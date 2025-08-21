Troubleshooting
There are several endpoint that can be reached out using an http client (curl) to get the health status of the NMX-T application and its components:
Health check callback
curl http://0.0.0.0:9350/healthcheck
normal response is {"status":0,"message":"OK"}
Telemetry statistics (Prometheus endpoint)
curl http://0.0.0.0:9352/management/statistics
lists some of the internal operations indicators
Telemetry management status (Prometheus endpoint)
curl http://0.0.0.0:9352/management/check_status
gives overall status and uptime of the IB telemetry instance
Log messages are written to /var/log/nmx/nmx-t directory n the local host running the NMX-T application
Enable dump payload
curl http:
//0.0.0.0:9350/telemetry/config --data-binary $'connector.log_data = true'
Log file name is /var/log/nmx/nmx-t/connector.log.
2025/
01/
26
06:
41:
27 INFO [{
"timestamp":
1737873650560325000,
"fields":
"node_guid,port_guid,port_num,port_rcv_ibg1_nvl_pkts,port_rcv_ibg1_non_nvl_pkts,port_rcv_ibg2_pkts,port_xmit_ibg1_nvl_pkts,port_xmit_ibg1_non_nvl_pkts,port_xmit_ibg2_pkts",
"values":[
"0x1070fd030058c216,0x1070fd030058c216,9,0,0,0,0,0,0"]}]
2025/
01/
26
06:
41:
27 INFO [{
"timestamp":
1737873650560325000,
"fields":
"node_guid,sensor_index,mvcr_sensor_name,feed_managed,voltage,current,voltage_managed,power_managed,current_managed,capacity_managed",
"values":[
"0xb8cef60300fbf210,8,,,12.51,0,0,0,0,0"]}]
If there are no telemetry rules configured, perform the below:
nv set acl ACL1_NMX_TELEMETRY
nv set acl ACL1_NMX_TELEMETRY type ipv4
nv set acl ACL1_NMX_TELEMETRY rule
5 match ip tcp dest-port
9351
nv set acl ACL1_NMX_TELEMETRY rule
5 match ip tcp dest-port
9352
nv set acl ACL1_NMX_TELEMETRY rule
5 match ip connection-state
new
nv set acl ACL1_NMX_TELEMETRY rule
5 match ip connection-state established
nv set acl ACL1_NMX_TELEMETRY rule
5 action permit
nv set
interface eth0 acl ACL1_NMX_TELEMETRY inbound control-plane
nv set
interface eth0 acl ACL1_NMX_TELEMETRY outbound control-plane
nv config apply
nv show acl
nv show
interface eth0 acl