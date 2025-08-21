The NVL telemetry component of the NMX-T application package provides active (push) data streaming through the Prometheus Remote Write Exporter.

The remote writer includes data filtering and transformation features similar to those of the Prometheus metrics endpoint.

You can set up the export configuration using any of the configuration options supported by NMX-T Telemetry Collection Configuration

The configuration parameters related to the Prometheus remote write are listed below. By default, the parameter values are empty strings, indicating that no export is enabled.