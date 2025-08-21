Prometheus Remote Write Exporter
The NVL telemetry component of the NMX-T application package provides active (push) data streaming through the Prometheus Remote Write Exporter.
The remote writer includes data filtering and transformation features similar to those of the Prometheus metrics endpoint.
You can set up the export configuration using any of the configuration options supported by NMX-T Telemetry Collection Configuration
The configuration parameters related to the Prometheus remote write are listed below. By default, the parameter values are empty strings, indicating that no export is enabled.
Parameter
Type
Description
Example
nvl_telemetry.remote_write.target
string
URL of a Prometheus Remote write receiver target
http://0.0.0.0:9090/api/v1/write
nvl_telemetry.remote_write.counter_set
string
Name of the counter-set to apply to the remote write exporter
data_catalogue
nvl_telemetry.remote_write.field_set
string
Name of the field-set to apply to the remote write exporter
data_catalogue
Here is a sample example of the data exporting with Prometheus Remote Write.
Prerequisites
NMX-T is up and running on the system, either as NVOS Cluster Application, standalone containerized application or native, as described in Application Lifecycle
Prometheus server running with the remote write receiver enabled
docker run -p
9090:
9090prom/prometheus --config.file=/etc/prometheus/prometheus.yml \ --storage.tsdb.path=/prometheus --web.console.libraries=/usr/share/prometheus/console_libraries \ --web.console.templates=/usr/share/prometheus/consoles --web.enable-remote-write-receiver
Configuring the Remote Write Target
Update nvl_telemetry.remote_write.target parameter via configuration interface Telemetry Collection Configuration to start streaming the telemetry out to the given target.
curl -s http:
//0.0.0.0:9350/telemetry/config --data-binary @- << EOFnvl_telemetry.remote_write.target = http:
//0.0.0.0:9090/api/v1/writenvl_telemetry.remote_write.counter_set =
defaultnvl_telemetry.remote_write.field_set =
defaultEOF
Verify the Data Received by Prometheus
Use web interface to observe the data written to the Prometheus
http://localhost:9090/graph?g0.expr=port_xmit_data&g0.tab=0&g0.display_mode=lines&g0.show_exemplars=0&g0.range_input=1m
Query the metrics with API
curl -s http:
//localhost:9090/api/v1/query?query=port_xmit_data