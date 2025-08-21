Troubleshooting

There are several endpoint that can be reached out using an http client (curl) to get the health status of the NMX-T application and its components:

Health check callback curl http://0.0.0.0:9350/healthcheck normal response is {"status":0,"message":"OK"}

Telemetry statistics (Prometheus endpoint) curl http://0.0.0.0:9352/management/statistics lists some of the internal operations indicators

Telemetry management status (Prometheus endpoint) curl http://0.0.0.0:9352/management/check_status gives overall status and uptime of the IB telemetry instance

