Telemetry Collection Configuration

Low-level configuration entry point, use the NMX-T runtime configuration interface to retrieve and update the telemetry configuration.

In flatten INI format, compatible with NVOS

curl http:

In JSON structured format

curl -H "Accept: application/json" http:





Using the POST method, the entire configuration state is replaced by the content of the file, with missing fields populated by default values.

In flatten INI format, compatible with NVOS

curl -X POST --data-binary @telemetry .ini http:

In JSON structured format

curl -X POST -H "Content-Type: application/json" --data @telemetry .json http:





Using the PUT method, the configuration state is updated with the file content, while leaving unspecified parameters unchanged.

In flatten INI format, compatible with NVOS

curl -X PUT --data-binary $ 'nvl_tlemetry.enabled = true

nvl_tlemetry.sample_rate = 120' http:

In JSON structured format

curl -X PUT -H "Content-Type: application/json" --data-binary '{"nvl_telemetry":{"enabled": true, "update_period" : 300}}}' http:





Retrieve the list of parameters as a plain table.

curl http:




