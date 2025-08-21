On This Page
Application Lifecycle
NMX-T (Telemetry) requires NMX-C (Controller) to be up and running within the same network domain.
To start and stop the application, perform the following:
Make sure the cluster is enabled:
nv show cluster
If the cluster is disabled, enable it by running:
nv set cluster state enabled nv config apply
Start the telemetry application:
nv action start cluster app nmx-telemetry
Verify the NMX-T is running among the other cluster applications.
nv show cluster apps running
Enable the NMX-M registration:
nv action update cluster apps nmx-telemetry manager enabled
To stop the application, run:
nv action stop cluster app nmx-telemetry
Health check callback - expected to see "OK" in the output
curl -s http:
//localhost:9350/healthcheck
Application package information - list of components with their versions
curl -s http:
//localhost:9350/info/package | jq
Configuration callback - expected to see security configuration details
curl -s http:
//localhost:9350/config | jq
Prometheus metrics - expected to see metrics data
curl -s http:
//localhost:9352/xcset/nvlink_domain_telemetry
Custom gRPC - expected to see metrics data
The form of the call depends on the installation method.
./test/nmx_client.sh --target localhost:
9351subscribe
When running NMX-T in a standalone mode, i.e. not integrated into the NVOS bundle, the application lifecycle is controlled using the helper scripts distributed as a part of the package.
All the integration scripts are executed from the package “untarred” folder, making it an implicit script argument.
install.py:installs an application from the uncompressed package folder. Accepts path to the application registry as a first positional command line argument.
start.py:starts the application running. The script needs to receive as input the argument full path to the folder with the
user_config.jsonfile.
stop.py:stops the application. The script receives as input argument the full path to the application registry
uninstall.py:removes the installed components of the application, including the untarred package. Accepts path to application registry as a first positional command line argument.
support.py:a maintenance script. The script receives as input argument the full path to the application registry.
Cluster Application Registry
The cluster application registry is a JSON file keeping information of the cluster applications installed. While the path to the folder containing the application registry may vary, the name of the file remains constant
installed_apps.json
{
"nmx-telemetry": {
"configCallback":
"http://0.0.0.0:9350/config",
"healthcheck":
"http://0.0.0.0:9350/healthcheck",
"packageFilesFolder":
"/etc/nmx/nmx-telemetry"
}
}
Standalone Application Lifecycle Example
Install the application.
python3 ./install.py $(pwd)/..
Start the application.
python3 ./start.py $(pwd)/..
Check the docker containers are up and running - nmx-t container should be present and running healthy.
docker ps | grep nmx-t
Stop the application.
python3 ./stop.py $(pwd)/..
Uninstall the cluster application.
python3 ./uninstall.py $(pwd)/..
Lifecycle Management Script Configuration
The application lifecycle management scripts could be individually configured at runtime by setting the following environment variables:
Variable name
Descriptions
Default
NMX_LOGGER
Logger facility to use: syslog or stdout
syslog
NMX_DEBUG
Enable debug log messages
false
NMX_REMOVE_FILES
Let the uninstaller remove package files
true
NMX_JOB_SPEC_NAME
Name of the job spec file in JSON format
job.json
NMX_AS_ROOT
Check for the mandatory root privileges
true
For example, run uninstall script, showing detailed logs to the standard output and keeping the package file:
NMX_LOGGER=stdout NMX_REMOVE_FILES=
false NMX_DEBUG=
true python3 ./stop.py $(pwd)