testpmd> create port meter 0 1 1 1 yes 0xffff 0 1
testpmd> add port meter profile srtcm_rfc4115 0 2 200000 200000 5000 50000 0
testpmd> add port meter policy 0 2 g_actions meter mtr_id 1 / end y_actions meter  mtr_id 1 / end r_actions drop / end
testpmd> create port meter 0 2 2 2 yes 0xffff 0 0
testpmd> flow create 0 priority 3 ingress group 0 pattern eth / end actions  jump group 1 / count / end
testpmd> flow create 0 priority 2 ingress group 1 pattern eth / end actions meter mtr_id 2 / end

Code Snippets

uint16_t port_id = 0;
int shared = 1;
struct rte_mtr_error error;
 
 
// Create next meter with color aware enabled.
uint32_t next_profile_id = 1;
uint32_t next_policy_id = 1;
uint32_t next_mtr_id = 1;
 
 
struct rte_mtr_params params = {};
params.meter_profile_id = next_profile_id;
params.use_prev_mtr_color = 1;
params.meter_enable = 1;
params.stats_mask = 0xffff;
params.meter_policy_id = next_policy_id;
 
 
rte_mtr_create(port_id, next_mtr_id, params, shared, &error);
……
 
// Create hierarchy policy whose green/yellow both go to next meter
struct rte_mtr_meter_policy_params policy;
uint32_t policy_id = 2;
int ret;
 
struct rte_flow_action_meter next_meter = {.mtr_id = next_mtr_id};
 
struct rte_flow_action g_actions[] = {
     {
            .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_METER,
            .conf = &next_meter,
     },
     {
            .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,
     },
};
 
 
struct rte_flow_action y_actions[] = {
     {
            .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_METER,
            .conf = &next_meter,
     },
     {
            .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,
     },
};
 
struct rte_flow_action r_actions[] = {
     {
            .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_DROP,
     },
     {
            .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,
     },
};
 
 
policy.action[RTE_COLOR_GREEN] = g_actions;
policy.action[RTE_COLOR_YELLOW] = y_actions;
policy.action[RTE_COLOR_RED] = r_actions;
 
ret = rte_mtr_meter_policy_add(port_id, policy_id, &policy, &error);
if (ret)
     print_mtr_err_msg(&error);
…

