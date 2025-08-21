Interface Configuration

The user_config.json file holds a set of runtime integration configurations that can be modified during the application's execution.

This file may include entries relevant to all cluster applications installed on the host system. Keys prefixed with "nmx-telemetry" in the user_config.json file define the runtime configurations that can be altered during the application's lifecycle. Below is a list of parameters accepted by NMX Telemetry:

Key Description Default value nmx-telemetry-manager-port Controls the gRPC interface state (enabled/disabled) "enabled" nmx-telemetry-manager-encryption Secure communication mode: disabled, tls or mtls (see details below) "disabled" nmx-telemetry-manager-certificate Full path to the server certificate (chain) file empty string nmx-telemetry-manager-private-key Full path to the private key file empty string nmx-telemetry-manager-ca-certificate Full path to the Certificate Authority certificate bundle empty string nmx-telemetry-manager-peer-ca-certificate Full path to the Certificate Authority certificate bundle to pass to client empty string nmx-telemetry-log-level Log level (debug, info, notice, warn, error, critical) "info" nmx-telemetry-prometehus-interface Control the Prometheus interface state (enabled/disabled) "enabled"

The nmx-telemetry-manager-encryption parameter defines the secure communication mode over the NMX Telemetry connector gRPC interface:

disabled : No security communication enforced.

tls : TLS encryption enforced.

mtls : Mutual TLS (mTLS) enforced.

tls mode requires the presence of both nmx-telemetry-manager-certificate and nmx-telemetry-manager-private-key . mtls mode additionally requires nmx-telemetry-manager-ca-certificate.

All these fields must contain valid paths to the respective certificate files for authentication to take effect:

nmx-telemetry-manager-certificate should point to the server certificate file (or chain file if the server certificate is signed by an intermediate CA).

nmx-telemetry-manager-private-key should point to the server key file.

nmx-telemetry-manager-ca-certificate should point to the trusted parent CA certificate (either root or intermediate) or a bundle of the parent CA certificates.

nmx-telemetry-manager-peer-ca-certificate should point to a bundle of the parent CA certificates that the server should send to the client in the certificate_authorities extension of the TLS handshake message (see note below).

If any of the latter three is missing or contains an incorrect path, the configuration will be rejected, and the gRPC interface will continue using the previous configuration. This mean that, if the configuration is broken at the moment the application starts, the gRPC API will operate unsecured, as the default value " disabled " is applied to the nmx-telemetry-manager-encryption parameter.

If the trusted CA bundle is large, the size of the certificate_authorities extension (RFC 8446) may exceed 64KBytes, which is the maximum size of TLS handshake messages, causing the handshake to fail. In such cases, you can point nmx-telemetry-manager-peer-ca-certificate to a smaller CA bundle or even an empty file (e.g., /dev/null ). If nmx-telemetry-manager-peer-ca-certificate is present and not an empty string, the server will use these certificates to generate the certificate_authorities extension passed to the client (or will omit the extension completely if the file is empty). Note that some clients may use the content of certificate_authorities extension to select which certificate to send to the server.

Certificate files should be placed under the /etc/nmx directory on the host system. This directory is mounted to the same path inside the NMX Telemetry containers, making the content accessible to the application.

Example of configuration fie content:

Copy Copied! { "nmx-telemetry-manager-port" : "enabled" , "nmx-telemetry-manager-encryption" : "mtls" , "nmx-telemetry-manager-certificate" : "/etc/nmx-telemetry/server_cert.pem" , "nmx-telemetry-manager-private-key" : "/etc/nmx-telemetry/server_key.pem" , "nmx-telemetry-manager-ca-certificate" : "/etc/nmx-telemetry/ca_cert.pem" , "nmx-telemetry-manager-peer-ca-certificate" : "/dev/null" , "nmx-telemetry-log-level" : "debug" , "nmx-telemetry-prometheus-interface" : "disabled" }





