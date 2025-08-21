The NVL telemetry component of the NMX-T application package provides active (push) data streaming using the Open Telemetry exporter. The OTLP exporter adopts the same data filtering and transformation methods as the Prometheus Remote Writer and the Prometheus metrics endpoint. To set up the export configuration, use any of the configuration options supported by NMX-T, such as the Telemetry Collection Configuration. The configuration parameters related to the OTLP exporter are listed below. By default, these parameters are set to empty strings, indicating that no export is enabled.

Parameter Type Description Default nvl_telemetry.otlp.target string URL of a Prometheus Remote write receiver target nvl_telemetry.otlp.counter_set string Name of the counter-set to apply to the remote write exporter nvl_telemetry.otlp.field_set string Name of the field-set to apply to the remote write exporter