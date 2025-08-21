Bug Fixes History
Internal Reference Number
Issue
4341386
Description: Fixed an issue where NMX-T would treat the discovered network as static from startup until restart. If NMX-T was launched before the full network – including NMX-C (SM) – was fully operational, incomplete discovery could occur.
Keywords: Startup; restart; discovered network
Discovered in Version: 1.0.0
Fixed in Version: 1.1.0
4286159
Description: Implemented rate limiting on the gRPC interface to enforce a maximum of 5 requests per second and support up to 4 concurrent subscriptions, resolving issues related to resource overuse and excessive log file generation.
Keywords: Rate limit; gRPC interface; resource overuse
Discovered in Version: 0.9.0
Fixed in Version: 1.0.0
4299339
Description: Fixed an issue where, when the number of concurrent calls to the Prometheus /metrics endpoint is 1 and the waiting queue size is 10, excessive RAM consumption might occur.
Keywords: Metrics endpoint, RAM
Discovered in Version: 0.9.0
Fixed in Version: 1.0.0
4315543
Description: Fixed an issue where, for security reasons, the configuration callback at http://localhost:9350/config no longer accepts data payloads. It now only triggers a reload of the user_config.json file upon interface configuration changes.
Keywords: configuration callback; data payloads; user_config.json
Discovered in Version: 0.9.0
Fixed in Version: 1.0.0
4286343
Description: Fixed an issue where the Prometheus remote write exporter now provides the 'application/x-protobuf' content type header.
Keywords: Prometheus; remote write exporter; header
Discovered in Version: 0.9.0
Fixed in Version: 1.0.0
4286400
Description: Fixed an issue where the length of the asynchronous data export queues has been extended by default to handle the workload of Oberon systems.
Keywords: Asynchronous data; export queues; Oberon
Discovered in Version: 0.9.0
Fixed in Version: 1.0.0