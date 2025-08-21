When running NMX-T in a standalone mode, i.e. not integrated into the NVOS bundle, the application lifecycle is controlled using the helper scripts distributed as a part of the package.

All the integration scripts are executed from the package “untarred” folder, making it an implicit script argument.

install.py: installs an application from the uncompressed package folder. Accepts path to the application registry as a first positional command line argument.

start.py: starts the application running. The script needs to receive as input the argument full path to the folder with the user_config.json file.

stop.py: stops the application. The script receives as input argument the full path to the application registry

uninstall.py: removes the installed components of the application, including the untarred package. Accepts path to application registry as a first positional command line argument.

support.py: a maintenance script. The script receives as input argument the full path to the application registry.

The cluster application registry is a JSON file keeping information of the cluster applications installed. While the path to the folder containing the application registry may vary, the name of the file remains constant installed_apps.json

Copy Copied! { "nmx-telemetry" : { "configCallback" : "http://0.0.0.0:9350/config" , "healthcheck" : "http://0.0.0.0:9350/healthcheck" , "packageFilesFolder" : "/etc/nmx/nmx-telemetry" } }





Install the application. Copy Copied! python3 ./install.py $(pwd)/.. Start the application. Copy Copied! python3 ./start.py $(pwd)/.. Check the docker containers are up and running - nmx-t container should be present and running healthy. Copy Copied! docker ps | grep nmx-t Stop the application. Copy Copied! python3 ./stop.py $(pwd)/.. Uninstall the cluster application. Copy Copied! python3 ./uninstall.py $(pwd)/..

The application lifecycle management scripts could be individually configured at runtime by setting the following environment variables:

Variable name Descriptions Default NMX_LOGGER Logger facility to use: syslog or stdout syslog NMX_DEBUG Enable debug log messages false NMX_REMOVE_FILES Let the uninstaller remove package files true NMX_JOB_SPEC_NAME Name of the job spec file in JSON format job.json NMX_AS_ROOT Check for the mandatory root privileges true

For example, run uninstall script, showing detailed logs to the standard output and keeping the package file:

Copy Copied! NMX_LOGGER=stdout NMX_REMOVE_FILES= false NMX_DEBUG= true python3 ./stop.py $(pwd)



