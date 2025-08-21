On This Page
Interface Configuration
The user_config.json file holds a set of runtime integration configurations that can be modified during the application's execution.
This file may include entries relevant to all cluster applications installed on the host system. Keys prefixed with "nmx-telemetry" in the user_config.json file define the runtime configurations that can be altered during the application's lifecycle. Below is a list of parameters accepted by NMX Telemetry:
Key
Description
Default value
nmx-telemetry-manager-port
Controls the gRPC interface state (enabled/disabled)
"enabled"
nmx-telemetry-manager-encryption
Secure communication mode: disabled, tls or mtls (see details below)
"disabled"
nmx-telemetry-manager-certificate
Full path to the server certificate (chain) file
empty string
nmx-telemetry-manager-private-key
Full path to the private key file
empty string
nmx-telemetry-manager-ca-certificate
Full path to the Certificate Authority certificate bundle
empty string
nmx-telemetry-manager-peer-ca-certificate
Full path to the Certificate Authority certificate bundle to pass to client
empty string
nmx-telemetry-log-level
Log level (debug, info, notice, warn, error, critical)
"info"
nmx-telemetry-prometehus-interface
Control the Prometheus interface state (enabled/disabled)
"enabled"
Parameter Details
The
nmx-telemetry-manager-encryption parameter defines the secure communication mode over the NMX Telemetry connector gRPC interface:
disabled: No security communication enforced.
tls: TLS encryption enforced.
mtls: Mutual TLS (mTLS) enforced.
tls mode requires the presence of both
nmx-telemetry-manager-certificateand
nmx-telemetry-manager-private-key.
mtls mode additionally requires
nmx-telemetry-manager-ca-certificate.
All these fields must contain valid paths to the respective certificate files for authentication to take effect:
nmx-telemetry-manager-certificateshould point to the server certificate file (or chain file if the server certificate is signed by an intermediate CA).
nmx-telemetry-manager-private-keyshould point to the server key file.
nmx-telemetry-manager-ca-certificateshould point to the trusted parent CA certificate (either root or intermediate) or a bundle of the parent CA certificates.
nmx-telemetry-manager-peer-ca-certificateshould point to a bundle of the parent CA certificates that the server should send to the client in the
certificate_authoritiesextension of the TLS handshake message (see note below).
If any of the latter three is missing or contains an incorrect path, the configuration will be rejected, and the gRPC interface will continue using the previous configuration. This mean that, if the configuration is broken at the moment the application starts, the gRPC API will operate unsecured, as the default value "
disabled" is applied to the
nmx-telemetry-manager-encryption parameter.
If the trusted CA bundle is large, the size of the
certificate_authorities extension (RFC 8446) may exceed 64KBytes, which is the maximum size of TLS handshake messages, causing the handshake to fail. In such cases, you can point
nmx-telemetry-manager-peer-ca-certificate to a smaller CA bundle or even an empty file (e.g.,
/dev/null). If
nmx-telemetry-manager-peer-ca-certificate is present and not an empty string, the server will use these certificates to generate the
certificate_authorities extension passed to the client (or will omit the extension completely if the file is empty). Note that some clients may use the content of
certificate_authorities extension to select which certificate to send to the server.
File Location
Certificate files should be placed under the
/etc/nmx directory on the host system. This directory is mounted to the same path inside the NMX Telemetry containers, making the content accessible to the application.
Example of configuration fie content:
{
"nmx-telemetry-manager-port":
"enabled",
"nmx-telemetry-manager-encryption":
"mtls",
"nmx-telemetry-manager-certificate":
"/etc/nmx-telemetry/server_cert.pem",
"nmx-telemetry-manager-private-key":
"/etc/nmx-telemetry/server_key.pem",
"nmx-telemetry-manager-ca-certificate":
"/etc/nmx-telemetry/ca_cert.pem",
"nmx-telemetry-manager-peer-ca-certificate":
"/dev/null",
"nmx-telemetry-log-level":
"debug",
"nmx-telemetry-prometheus-interface":
"disabled"
}
Communication Mode Summary
The
nmx-telemetry-manager-encryption parameter defines the secure communication mode over the NMX Telemetry gRPC interface:
disabled: No security enforced.
tls: TLS encryption enforced.
mtls: Mutual TLS enforced.
For
tls and
mtls modes, the following fields must be present with valid paths to the certificate files:
manager-certificate
manager-private-key
manager-ca-certificate
If any of these fields are missing or contain incorrect paths, the configuration will be rejected, and the gRPC interface will continue to use the previously applied configuration. If the configuration is broken when the application starts, the gRPC API will operate in an unsecured mode, with the default value
"disabled" for the
manager-encryption parameter.
Certificate files must be placed under the
/etc/nmx directory on the host system, which is mounted to the same path inside the NMX Telemetry containers.
NMX-T reads and applies the runtime user configuration upon startup. The path to the directory containing the
user_config.json file is provided as argument to the
start.py script. Additionally, the configuration callback can be used to re-apply configuration from
user_config.json. Each time the configuration callback is called, NMX Telemetry performs the following actions:
Reads the contents of
user_config.jsonrelevant to telemetry (keys with the prefix
"nmx-telemetry").
Applies the runtime configuration.
Important Notes
If the configuration is malformed (wrong configuration keys, mismatching value types), it is rejected with no change to the application state
If the resulting configuration is invalid (certificates could not be read), application resets to the default configuration
The configuration callback URL of the NMX Telemetry application is specified by the field
configCallback in the
"nmx-telemetry" section of the cluster application registry
installed_apps.json file. By default, NMX Telemetry uses the following configuration callback:
Method
URL
Description
Payload
POST
Trigger re-configuration and overwrite a single parameter
Ignored
GET
Retrieve the applied configuration
Configuration parameters in JSON format
To trigger NMX-Telemetry to re-read the user_config.json file, use the following HTTP request:
curl --request POST http:
//0.0.0.0:9350/config