Bug Fixes History

4341386 Description: Fixed an issue where NMX-T would treat the discovered network as static from startup until restart. If NMX-T was launched before the full network – including NMX-C (SM) – was fully operational, incomplete discovery could occur.

Keywords: Startup; restart; discovered network

Discovered in Version: 1.0.0

Fixed in Version: 1.1.0

4286159 Description: Implemented rate limiting on the gRPC interface to enforce a maximum of 5 requests per second and support up to 4 concurrent subscriptions, resolving issues related to resource overuse and excessive log file generation.

Keywords: Rate limit; gRPC interface; resource overuse

Discovered in Version: 0.9.0

Fixed in Version: 1.0.0

4299339 Description: Fixed an issue where, when the number of concurrent calls to the Prometheus /metrics endpoint is 1 and the waiting queue size is 10, excessive RAM consumption might occur.

Keywords: Metrics endpoint, RAM

Discovered in Version: 0.9.0

Fixed in Version: 1.0.0

4315543 Description: Fixed an issue where, for security reasons, the configuration callback at http://localhost:9350/config no longer accepts data payloads. It now only triggers a reload of the user_config.json file upon interface configuration changes.

Keywords: configuration callback; data payloads; user_config.json

Discovered in Version: 0.9.0

Fixed in Version: 1.0.0

4286343 Description: Fixed an issue where the Prometheus remote write exporter now provides the 'application/x-protobuf' content type header.

Keywords: Prometheus; remote write exporter; header

Discovered in Version: 0.9.0

Fixed in Version: 1.0.0

4286400 Description: Fixed an issue where the length of the asynchronous data export queues has been extended by default to handle the workload of Oberon systems.

Keywords: Asynchronous data; export queues; Oberon

Discovered in Version: 0.9.0