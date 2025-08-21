On This Page
- Configuration Unit and Format
- Configuration Parameters
- NVOS Command Line Interface
- NMX-Controller gRPC Interface
- NMX-Telemetry Control Interface
- Secrets Encoding
Telemetry Collection Configuration
NMX Telemetry supports three levels of the configuration interface, suitable for the various deployment and usage modes:
Configuration with NVOS/NVUE command line interface for the NVOS/NVUE users
Configuration via NMX-C for the standalone distributions of NMX cluster applications
Configuration with custom http interface for the package-based installation
All three levels of the configuration are eventually consistent.
Configuration unit is a file
entire configuration file is saved and loaded, including all the parameters
Parameters could be one or many configuration from Telemetry Collection Configuration
If parameter is missing default value is implied
File content must be compliant to Linux INI format (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/INI_file), with the following restrictions:
format “key = value”
No support for sections
No support for hierarchy
Case insensitive
Support for comments
No support for duplicate names
Support for Quoted values
Support for Line continuation
Support for Escape characters
Example:
nvl_telemetry.enabled =
true
nvl_telemetry.update_period =
30
List of supported configuration parameters. Use Telemetry Collection Configuration to retrieve an up-to-date list of supported parameters.
Parameter
Type
Description
Default
connector.log_data
boolean
Dump telemetry data payloads to the connector's log output
false
NVL5 Telemetry confgiuration
nvl_telemetry.enabled
boolean
Enable or disable telemetry collection
true
nvl_telemetry.log_level
integer
Level of the log messaging 0 - disabled, 6 - Info, 7 - Debug
6
nvl_telemetry.update_period
integer
Telemetry sampling and update period in seconds
60
nvl_telemetry.collect.device.gpu
boolean
Enable or disable collection of the GPU counters
true
nvl_telemetry.collect.device.hca
boolean
Enable or disable collection of the HCA counters
true
nvl_telemetry.collect.device.router
boolean
Enable or disable collection of the router counters
true
nvl_telemetry.collect.device.switch
boolean
Enable or disable collection of the switch counters
true
nvl_telemetry.collect.down_port_counters
boolean
Let the telemetry to provide counters to the ports those are down
true
Telemetry generator configuration
nvl_telemetry.generator.enabled
boolean
Enable or disable telemetry data generator
false
nvl_telemetry.generator.profile.counters
integer
Number of counters in the data generation profile
1900
nvl_telemetry.generator.profile.fields
integer
Number of fields in each event type within the data generation profile
10
nvl_telemetry.generator.profile.ports
integer
Number of ports in the data generation profile
48
nvl_telemetry.generator.profile.types
integer
Number of event data types in the data generation profile
10
OpenTelemetry exporter configuration
nvl_telemetry.otlp.target
string
URL of an Open Telemetry receiver target
nvl_telemetry.otlp.counter_set
string
Name of the counter-set to apply to the Open Telemetry exporter
nvl_telemetry.otlp.field_set
string
Name of the field-set to apply to the Open Telemetry exporter
nvl_telemetry.otlp.inbound_queue
integer
Length of the intake processing queue in data blocks the Open Telemetry exporter operates on
10000
Prometheus remote write configuration
nvl_telemetry.remote_write.target
string
URL of a Prometheus Remote write receiver target
nvl_telemetry.remote_write.counter_set
string
Name of the counter-set to apply to the remote write exporter
nvl_telemetry.remote_write.field_set
string
Name of the field-set to apply to the remote write exporter
nvl_telemetry.remote_write.inbound_queue
integer
Length of the intake processing queue in data blocks the Prometheus Remote write exporter operates on
10000
gNMI aggregator configuration
gnmi_aggregator.enabled
boolean
Enable or disable gnmi aggregation
true
gnmi_aggregator.targets.0.host
string
Name or IP address of the gNMI target
gnmi_aggregator.targets.0.port
integer
Port number of the gNMI target
9339
gnmi_aggregator.targets.0.auth.user
string
User name for the basic auth
gnmi_aggregator.targets.0.auth.password
string
Password for the basic auth. See Secrets Encoding below.
Configuration workflow reflected in the CLI interface commands:
Reveal list of configuration files available to the NMX-C. Should indicate both nmx-telemetry and nmx-controller installed, component "telemetry" present in the description of nmx-controller.
nv show cluster apps
Get the configuration file.
nv action generate sdn config app nmx-telemetry type telemetry
Locate the copy of configuration file.
nv show sdn config app nmx-telemetry type telemetry file
File location would be similar to the following.
/host/cluster_infra/app_config/nmx-telemetry/telemetry/nmx-telemetry_telemetry_20241202_113751
Modify the location as needed.
cat /host/cluster_infra/app_config/nmx-telemetry/telemetry/nmx-telemetry_telemetry_20241202_113751 ... vim /host/cluster_infra/app_config/nmx-telemetry/telemetry/nmx-telemetry_telemetry_20241202_113751
Upload the modified configuration by providing the name of the file
nv action install sdn config app nmx-telemetry type telemetry files nmx-telemetry_telemetry_20241202_113751
Mid-level configuration entry point, use NMX-C gRPC to retrieve and update the telemetry configuration.
Starting from NMX-C 0.8.0_2024-12-12, the default key/value separator for configuration tables is a space. For compatibility reasons, the following commands convert the space separator into an equal sign separator and vice versa. The default value must be updated.
Register the client's identifier "test_client" to enable the gateway to recognize the client.
docker run --network=host fullstorydev/grpcurl -plaintext -d \
'{ "gatewayId": "test_client", "major_version": "PROTO_MSG_MAJOR_VERSION", "minor_version": "PROTO_MSG_MINOR_VERSION" }'\
0.0.
0.0:
9372nmxc_service.NMXCService.Hello
Get the telemetry configuration file.
docker run --network=host fullstorydev/grpcurl -plaintext -d \
'{"configFiles": {"configFile": [{"configFileName": "telemetry"}]},"gatewayId": "test_client"}'\
0.0.
0.0:
9372nmxc_service.NMXCService.GetStaticConfig \ | jq -r
'.staticConfig.configFileContents.configFileContent[] | .configFileContent '| sed -e
's/ / = /'| sort > telemetry.ini
Set the configuration file.
docker run --network=host fullstorydev/grpcurl -plaintext -d \
"$(jq -R -s '{"gatewayId
": "test_client
","staticConfig
": {"configFileContents
": {"configFileContent
": [{"configFileName
": "telemetry
","configFileContent
": gsub("=
"; "
")}]}}}' telemetry.ini)"\
0.0.
0.0:
9372nmxc_service.NMXCService.SetStaticConfig
Low-level configuration entry point, use the NMX-T runtime configuration interface to retrieve and update the telemetry configuration.
Get the Full Configuration File
In flatten INI format, compatible with NVOS
curl http:
//0.0.0.0:9350/telemetry/config
In JSON structured format
curl -H
"Accept: application/json" http:
//0.0.0.0:9350/telemetry/config | jq
Upload the Full Configuration File
Using the POST method, the entire configuration state is replaced by the content of the file, with missing fields populated by default values.
In flatten INI format, compatible with NVOS
curl -X POST --data-binary
@telemetry.ini http:
//0.0.0.0:9350/telemetry/config
In JSON structured format
curl -X POST -H
"Content-Type: application/json" --data
@telemetry.json http:
//0.0.0.0:9350/telemetry/config
Partial Configuration Update
Using the PUT method, the configuration state is updated with the file content, while leaving unspecified parameters unchanged.
In flatten INI format, compatible with NVOS
curl -X PUT --data-binary $
'nvl_tlemetry.enabled = true \n nvl_tlemetry.sample_rate = 120' http:
//0.0.0.0:9350/telemetry/config
In JSON structured format
curl -X PUT -H
"Content-Type: application/json" --data-binary
'{"nvl_telemetry":{"enabled": true, "update_period" : 300}}}' http:
//0.0.0.0:9350/telemetry/config
List the Supported Configuration Parameters
Retrieve the list of parameters as a plain table.
curl http:
//0.0.0.0:9350/telemetry/config/params
To ensure secure storage of sensitive authentication data - such as gNMI switch interface passwords - NMX-T includes a built-in secrets encoding tool.
Encoding a Secret
echo -n
"password" | /usr/share/cluster_pkgs/nmx-telemetry/scripts/secrets.sh encode
Applying the Encoded Secret
Once encoded, insert the value into the telemetry configuration as follows:
curl -X PUT --data-binary $
'gnmi_aggregator.targets.0.auth.password = ENCODEDSECRET' http:
//0.0.0.0:9350/telemetry/config