Prometheus Metrics Endpoint
NMX Telemetry provides an HTTP endpoint for seamless integration with monitoring systems that operate in poll mode and support Prometheus, CSV, or JSON data formats. The endpoint only returns the most recent data sample, and users cannot access statistics for past time points.
curl --silent http:
//0.0.0.0:9352/xcset/nvlink_domain_telemetry
Prometheus interface port is defined by the Interfaces.
Prometheus interface security configuration is handled with Interface Configuration
By default, the metrics endpoint provides data in Prometheus format; however, it also supports rendering data in CSV and JSON formats to help manage convenience and payload size. The rendering format is controlled by the
csv and
json path prefixes.
Get metrics as comma-separated values:
curl --silent http:
//0.0.0.0:9352/csv/xcset/nvlink_domain_telemetry
Get metrics as JSON objects:
curl --silent http:
//0.0.0.0:9352/json/xcset/nvlink_domain_telemetry
An HTTP endpoint can deliver all sampled data via the default
/xcset/nvlink_domain_telemetry URL.
If no URL prefix is specified, the filter file will be searched in both the
cset and
fset folders. If both contain files with the same name, both filters will be applied.
Counter Sets (cset)
Cset file contains tokens per line to filter the data with "type"="counters".
# List of available counters:
node_guid
port_guid
port_num
lid
link_down_counter
link_error_recovery_counter
symbol_error_counter
port_rcv_remote_physical_errors
port_rcv_errors
port_xmit_discard
port_rcv_switch_relay_errors
excessive_buffer_errors
...
Tokens are the actual name 'fragments' to be matched:
port$: Matches names that end with the token "port."
^port: Matches names that start with the token "port."
^port$: Matches names that are exactly "port."
port+xmit: Matches names that contain both the tokens "port" and "xmit."
port-support: Matches names that contain the token "port" but exclude those with the token "support."
-port: Excludes names that contain the token "port."
To disable counter export, insert a single-line token that doesn't match anything.
Field Sets (fset)
Fset consists of multiple blocks, each beginning with a header line in the format
[event_type_name], followed by tokens under that header. The Fset file is used to filter data with
"type"="events". Event type names can be prefixed to apply the same tokens to all matching types. For example, to filter all ethtool events, use
[ethtool_event_*].
[type_name_1]
tokens
[type_name_2]
tokens
[type_name_3]
tokens
...
Tokens are the actual the name 'fragments' to be matched:
port$: Matches names ending with the token "port."
^port: Matches names starting with the token "port."
^port$: Matches names that are exactly "port."
port+xmit: Matches names containing both the tokens "port" and "xmit."
port-support: Matches names containing the token "port" but excluding those that also contain the token "support."
-port: Excludes all names containing the token "port."
To match multiple tokens simultaneously, use the format "tok1+tok2+tok3". Exclusive tokens are also supported: for example, the line "tok1+tok2-tok3-tok4" will filter names that match both tok1 and tok2, while excluding those that match tok3 or tok4.
Meta fields are user-defined additional fields, which come in two types: aliases and new constant fields.
Aliases
Add the data from the field "exact_name" to the meta fields of the record under the new "alias_name."
Each field can have only one alias.
Aliases match only exact names and will appear in the data record, even if the field is disabled by the fset.
Example:
meta_field_alias:exact_name=alias_name
Constants
Add a new field called "new_field_name" with the constant data string "constant_value" to the meta fields.
Field names must be unique.
Example:
meta_field_add:new_field_name=constant_value
The following example will export all "switch_fan" events and "CableInfo" events filtered by the token "port":
[switch_fan]
[CableInfo]
port
To know which event type names are available use NVL5 Metrics Schema.
Corner Cases
An empty fset file will export all events.
Tokens written above or without an
[event_type]will be ignored.
If the fset file cannot be opened, a warning will be displayed, and all event types will be exported.
Both events and counters can be extended with aliased fields and new constant fields.
“meta_field_aliases:exact_name=alias” will add a new field or counter with the name “alias_name” and copy the value from the existing field or counter “exact_name.”
“meta_field_add:new_name=constant_value” will add a new field or counter with the name “new_name” and the value “constant_value.”
New fields must have unique names; otherwise, they will be ignored.
Extended Counter Sets
The HTTP server offers an optional Extended Counter Set (xcset) selection mechanism in addition to the counter set (cset) and field set (fset) filtering. The Extended Counter Set enables users to generate an output record containing data from both "counters" and "event" data records with the same index, typically the guid/port_num in the context of NMX Telemetry. To define an extended counter set, a file or group of files with the .xcset extension must be placed in the designated directory or alongside the existing field or counter sets.
Each line of the file may include:
Selection of a counter with an optional alias in the format “counter[=alias]”
Selection of a type's field with an optional alias in the format “type.field[=alias]”
Reference to another file to be included in the format “file.xcset”
Extended counter set files are searched in the same directory as the source xcset.
Aliases are optional, but if provided, they will be used to name the selected counter or field in the output. Empty lines and comments (starting with "#") are ignored.
Extended counter sets support rendering hints to modify the attribution and representation of metric values.
These hints are provided as a comma-separated list of key=value pairs, placed after the field selection line, following the semicolon (;) character.
counter[=alias];key[=value][,key[=value]]*
For example:
port_guid;label,hex,
default=undefined
hw_port_state;lookup=printable_port_states
Supported rendering hints are the following:
Key
Value
Description
Example
hex
n/a
Requests a numeric value to be rendered hexadecimal
port_num;hex
label
n/a
Attributes the field as Prometheus label
host_name;label
default
value
Sets a string value to be rendered in case of data for the field is missing
temperature;default=unknown
const
value
Add the marked field as constant value to the output
context;const=oberon
lookup
name
Use the named lookup table to replace the value when rendering.
hw_port_state;lookup=printable_port_states
Extended counter sets support value replacement using lookup tables.
One or more lookup tables can be defined separately or as part of the xcset file. The location of the lookup table is the same for all xcset files.
Lookup Table Definition
Name
Required
/Optional
Type
Description
lookup
Required
Keyword
Declared lookup element.
mask
Optional
Keyword
Declaration value as a mask. If not present value is exact.
name
Required
string
Field name.
key
Required
unsigned long long
The original value for replacement
value
Optional
string
String for replace key. If not present will show the original value.
Examples lookup definition:
lookup:link_speed_active:
0: UNKNOWN
lookup:link_speed_active:
1: SDR
lookup:link_speed_active:
2: DDR
lookup:CableInfo.cable_vendor:
1:Oth
lookup:mask:fastRecoveryOverFlow:
1: num_errors
lookup:mask:fastRecoveryOverFlow:
32: consecutive_normal
Lookup Value Usage
Using
Example
Description
implicit
CableInfo.cable_vendor=cable_vendor
Value 1 will be replaced by Oth.
The lookup key should be equal to the field name.
implicit
fastRecoveryOverFlow=fastRecoveryOverFlow
Value 1 will be replaced by num_errors
Value 33 will be replaced by num_errors,consecutive_normal
explicit in xcset
CableInfo.cable_vendor=cable_vendor;lookup=
Disable lookup for CableInfo.cable_vendor.
explicit in xcset
lookup:hello:1:hello world
CableInfo.cable_vendor=cable_vendor;lookup=hello
Value 1 will be replaced by 'hello world'.
explicit in xcset
CableInfo.cable_vendor=cable_vendor;lookup=vendor
lookup:vendor:1:
Value 1 will be 1.
Output result in Prometheus without lookup:
hw_port_state{hca=
"mlx5_2"}
1
1716905830122
hw_port_state{hca=
"mlx5_2"}
2
1716905830122
Prometheus
CSV
JSON
hw_port_state{hca="mlx5_2"} 1 100500
rx_bytes{hca="mlx5_2"} 100 100700
hw_port_state{hca="mlx5_2"} 2 100500
rx_bytes{hca="mlx5_2"} 150 100700
timestamp,hca,hw_port_state,rx_bytes
100500,mlx5_2,1,100
100700,mlx5_2,2,150
{"timestamp": 100500, "hca": "mlx5_2", "hw_port_state": 1, "rx_bytes": 100},
{"timestamp": 100700, "hca": "mlx5_2", "hw_port_state": 2, "rx_bytes": 150},
with lookup
lookup:hw_port_state:
1:Active
String as label
Prometheus
CSV
JSON
false
rx_bytes{hca="mlx5_2"} 100 100700
rx_bytes{hca="mlx5_2"} 150 100700
timestamp,hca,hw_port_state,rx_bytes
100500,mlx5_2,Active,100
100700,mlx5_2,2,150
{"timestamp": 100500, "hca": "mlx5_2", "hw_port_state": "Active", "rx_bytes": 100},
{"timestamp": 100700, "hca": "mlx5_2", "hw_port_state": "2", "rx_bytes": 150}
true
rx_bytes{hca="mlx5_2", hw_port_state="Active"} 100 100500
rx_bytes{hca="mlx5_2", hw_port_state="2"} 150 100700
timestamp,hca,hw_port_state,rx_bytes
100500,mlx5_2,Active,100
100700,mlx5_2,2,150
{"timestamp": 100500, "hca": "mlx5_2", "hw_port_state": "Active", "rx_bytes": 100},
{"timestamp": 100700, "hca": "mlx5_2", "hw_port_state": "2","rx_bytes": 150}
The NMX Telemetry Prometheus endpoint offers data filtering capabilities to control the selection of metrics it outputs.
Filter operations and operands are provided as HTTP query string parameters. Multiple filters in a single HTTP request are combined using a logical AND.
The general format of the filter query parameter is "
field-name: The name of the counter or event field to which the operation applies.
operation: One of the operations from the list below.
operands: One or more operands used to evaluate the filter.
For example:
curl --silent http:
//0.0.0.0:9302/xcset/nvlink_domain_telemetry?guid__eq__100500
Supported filters are:
Operation
Description
Applies to the field of type
Example
eq
Metrics value is equal to the given operand
floating point, decimal, string
xmit_rate__gt__10000
ne
Metrics value is not equal to the given operand
floating point, decimal, string
xmit_rate__ne__10000
gt
Greater than the given operand
floating point, decimal, string
xmit_rate__gt__10000
lt
Less than the given operand
floating point, decimal, string
xmit_rate__lt__10000
ge
Greater than or equal to the given operand
floating point, decimal, string
xmit_rate__ge__10000
le
Less than or equal to the given operand
floating point, decimal, string
xmit_rate__le__10000
bitand
Bitwise AND operation
decimal
state__bitand__7
bitor
Bitwise OR operation
decimal
state__bitor__13
in
Metrics value is in the list of given values
floating point, decimal, string
state__in__1__2__3
shard
Apply hashing function to get shard N out of K possible
floating point, decimal, string
port_guid__shard__1__3
contains
String value contains a value (substring)
string
name__contains__mlx
The shard data filter is particularly useful when metrics scraping loads need to be distributed across time or consumer spaces. Several examples of sharding queries are provided.
Sharding of counters and events by the node GUID, serializing to csv.
curl -v http:
//0.0.0.0:9352/csv/xcset/nvlink_domain_telemetry?num_shards=2&shard=0&sharding_field=node_guid
Sharding, plus filtering by port number.
curl -v http:
//0.0.0.0:9352/csv/xcset/nvlink_domain_telemetry?num_shards=2&shard=0&sharding_field=node_guid&port_num__eq__1
Counter set explicitly selected.
curl -v http:
//0.0.0.0:9352/csv/cset/minimal?num_shards=2&shard=0&sharding_field=node_guid
Fieldset, selected sharding by the port number (named as “port”).
curl -v http:
//0.0.0.0:9352/csv/fset/low_freq?num_shards=2&shard=0&sharding_field=port