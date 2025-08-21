Installation Configuration
Description
x86_64 Linux host
NVL5/IB fabrics enabled
Tools
OS integration parameters are controlled by the
integration.json file, a part of the cluster application package. NMX-T package comes with predefined integration parameters aligned with the NVOS distribution it is a part of.
In case of running NMX-T in a standalone mode it may be practically useful to modify the integration control file to change the service port assignments and location of the TLS/mTLS certificate files.
Key
Description
Default
control_port
TCP port number the control http interface binds to
9350
manager_port
TCP port number for the gRPC interface of NMX Telemetry connector
9351
prometheus_exporter_port
TCP port number for the Prometheus metrics endpoint
9352
syslog_receiver_port
UDP port number for the syslog receiver to be published
9353
certificate_path
Path to the certificate directory to be mounted inside the containers
/etc/nmx-telemetry
log_direcotry_path
Path of the local host directory to keep application logs
/var/log/nmx/nmx-t
nmx_fib_port
Port number of the FIB configuration storage service running on the host
9372
syslog
URI defining syslog destination to write application logs
""
NMX Telemetry integration parameters include port number assigned to the service components:
{
"manager_port":
9351,
"prometheus_exporter_port":
9352,
"syslog_receiver_port":
9353,
"control_port":
9350,
"certificate_path":
"/etc/nmx-telemetry",
"log_direcory_path":
"/var/log/nmx/nmx-t",
"nmx_fib_port":
9372,
"syslog":
"udp://240.127.1.1:514"
}
NMX Telemetry uses the listed parameters to bind services to the ports, while NVOS is expected to expose those ports to the public. The configuration file is read when the application starts, and the settings remain unchanged throughout the application's lifecycle.
When running NMX-Telemetry as a Docker container, bypassing the application lifecycle management hooks, the environment integration parameters are passed to the Telemetry instance through the container's environment.
For example:
docker run --privileged --network=host --rm --detach \
--env NMX_SYSLOG_RECEIVER=udp:
//240.127.1.1:514
--name nmx-telemetry nmx-telemetry:
0.9.
5
Environment variables matching the integration.json parameters:
Environment variable
Description
Format
NMX_CONTROL_ADDRESS
IP address and port the control http interface binds to
":${control_port}"
NMX_CONNECTOR_ADDRESS
IP address and port for the gRPC interface of NMX Telemetry connector
":${manager_port}"
NMX_METRICS_ADDRESS
IP address and port for the Prometheus metrics endpoint
":${prometheus_exporter_port}"
NMX_SYSLOG_RECEIVER
IP address and portfor the syslog receiver to be published
":${syslog_receiver_port}"
NMX_CONFIGURATOR_FIB_ADDRESS
IP address and port of the FIB configuration storage service running on the host
":${nmx_fib_port}"
NMX_LOGS_FORWARDING
URI defining syslog destination to write application logs
"${var.syslog}"