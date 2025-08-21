Open Telemetry Exporter
The NVL telemetry component of the NMX-T application package provides active (push) data streaming using the Open Telemetry exporter. The OTLP exporter adopts the same data filtering and transformation methods as the Prometheus Remote Writer and the Prometheus metrics endpoint. To set up the export configuration, use any of the configuration options supported by NMX-T, such as the Telemetry Collection Configuration. The configuration parameters related to the OTLP exporter are listed below. By default, these parameters are set to empty strings, indicating that no export is enabled.
Parameter
Type
Description
Default
nvl_telemetry.otlp.target
string
URL of a Prometheus Remote write receiver target
nvl_telemetry.otlp.counter_set
string
Name of the counter-set to apply to the remote write exporter
nvl_telemetry.otlp.field_set
string
Name of the field-set to apply to the remote write exporter
Here is an example of the data exporting with Prometheus Remote Write.
Prerequisites
NMX-T is up and running on the system, either as NVOS Cluster Application, standalone containerized application or native, as described in Application Lifecycle
Create an OpenTelemetry configuration https://github.com/open-telemetry/opentelemetry-collector-contrib/blob/main/exporter/prometheusexporter/README.md
receivers: otlp: protocols: grpc: endpoint:
0.0.
0.0:
9501http: endpoint:
0.0.
0.0:
9502exporters: debug: verbosity: detailed prometheus: endpoint:
0.0.
0.0:
9503" send_timestamps:
truemetric_expiration: 180m enable_open_metrics:
trueadd_metric_suffixes:
falseresource_to_telemetry_conversion: enabled:
trueservice: pipelines: traces: receivers: [otlp] exporters: [debug] metrics: receivers: [otlp] exporters: [debug] logs: receivers: [otlp] exporters: [debug]
Start the Open Telemetry receiver to run
docker run --rm --name
"$(whoami)_open_telemetry"\ -p
9501:
9501-p
9502:
9502\ -v $(pwd)/data:/data -v $(pwd)/collector-config.yaml:/etc/otelcol/config.yaml otel/opentelemetry-collector
Configuring the Open Telemetry Metrics Target
Update nvl_telemetry.otlp.target parameter via configuration interface Telemetry Collection Configuration to start streaming the telemetry out to the given target.
curl http:
//0.0.0.0:9350/telemetry/config --data-binary @- << EOFnvl_telemetry.otlp.target = http:
//0.0.0.0:9502/v1/metricsnvl_telemetry.otlp.counter_set =
defaultnvl_telemetry.otlp.field_set =
defaultEOF