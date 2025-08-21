NMX Telemetry (NMX-T) Documentation v1.2.3
The NVL telemetry component of the NMX-T application package provides active (push) data streaming using the Open Telemetry exporter. The OTLP exporter adopts the same data filtering and transformation methods as the Prometheus Remote Writer and the Prometheus metrics endpoint. To set up the export configuration, use any of the configuration options supported by NMX-T, such as the Telemetry Collection Configuration. The configuration parameters related to the OTLP exporter are listed below. By default, these parameters are set to empty strings, indicating that no export is enabled.

nvl_telemetry.otlp.target

string

URL of a Prometheus Remote write receiver target

nvl_telemetry.otlp.counter_set

string

Name of the counter-set to apply to the remote write exporter

nvl_telemetry.otlp.field_set

string

Name of the field-set to apply to the remote write exporter

Usage Scenario

Here is an example of the data exporting with Prometheus Remote Write.

Prerequisites

  • NMX-T is up and running on the system, either as NVOS Cluster Application, standalone containerized application or native, as described in Application Lifecycle

  • Create an OpenTelemetry configuration https://github.com/open-telemetry/opentelemetry-collector-contrib/blob/main/exporter/prometheusexporter/README.md

    receivers:
  otlp:
    protocols:
      grpc:
        endpoint: 0.0.0.0:9501
      http:
        endpoint: 0.0.0.0:9502
exporters:
  debug:
    verbosity: detailed
  prometheus:
    endpoint: 0.0.0.0:9503"
    send_timestamps: true
    metric_expiration: 180m
    enable_open_metrics: true
    add_metric_suffixes: false
    resource_to_telemetry_conversion:
      enabled: true
 
service:
  pipelines:
    traces:
      receivers: [otlp]
      exporters: [debug]
    metrics:
      receivers: [otlp]
      exporters: [debug]
    logs:
      receivers: [otlp]
      exporters: [debug]

  • Start the Open Telemetry receiver to run

    docker run --rm --name "$(whoami)_open_telemetry" \
    -p 9501:9501 -p 9502:9502 \
    -v $(pwd)/data:/data -v $(pwd)/collector-config.yaml:/etc/otelcol/config.yaml otel/opentelemetry-collector

Configuring the Open Telemetry Metrics Target

  • Update nvl_telemetry.otlp.target parameter via configuration interface Telemetry Collection Configuration to start streaming the telemetry out to the given target.

    curl http://0.0.0.0:9350/telemetry/config --data-binary @- << EOF
nvl_telemetry.otlp.target = http://0.0.0.0:9502/v1/metrics
nvl_telemetry.otlp.counter_set = default
nvl_telemetry.otlp.field_set = default
EOF

