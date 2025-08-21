Installation Configuration

OS integration parameters are controlled by the integration.json file , a part of the cluster application package. NMX-T package comes with predefined integration parameters aligned with the NVOS distribution it is a part of.

In case of running NMX-T in a standalone mode it may be practically useful to modify the integration control file to change the service port assignments and location of the TLS/mTLS certificate files.

Key Description Default control_port TCP port number the control http interface binds to 9350 manager_port TCP port number for the gRPC interface of NMX Telemetry connector 9351 prometheus_exporter_port TCP port number for the Prometheus metrics endpoint 9352 syslog_receiver_port UDP port number for the syslog receiver to be published 9353 certificate_path Path to the certificate directory to be mounted inside the containers /etc/nmx-telemetry log_direcotry_path Path of the local host directory to keep application logs /var/log/nmx/nmx-t nmx_fib_port Port number of the FIB configuration storage service running on the host 9372 syslog URI defining syslog destination to write application logs ""

NMX Telemetry integration parameters include port number assigned to the service components:

Copy Copied! { "manager_port" : 9351 , "prometheus_exporter_port" : 9352 , "syslog_receiver_port" : 9353 , "control_port" : 9350 , "certificate_path" : "/etc/nmx-telemetry" , "log_direcory_path" : "/var/log/nmx/nmx-t" , "nmx_fib_port" : 9372 , "syslog" : "udp://240.127.1.1:514" }

NMX Telemetry uses the listed parameters to bind services to the ports, while NVOS is expected to expose those ports to the public. The configuration file is read when the application starts, and the settings remain unchanged throughout the application's lifecycle.