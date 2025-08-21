NMX Telemetry (NMX-T) Documentation v1.2.3
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  NVLink Management Software  NMX Telemetry (NMX-T) Documentation v1.2.3  Troubleshooting

On This Page

Troubleshooting

Health Checks

There are several endpoint that can be reached out using an http client (curl) to get the health status of the NMX-T application and its components:

  • Health check callback

    • curl http://0.0.0.0:9350/healthcheck

    • normal response is {"status":0,"message":"OK"}

  • Telemetry statistics (Prometheus endpoint)

    • curl http://0.0.0.0:9352/management/statistics

    • lists some of the internal operations indicators

  • Telemetry management status (Prometheus endpoint)

    • curl http://0.0.0.0:9352/management/check_status

    • gives overall status and uptime of the IB telemetry instance

Log Messages

  • Log messages are written to /var/log/nmx/nmx-t directory n the local host running the NMX-T application

Dump gRPC payload to log file

Enable dump payload

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl http://0.0.0.0:9350/telemetry/config --data-binary $'connector.log_data = true'

Log file name is /var/log/nmx/nmx-t/connector.log.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
2025/01/26 06:41:27 INFO [{"timestamp":1737873650560325000,"fields":"node_guid,port_guid,port_num,port_rcv_ibg1_nvl_pkts,port_rcv_ibg1_non_nvl_pkts,port_rcv_ibg2_pkts,port_xmit_ibg1_nvl_pkts,port_xmit_ibg1_non_nvl_pkts,port_xmit_ibg2_pkts","values":["0x1070fd030058c216,0x1070fd030058c216,9,0,0,0,0,0,0"]}]
2025/01/26 06:41:27 INFO [{"timestamp":1737873650560325000,"fields":"node_guid,sensor_index,mvcr_sensor_name,feed_managed,voltage,current,voltage_managed,power_managed,current_managed,capacity_managed","values":["0xb8cef60300fbf210,8,,,12.51,0,0,0,0,0"]}]

NVOS Firewall Configuration

If there are no telemetry rules configured, perform the below:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv set acl ACL1_NMX_TELEMETRY
nv set acl ACL1_NMX_TELEMETRY type ipv4
nv set acl ACL1_NMX_TELEMETRY rule 5 match ip tcp dest-port 9351
nv set acl ACL1_NMX_TELEMETRY rule 5 match ip tcp dest-port 9352
nv set acl ACL1_NMX_TELEMETRY rule 5 match ip connection-state new
nv set acl ACL1_NMX_TELEMETRY rule 5 match ip connection-state established
nv set acl ACL1_NMX_TELEMETRY rule 5 action permit
nv set interface eth0 acl ACL1_NMX_TELEMETRY inbound control-plane
nv set interface eth0 acl ACL1_NMX_TELEMETRY outbound control-plane
nv config apply
nv show acl
nv show interface eth0 acl

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 21, 2025.
content here