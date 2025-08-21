NMX Telemetry (NMX-T) Documentation v1.2.3
The NVL telemetry component of the NMX-T application package provides active (push) data streaming through the Prometheus Remote Write Exporter.

The remote writer includes data filtering and transformation features similar to those of the Prometheus metrics endpoint.

You can set up the export configuration using any of the configuration options supported by NMX-T Telemetry Collection Configuration

The configuration parameters related to the Prometheus remote write are listed below. By default, the parameter values are empty strings, indicating that no export is enabled.

Parameter

Type

Description

Example

nvl_telemetry.remote_write.target

string

URL of a Prometheus Remote write receiver target

http://0.0.0.0:9090/api/v1/write

nvl_telemetry.remote_write.counter_set

string

Name of the counter-set to apply to the remote write exporter

data_catalogue

nvl_telemetry.remote_write.field_set

string

Name of the field-set to apply to the remote write exporter

data_catalogue

Usage Scenario

Here is a sample example of the data exporting with Prometheus Remote Write.

Prerequisites

  • NMX-T is up and running on the system, either as NVOS Cluster Application, standalone containerized application or native, as described in Application Lifecycle

  • Prometheus server running with the remote write receiver enabled

    docker run -p 9090:9090 prom/prometheus --config.file=/etc/prometheus/prometheus.yml \
    --storage.tsdb.path=/prometheus --web.console.libraries=/usr/share/prometheus/console_libraries \
    --web.console.templates=/usr/share/prometheus/consoles --web.enable-remote-write-receiver

Configuring the Remote Write Target

  • Update nvl_telemetry.remote_write.target parameter via configuration interface Telemetry Collection Configuration to start streaming the telemetry out to the given target.

    curl -s http://0.0.0.0:9350/telemetry/config --data-binary @- << EOF
nvl_telemetry.remote_write.target = http://0.0.0.0:9090/api/v1/write
nvl_telemetry.remote_write.counter_set = default
nvl_telemetry.remote_write.field_set = default
EOF

Verify the Data Received by Prometheus

