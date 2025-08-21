Prometheus Metrics Endpoint

An HTTP endpoint can deliver all sampled data via the default /xcset/nvlink_domain_telemetry URL.

If no URL prefix is specified, the filter file will be searched in both the cset and fset folders. If both contain files with the same name, both filters will be applied.

Cset file contains tokens per line to filter the data with "type"="counters".

# List of available counters: node_guid port_guid port_num lid link_down_counter link_error_recovery_counter symbol_error_counter port_rcv_remote_physical_errors port_rcv_errors port_xmit_discard port_rcv_switch_relay_errors excessive_buffer_errors ...

Tokens are the actual name 'fragments' to be matched:

port$ : Matches names that end with the token "port."

^port : Matches names that start with the token "port."

^port$ : Matches names that are exactly "port."

port+xmit : Matches names that contain both the tokens "port" and "xmit."

port-support : Matches names that contain the token "port" but exclude those with the token "support."

-port: Excludes names that contain the token "port."

Tip To disable counter export, insert a single-line token that doesn't match anything.





Fset consists of multiple blocks, each beginning with a header line in the format [event_type_name] , followed by tokens under that header. The Fset file is used to filter data with "type"="events" . Event type names can be prefixed to apply the same tokens to all matching types. For example, to filter all ethtool events, use [ethtool_event_*] .

[type_name_1] tokens [type_name_2] tokens [type_name_3] tokens ...

To match multiple tokens simultaneously, use the format "tok1+tok2+tok3". Exclusive tokens are also supported: for example, the line "tok1+tok2-tok3-tok4" will filter names that match both tok1 and tok2, while excluding those that match tok3 or tok4.

Meta fields are user-defined additional fields, which come in two types: aliases and new constant fields.

Aliases Add the data from the field "exact_name" to the meta fields of the record under the new "alias_name." Each field can have only one alias. Aliases match only exact names and will appear in the data record, even if the field is disabled by the fset. Example:



meta_field_alias:exact_name=alias_name

Constants Add a new field called "new_field_name" with the constant data string "constant_value" to the meta fields. Field names must be unique. Example: meta_field_add:new_field_name=constant_value



The following example will export all "switch_fan" events and "CableInfo" events filtered by the token "port":

[switch_fan] [CableInfo] port

To know which event type names are available use NVL5 Metrics Schema.

Corner Cases

An empty fset file will export all events.

Tokens written above or without an [event_type] will be ignored.

If the fset file cannot be opened, a warning will be displayed, and all event types will be exported.

Both events and counters can be extended with aliased fields and new constant fields.

“meta_field_aliases:exact_name=alias” will add a new field or counter with the name “alias_name” and copy the value from the existing field or counter “exact_name.”

“meta_field_add:new_name=constant_value” will add a new field or counter with the name “new_name” and the value “constant_value.”

New fields must have unique names; otherwise, they will be ignored.

The HTTP server offers an optional Extended Counter Set (xcset) selection mechanism in addition to the counter set (cset) and field set (fset) filtering. The Extended Counter Set enables users to generate an output record containing data from both "counters" and "event" data records with the same index, typically the guid/port_num in the context of NMX Telemetry. To define an extended counter set, a file or group of files with the .xcset extension must be placed in the designated directory or alongside the existing field or counter sets.

Each line of the file may include:

Selection of a counter with an optional alias in the format “counter[=alias]”

Selection of a type's field with an optional alias in the format “type.field[=alias]”

Reference to another file to be included in the format “file.xcset”

Extended counter set files are searched in the same directory as the source xcset.

Aliases are optional, but if provided, they will be used to name the selected counter or field in the output. Empty lines and comments (starting with "#") are ignored.