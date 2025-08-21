NMX Telemetry (NMX-T) Documentation v1.2.3
Application Lifecycle

Prerequisites

NMX-T (Telemetry) requires NMX-C (Controller) to be up and running within the same network domain.

Running NMX-T using NVOS

To start and stop the application, perform the following:

  1. Make sure the cluster is enabled:

    nv show cluster

  2. If the cluster is disabled, enable it by running:

    nv set cluster state enabled
nv config apply

  3. Start the telemetry application:

    nv action start cluster app nmx-telemetry

  4. Verify the NMX-T is running among the other cluster applications.

    nv show cluster apps running

  5. Enable the NMX-M registration:

    nv action update cluster apps nmx-telemetry manager enabled

To stop the application, run:

nv action stop cluster app nmx-telemetry

Call Application Interfaces

  • Health check callback - expected to see "OK" in the output

    curl -s http://localhost:9350/healthcheck

  • Application package information - list of components with their versions

    curl -s http://localhost:9350/info/package | jq

  • Configuration callback - expected to see security configuration details

    curl -s http://localhost:9350/config | jq

  • Prometheus metrics - expected to see metrics data

    curl -s http://localhost:9352/xcset/nvlink_domain_telemetry

  • Custom gRPC - expected to see metrics data

    The form of the call depends on the installation method.

    ./test/nmx_client.sh --target localhost:9351 subscribe

Running NMX-T in a Standalone Mode (non-NVOS Users)

When running NMX-T in a standalone mode, i.e. not integrated into the NVOS bundle, the application lifecycle is controlled using the helper scripts distributed as a part of the package.

All the integration scripts are executed from the package “untarred” folder, making it an implicit script argument.

  • install.py: installs an application from the uncompressed package folder. Accepts path to the application registry as a first positional command line argument.

  • start.py: starts the application running. The script needs to receive as input the argument full path to the folder with the user_config.json file.

  • stop.py: stops the application. The script receives as input argument the full path to the application registry

  • uninstall.py: removes the installed components of the application, including the untarred package. Accepts path to application registry as a first positional command line argument.

  • support.py: a maintenance script. The script receives as input argument the full path to the application registry.

Cluster Application Registry

The cluster application registry is a JSON file keeping information of the cluster applications installed. While the path to the folder containing the application registry may vary, the name of the file remains constant installed_apps.json

{
    "nmx-telemetry": {
        "configCallback": "http://0.0.0.0:9350/config",
        "healthcheck": "http://0.0.0.0:9350/healthcheck",
        "packageFilesFolder": "/etc/nmx/nmx-telemetry"
    }
}


Standalone Application Lifecycle Example

  1. Install the application.

    python3 ./install.py $(pwd)/..

  2. Start the application.

    python3 ./start.py $(pwd)/..

  3. Check the docker containers are up and running - nmx-t container should be present and running healthy.

    docker ps | grep nmx-t

  4. Stop the application.

    python3 ./stop.py $(pwd)/..

  5. Uninstall the cluster application.

    python3 ./uninstall.py $(pwd)/..

Lifecycle Management Script Configuration

The application lifecycle management scripts could be individually configured at runtime by setting the following environment variables:

Variable name

Descriptions

Default

NMX_LOGGER

Logger facility to use: syslog or stdout

syslog

NMX_DEBUG

Enable debug log messages

false

NMX_REMOVE_FILES

Let the uninstaller remove package files

true

NMX_JOB_SPEC_NAME

Name of the job spec file in JSON format

job.json

NMX_AS_ROOT

Check for the mandatory root privileges

true

For example, run uninstall script, showing detailed logs to the standard output and keeping the package file:

NMX_LOGGER=stdout NMX_REMOVE_FILES=false NMX_DEBUG=true python3 ./stop.py $(pwd)


