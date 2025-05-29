RDG for DPF Zero Trust (DPF-ZT)

applied

This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides comprehensive instructions for deploying the NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) on high-performance, bare-metal infrastructure in Zero-Trust mode. It focuses on the setup and use of DPU-based services on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs to deliver secure, isolated, and hardware-accelerated environments.

The guide is intended for experienced system administrators, systems engineers, and solution architects who build highly secure bare-metal environments using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs for acceleration, isolation, and infrastructure offload.

Note This reference implementation, as the name implies, is a specific, opinionated deployment example designed to address the use case described above.

Although other approaches may exist for implementing similar solutions, this document provides a detailed guide for this specific method.

Term Definition Term Definition BFB BlueField Bootstream NGC NVIDIA GPU Cloud DOCA Data Center Infrastructure-on-a-Chip Architecture NFS Network File System DPF DOCA Platform Framework OOB Out-of-Band DPU Data Processing Unit PF Physical Function K8S Kubernetes RDG Reference Deployment Guide KVM Kernel-based Virtual Machine RDMA Remote Direct Memory Access MAAS Metal as a Service RoCE RDMA over Converged Ethernet MTU Maximum Transmission Unit ZT Zero Trust

The NVIDIA BlueField-3 Data Processing Unit (DPU) is a 400 Gb/s infrastructure compute platform designed for line-rate processing of software-defined networking, storage, and cybersecurity workloads. It combines powerful compute resources, high-speed networking, and advanced programmability to deliver hardware-accelerated, software-defined solutions for modern data centers.

NVIDIA DOCA unleashes the full potential of the BlueField platform by enabling rapid development of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads.

However, deploying and managing DPUs, especially at scale, presents operational challenges. Without a robust provisioning and orchestration system, tasks such as lifecycle management, service deployment, and network configuration for service function chaining (SFC) can quickly become complex and error prone. This is where the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) comes into play.

DPF automates the full DPU lifecycle, and simplifies advanced network configurations. With DPF, services can be deployed seamlessly, allowing for efficient offloading and intelligent routing of traffic through the DPU data plane.

By leveraging DPF, users can scale and automate DPU management across Bare Metal, Virtual, and Kubernetes customer environments - optimizing performance while simplifying operations.

DPF supports multiple deployment models. This guide focuses on the Zero Trust bare-metal deployment model. In this scenario:

The DPU is managed through its Baseboard Management Controller (BMC)

through its All management traffic occurs over the DPU's out-of-band (OOB) network

network The host is considered as an untrusted entity towards the data center network. The DPU acts as a barrier between the host and the network.

The host sees the DPU as a standard NIC, with no access to the internal DPU management plane (Zero Trust Mode)

This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides a step-by-step example for installing DPF in Zero-Trust mode. It also includes practical demonstrations of performance optimization, validated using standard RDMA and TCP workloads.

As part of the reference implementation, open-source components outside the scope of DPF (e.g., MAAS, pfSense, Kubespray) are used to simulate a realistic customer deployment environment. The guide includes the full end-to-end deployment process, including:

Infrastructure provisioning

DPF deployment

DPU provisioning (redfish)

Service configuration and deployment

Service chaining.

Kubernetes Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration platform for deployment automation, scaling, and management of containerized applications.



Kubespray Kubespray is a composition of Ansible playbooks, inventory, provisioning tools, and domain knowledge for generic OS/Kubernetes clusters configuration management tasks and provides: A highly available cluster Composable attributes Support for most popular Linux distributions



The logical design includes the following components:

1 x Hypervisor node (KVM-based) with ConnectX-7: 1 x Firewall VM 1 x Jump Node VM 1 x MaaS VM 3 x K8s Master VMs running all K8s management components

4 x Worker nodes (PCI Gen5), each with a 1 x BlueField-3 NIC

Single High-Speed (HS) switch

1 Gb Host Management network

The pfSense firewall in this solution serves a dual purpose:

Firewall—provides an isolated environment for the DPF system, ensuring secure operations

Router—enables Internet access for the management network

Port-forwarding rules for SSH and RDP are configured on the firewall to route traffic to the jump node’s IP address in the host management network. From the jump node, administrators can manage and access various devices in the setup, as well as handle the deployment of the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster and DPF components.

The following diagram illustrates the firewall design used in this solution:

Warning Make sure to use the exact same versions for the software stack as described above.

These are the definitions and parameters used for deploying the demonstrated fabric:

Switches Ports Usage Hostname Rack ID Ports mgmt-switch 1 swp1-5 hs-switch 1 swp1-9

Hosts Rack Server Type Server Name Switch Port IP and NICs Default Gateway Rack1 Hypervisor Node hypervisor mgmt-switch: swp1 hs-switch: swp1 lab-br (interface eno1): Trusted LAN IP mgmt-br (interface eno2): - hs-br (interface enp1s0): - Trusted LAN GW Rack1 Firewall (Virtual) fw - WAN (lab-br): Trusted LAN IP LAN (mgmt-br): 10.0.110.254/24 OPT1(hs-br): 172.169.50.1/30 Trusted LAN GW Rack1 Jump Node (Virtual) jump - enp1s0: 10.0.110.253/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 MaaS (Virtual) maas - enp1s0: 10.0.110.252/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master1 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.1/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master2 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.2/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master3 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.3/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Worker Node worker1 mgmt-switch: swp2(DPU BMC/OOB) hs-switch: swp2 - swp3 dpubmc: 10.0.110.201/24 dpuoob: 10.0.110.211/24 ens1f0np0/ens1f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Worker Node worker2 mgmt-switch: swp3(DPU BMC/OOB) hs-switch: swp4 - swp5 dpubmc: 10.0.110.202/24 dpuoob: 10.0.110.212/24 ens1f0np0/ens1f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Worker Node worker3 mgmt-switch: swp4(DPU BMC/OOB) hs-switch: swp6 - swp7 dpubmc: 10.0.110.203/24 dpuoob: 10.0.110.213/24 ens1f0np0/ens1f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Worker Node worker4 mgmt-switch: swp5(DPU BMC/OOB) hs-switch: swp8 - swp9 dpubmc: 10.0.110.204/24 dpuoob: 10.0.110.214/24 ens1f0np0/ens1f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22 10.0.110.254

As a best practice, make sure to use the latest released Cumulus Linux NOS version.

For information on how to upgrade Cumulus Linux, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.

The SN3700 switch ( hs-switch ), is configured as follows:

SN3700 Switch Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_hs untagged 1 nv set interface swp1-5 bridge domain br_hs nv set interface swp1-5 link state up nv set interface swp1-5 type swp nv config apply -y nv config save

The SN2201 switch ( mgmt-switch ) is configured as follows:

SN2201 Switch Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set interface swp1-3 link state up nv set interface swp1-3 type swp nv set interface swp1-3 bridge domain br_default nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1 nv config apply -y nv config save

Warning Make sure that the BIOS settings on the worker node servers have SR-IOV enabled and that the servers are tuned for maximum performance. All worker nodes must have the same PCIe placement for the BlueField-3 NIC and must display the same interface name. Make sure that you have DPU BMC and OOB MAC addresses.

The hypervisor used in this Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) is based on Ubuntu 24.04 with KVM.

While this document does not detail the KVM installation process, it is important to note that the setup requires the following ISOs to deploy the Firewall, Jump, and MaaS virtual machines (VMs):

Ubuntu 24.04

pfSense-CE-2.7.2

To implement the solution, three Linux bridges must be created on the hypervisor:

Note Ensure a DHCP record is configured for the lab-br bridge interface in your trusted LAN to assign it an IP address.

lab-br – connects the Firewall VM to the trusted LAN.

– connects the Firewall VM to the trusted LAN. mgmt-br – Connects the various VMs to the host management network.

– Connects the various VMs to the host management network. hs-br – Connects the Firewall VM to the high-speed network.

Additionally, an MTU of 9000 must be configured on the management and high-speed bridges ( mgmt-br and hs-br ) as well as their uplink interfaces to ensure optimal performance.

Hypervisor netplan configuration Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: ethernets: eno1: dhcp4: false eno2: dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 ens2f0np0: dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 bridges: lab-br: interfaces: [eno1] dhcp4: true mgmt-br: interfaces: [eno2] dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 hs-br: interfaces: [ens2f0np0] dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 version: 2

Apply the configuration:

Hypervisor Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo netplan apply

Download the pfSense CE (Community Edition) ISO to your hypervisor and proceed with the software installation.

Suggested spec:

vCPU: 2

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 10GB

Network interfaces Bridge device connected to lab-br Bridge device connected to mgmt-br Bridge device connected to hs-br



The Firewall VM must be connected to all three Linux bridges on the hypervisor. Before beginning the installation, ensure that three virtual network interfaces of type "Bridge device" are configured. Each interface should be connected to a different bridge (lab-br, mgmt-br, and hs-br) as illustrated in the diagram below.

After completing the installation, the setup wizard displays a menu with several options, such as "Assign Interfaces" and "Reboot System." During this phase, you must configure the network interfaces for the Firewall VM.

Select Option 2: "Set interface(s) IP address" and configure the interfaces as follows: WAN (lab-br) – Trusted LAN IP (Static/DHCP)

– Trusted LAN IP (Static/DHCP) LAN (mgmt-br) – Static IP 10.0.110.254/24

– Static IP 10.0.110.254/24 OPT1 (hs-br) – Static IP 10.0.123.254/22 Once the interface configuration is complete, use a web browser within the host management network to access the Firewall web interface and finalize the configuration.

Next, proceed with installing the Jump VM. This VM serves as a platform for running a browser for accessing the firewall’s web interface (UI) for post-installation configuration.

Suggested specifications:

vCPU: 4

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 100GB

Network interface: Bridge device, connected to mgmt-br

Procedure:



Proceed with a standard Ubuntu 24.04 installation. Use the following login credentials across all hosts in this setup: Username Password depuser user Enable internet connectivity and DNS resolution by creating the following Netplan configuration: Note Use 10.0.110.254 as a temporary DNS nameserver until the MaaS VM is installed and configured. After completing the MaaS installation, update the Netplan file to replace this address with the MaaS IP: 10.0.110.252 . Jump Node netplan Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: ethernets: enp1s0: dhcp4: false addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.253 / 24 ] nameservers: search: [dpf.rdg.local.domain] addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.254 ] routes: - to: default via: 10.0 . 110.254 version: 2 Apply the configuration: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo netplan apply Update and upgrade the system: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt update -y depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt upgrade -y Install and configure the Xfce desktop environment and XRDP (complementary packages for RDP): Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y xfce4 xfce4-goodies depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y lightdm-gtk-greeter depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y xrdp depuser@jump:~$ echo "xfce4-session" | tee .xsession depuser@jump:~$ sudo systemctl restart xrdp Install Firefox for accessing the Firewall web interface: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo apt install -y firefox Install and configure an NFS server with the /mnt/dpf_share directory: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo apt install -y nfs-server $ sudo mkdir -m 777 /mnt/dpf_share $ sudo vi /etc/exports Add the following line to /etc/exports : Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! /mnt/dpf_share 10.0.110.0/24(rw,sync,no_subtree_check) Restart the NFS server: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo systemctl restart nfs-server Create the directory bfb under /mnt/dpf_share with the same permissions as the parent directory: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo mkdir -m 777 /mnt/dpf_share/bfb Generate an SSH key pair for depuser in the jump node (later on will be imported to the admin user in MaaS to enable password-less login to the provisioned servers): Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh-keygen -t rsa Reboot the jump node to display the graphical user interface: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo reboot Note After setting up port-forwarding rules on the firewall (next steps), remote login to the graphical interface of the Jump node will be available. Concurrent login to the local graphical console and using RDP isn't possible, make sure to first log out from the local console when switching to RDP connection.

From your Jump node, open a Firefox web browser and navigate to the pfSense web UI ( http://10.0.110.254 . The default login credentials are admin/pfsense ). The login page should appear as follows:

Note The IP addresses from the trusted LAN network under "DNS servers" and "Interfaces - WAN" are blurred.

Proceed with the following configurations:

Note The following screenshots display only a part of the configuration view. Make sure to not miss any of the steps mentioned below!

Interfaces: WAN (lab-br) – mark “Enable interface”, unmark “Block private networks and loopback addresses”



LAN (mgmt-br) – mark “Enable interface”, “IPv4 configuration type”: Static IPv4 ("IPv4 Address": 10.0.110.254/24 , "IPv4 Upstream Gateway": None ), “MTU”: 9000



OPT1 (hs-br) – mark “Enable interface”, “IPv4 configuration type”: Static IPv4 ("IPv4 Address": 10.0.123.254/22, "IPv4 Upstream Gateway": None ), “MTU”: 9000



Firewall: NAT -> Port Forward -> Add rule -> “Interface”: WAN , “Address Family”: IPv4 , “Protocol”: TCP , “Destination”: WAN address , “Destination port range”: (“From port”: SSH , “To port”: SSH ), “Redirect target IP”: (“Type”: Address or Alias , “Address”: 10.0.110.253 ), “Redirect target port”: SSH , “Description”: NAT SSH NAT -> Port Forward -> Add rule -> “Interface”: WAN , “Address Family”: IPv4 , “Protocol”: TCP , “Destination”: WAN address , “Destination port range”: (“From port”: MS RDP , “To port”: MS RDP ), “Redirect target IP”: (“Type”: Address or Alias , “Address”: 10.0.110.253 ), “Redirect target port”: MS RDP , “Description”: NAT RDP



Rules -> OPT1 -> Add rule -> “Action”: Pass , “Interface”: OPT1 , “Address Family”: IPv4+IPv6 , “Protocol”: Any , “Source”: Any , “Destination”: Any



Suggested specifications:

vCPU: 4

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 100 GB

Network interface: Bridge device, connected to mgmt-br

Procedure:



Perform a regular Ubuntu installation on the MaaS VM.

Create the following Netplan configuration to enable internet connectivity and DNS resolution: Note Use 10.0.110.254 as a temporary DNS nameserver. After the MaaS installation, replace this with the MaaS IP address ( 10.0.110.252 ) in both the Jump and MaaS VM Netplan files. MaaS netplan Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: ethernets: enp1s0: dhcp4: false addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.252 / 24 ] nameservers: search: [dpf.rdg.local.domain] addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.254 ] routes: - to: default via: 10.0 . 110.254 version: 2 Apply the netplan configuration: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@maas:~$ sudo netplan apply Update and upgrade the system: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@maas:~$ sudo apt update -y depuser@maas:~$ sudo apt upgrade -y Install PostgreSQL and configure the database for MaaS: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo -i # apt install -y postgresql # systemctl disable --now systemd-timesyncd # export MAAS_DBUSER=maasuser # export MAAS_DBPASS=maaspass # export MAAS_DBNAME=maas # sudo -i -u postgres psql -c "CREATE USER \"$MAAS_DBUSER\" WITH ENCRYPTED PASSWORD '$MAAS_DBPASS'" # sudo -i -u postgres createdb -O "$MAAS_DBUSER" "$MAAS_DBNAME" Install MaaS: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # snap install maas Initialize MaaS: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas init region+rack --maas-url http://10.0.110.252:5240/MAAS --database-uri "postgres://$MAAS_DBUSER:$MAAS_DBPASS@localhost/$MAAS_DBNAME" Create an admin account: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas createadmin --username admin --password admin --email admin@example.com Save the admin API key: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas apikey --username admin > admin-apikey Log in to the MaaS server: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas login admin http://localhost:5240/MAAS "$(cat admin-apikey)" Configure MaaS (Substitute <Trusted_LAN_NTP_IP> and <Trusted_LAN_DNS_IP> with the IP addresses in your environment): MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin domain update maas name="dpf.rdg.local.domain" # maas admin maas set-config name=ntp_servers value="<Trusted_LAN_NTP_IP>" # maas admin maas set-config name=network_discovery value="disabled" # maas admin maas set-config name=upstream_dns value="<Trusted_LAN_DNS_IP>" # maas admin maas set-config name=dnssec_validation value="no" # maas admin maas set-config name=default_osystem value="ubuntu" Define and configure IP ranges and subnets: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin ipranges create type=dynamic start_ip="10.0.110.51" end_ip="10.0.110.120" # maas admin ipranges create type=dynamic start_ip="10.0.110.201" end_ip="10.0.110.240" # maas admin ipranges create type=reserved start_ip="10.0.110.10" end_ip="10.0.110.10" comment="c-plane VIP" # maas admin ipranges create type=reserved start_ip="10.0.110.200" end_ip="10.0.110.200" comment="kamaji VIP" # maas admin ipranges create type=reserved start_ip="10.0.110.251" end_ip="10.0.110.254" comment="dpfmgmt" # maas admin vlan update 0 untagged dhcp_on=True primary_rack=maas mtu=9000 # maas admin dnsresources create fqdn=kube-vip.dpf.rdg.local.domain ip_addresses=10.0.110.10 # maas admin dnsresources create fqdn=jump.dpf.rdg.local.domain ip_addresses=10.0.110.253 # maas admin dnsresources create fqdn=fw.dpf.rdg.local.domain ip_addresses=10.0.110.254 # maas admin fabrics create Success. Machine-readable output follows: { "class_type": null, "name": "fabric-1", "id": 1, ... # maas admin subnets create name="fake-dpf" cidr="20.20.20.0/24" fabric=1 Configure static DHCP leases for the worker nodes (replace MAC address as appropriate with your workers DPU BMC/OOB interface MAC): MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin reserved-ips create ip="10.0.110.201" mac_address="58:a2:e1:73:6a:0b" comment="dpu-worker1-bmc" # maas admin reserved-ips create ip="10.0.110.211" mac_address="58:a2:e1:73:6a:0a" comment="dpu-worker1-oob" # maas admin reserved-ips create ip="10.0.110.202" mac_address="58:a2:e1:73:6a:7d" comment="dpu-worker2-bmc" # maas admin reserved-ips create ip="10.0.110.212" mac_address="58:a2:e1:73:6a:7c" comment="dpu-worker2-oob" # maas admin reserved-ips create ip="10.0.110.203" mac_address="58:a2:e1:73:6a:a7" comment="dpu-worker3-bmc" # maas admin reserved-ips create ip="10.0.110.213" mac_address="58:a2:e1:73:6a:a6" comment="dpu-worker3-oob" # maas admin reserved-ips create ip="10.0.110.204" mac_address="58:a2:e1:73:6a:dd" comment="dpu-worker4-bmc" # maas admin reserved-ips create ip="10.0.110.214" mac_address="58:a2:e1:73:6a:dc" comment="dpu-worker4-oob" Complete MaaS setup: Connect to the Jump node GUI and access the MaaS UI at http://10.0.110.252:5240/MAAS . On the first page, verify the "Region Name" and "DNS Forwarder," then continue. On the image selection page, select Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (amd64) and sync the image. Import the previously generated SSH key ( id_rsa.pub ) for the depuser into the MaaS admin user profile and finalize the setup. Update the DNS nameserver IP address in the Netplan files for both the Jump and MaaS VMs from 10.0.110.254 to 10.0.110.252 , then reapply the configuration.

Suggested specifications:

vCPU: 8

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 100GB

Network interface: Bridge device, connected to mgmt-br

Before provisioning the Kubernetes (K8s) Master VMs with MaaS, create the required virtual disks with empty storage. Use the following one-liner to create three 100 GB QCOW2 virtual disks: Hypervisor Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ for i in $(seq 1 3); do qemu-img create -f qcow2 /var/lib/libvirt/images/master$i.qcow2 100G; done This command generates the following disks in the /var/lib/libvirt/images/ directory: master1.qcow2

master2.qcow2

master3.qcow2 Configure VMs in virt-manager: Open virt-manager and create three virtual machines: Assign the corresponding virtual disk ( master1.qcow2 , master2.qcow2 , or master3.qcow2 ) to each VM.

, , or ) to each VM. Configure each VM with the suggested specifications (vCPU, RAM, storage, and network interface). During the VM setup, ensure the NIC is selected under the Boot Options tab. This ensures the VMs can PXE boot for MaaS provisioning. Once the configuration is complete, shut down all the VMs. After the VMs are created and configured, proceed to provision them via the MaaS interface. MaaS will handle the OS installation and further setup as part of the deployment process.

Install virsh and Set Up SSH Access

SSH to the MaaS VM from the Jump node: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh maas depuser@maas:~$ sudo -i Install the virsh client to communicate with the hypervisor: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # apt install -y libvirt-clients Generate an SSH key for the root user and copy it to the hypervisor user in the libvirtd group: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # ssh-keygen -t rsa # ssh-copy-id ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP> Verify SSH access and virsh communication with the hypervisor: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # virsh -c qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system list --all Expected output: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! Id Name State ------------------------------ 1 fw running 2 jump running 3 maas running - master1 shut off - master2 shut off - master3 shut off Copy the SSH key to the required MaaS directory (for snap-based installations): MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # mkdir -p /var/snap/maas/current/root/.ssh # cp .ssh/id_rsa* /var/snap/maas/current/root/.ssh/

Get MAC Addresses of the Master VMs



Retrieve the MAC addresses of the Master VMs:

MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # for i in $(seq 1 3); do virsh -c qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system dumpxml master$i | grep 'mac address'; done

Example output:

MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! <mac address='52:54:00:a9:9c:ef'/> <mac address='52:54:00:19:6b:4d'/> <mac address='52:54:00:68:39:7f'/>

Add Master VMs to MaaS

Add the Master VMs to MaaS: Info Once added, MaaS will automatically start the newly added VMs commissioning (discovery and introspection). MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin machines create hostname=master1 architecture=amd64/generic mac_addresses='52:54:00:a9:9c:ef' power_type=virsh power_parameters_power_address=qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system power_parameters_power_id=master1 skip_bmc_config=1 testing_scripts=none Success. Machine-readable output follows: { "description": "", "status_name": "Commissioning", ... "status": 1, ... "system_id": "c3seyq", ... "fqdn": "master1.dpf.rdg.local.domain", "power_type": "virsh", ... "status_message": "Commissioning", "resource_uri": "/MAAS/api/2.0/machines/c3seyq/" } # maas admin machines create hostname=master2 architecture=amd64/generic mac_addresses='52:54:00:19:6b:4d' power_type=virsh power_parameters_power_address=qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system power_parameters_power_id=master2 skip_bmc_config=1 testing_scripts=none # maas admin machines create hostname=master3 architecture=amd64/generic mac_addresses='52:54:00:68:39:7f' power_type=virsh power_parameters_power_address=qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system power_parameters_power_id=master3 skip_bmc_config=1 testing_scripts=none Repeat the command for master2 and master3 with their respective MAC addresses. Verify commissioning by waiting for the status to change to "Ready" in MaaS. After commissioning, the next phase is deployment (OS provisioning).



Configure Master VMs Network



To ensure persistence across reboots, assign a static IP address to the management interface of the master nodes.

For each Master VM:

Navigate to Network and click "actions" near the management interface (a small arrowhead pointing down), then select "Edit Physical". Configure as follows: Subnet: 10.0.110.0/24 IP Mode: Static Assign Address: Assign 10.0.110.1 for master1 , 10.0.110.2 for master2 , and 10.0.110.3 for master3 . Save the interface settings for each VM.

Deploy Master VMs Using Cloud-Init

Use the following cloud-init script to configure the necessary software and ensure persistency: Master nodes cloud-init Collapse Source Copy Copied! #cloud-config system_info: default_user: name: depuser passwd: "$6$jOKPZPHD9XbG72lJ$evCabLvy1GEZ5OR1Rrece3NhWpZ2CnS0E3fu5P1VcZgcRO37e4es9gmriyh14b8Jx8gmGwHAJxs3ZEjB0s0kn/" lock_passwd: false groups: [adm, audio, cdrom, dialout, dip, floppy, lxd, netdev, plugdev, sudo, video] sudo: [ "ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL" ] shell: /bin/bash ssh_pwauth: True package_upgrade: true runcmd: - apt-get update - apt-get -y install nfs-common Deploy the master VMs: Select all three Master VMs → Actions → Deploy. Toggle Cloud-init user-data and paste the cloud-init script. Start the deployment and wait for the status to change to "Ubuntu 24.04 LTS".

Verify Deployment

SSH into the Master VMs from the Jump node: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$

Run sudo without a password: Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@master1:~$ sudo -i root@master1:~#

Verify installed packages: Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@master1:~# apt list --installed | egrep 'nfs-common' nfs-common/noble,now 1:2.6.4-3ubuntu5 amd64 [installed]

Reboot the Master VMs to complete the provisioning. Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@master1:~# reboot

Repeat the verification commands for master2 and master3.

In this solution, the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster is deployed using a modified Kubespray (based on release v2.28.1 ) with a non-root depuser account from the Jump Node. The modifications in Kubespray are designed to meet the DPF prerequisites as described in the User Manual and facilitate cluster deployment and scaling.

Download the modified Kubespray archive: modified_kubespray_v2.28.1.tar.gz. Extract the contents and navigate to the extracted directory: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ tar -xzf /home/depuser/modified_kubespray_v2.28.1.tar.gz $ cd kubespray/ depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ Set the K8s API VIP address and DNS record. Replace it with your own IP address and DNS record if different: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ sed -i '/# kube_vip_address:/s/.*/kube_vip_address: 10.0.110.10/' inventory/mycluster/group_vars/k8s_cluster/addons.yml depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ sed -i '/apiserver_loadbalancer_domain_name:/s/.*/apiserver_loadbalancer_domain_name: "kube-vip.dpf.rdg.local.domain"/' roles/kubespray_defaults/defaults/main/main.yml Install the necessary dependencies and set up the Python virtual environment: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ sudo apt -y install python3-pip jq python3.12-venv depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ python3 -m venv .venv depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ source .venv/bin/activate (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ python3 -m pip install --upgrade pip (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ pip install -U -r requirements.txt (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ pip install ruamel-yaml Verify that the kube_network_plugin is set to flannel and that kube_proxy_remove is set to false in the inventory/mycluster/group_vars/k8s_cluster/k8s-cluster.yml file. inventory/mycluster/group_vars/k8s_cluster/k8s-cluster.yml Collapse Source Copy Copied! [depuser@jump kubespray-2.28.0]$ vim inventory/mycluster/group_vars/k8s_cluster/k8s-cluster.yml ..... ## Change this to use another Kubernetes version, e.g. a current beta release kube_version: 1.32.8 ..... # Choose network plugin (cilium, calico, kube-ovn, weave or flannel. Use cni for generic cni plugin) # Can also be set to 'cloud', which lets the cloud provider setup appropriate routing kube_network_plugin: flannel .... # Kube-proxy proxyMode configuration. # Can be ipvs, iptables kube_proxy_remove: false kube_proxy_mode: ipvs ..... Review and edit the inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml file to define the cluster nodes. The following is the configuration for this deployment: inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! all: hosts: master1: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.1 ip: 10.0 . 110.1 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.1 node_labels: "k8s.ovn.org/zone-name" : "master1" master2: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.2 ip: 10.0 . 110.2 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.2 node_labels: "k8s.ovn.org/zone-name" : "master2" master3: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.3 ip: 10.0 . 110.3 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.3 node_labels: "k8s.ovn.org/zone-name" : "master3" children: kube_control_plane: hosts: master1: master2: master3: kube_node: hosts: etcd: hosts: master1: master2: master3: k8s_cluster: children: kube_control_plane:

Run the following command from the Jump Node to initiate the deployment process: Note Ensure you are in the Python virtual environment ( .venv ) when running the command. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ ansible-playbook -i inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml --become --become-user=root cluster.yml It takes a while for this deployment to complete. Make sure there are no errors. Successful result example: Tip It is recommended to keep the shell from which Kubespray has been running open, later on it will be useful when performing cluster scale out to add the worker nodes.

To simplify managing the K8s cluster from the Jump Host, set up kubectl with bash auto-completion.

Copy kubectl and the kubeconfig file from master1 to the Jump Host: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## Connect to master1 depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$ cp /usr/local/bin/kubectl /tmp/ depuser@master1:~$ sudo cp /root/.kube/config /tmp/kube-config depuser@master1:~$ sudo chmod 644 /tmp/kube-config In another terminal tab, copy the files to the Jump Host: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/kubectl /tmp/ depuser@jump:~$ sudo chown root:root /tmp/kubectl depuser@jump:~$ sudo mv /tmp/kubectl /usr/local/bin/ depuser@jump:~$ mkdir -p ~/.kube depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/kube-config ~/.kube/config depuser@jump:~$ chmod 600 ~/.kube/config Enable bash auto-completion for kubectl : Verify if bash-completion is installed: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ type _init_completion If installed, the output includes: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! _init_completion is a function If not installed, install it: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y bash-completion Set up the kubectl completion script: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ kubectl completion bash | sudo tee /etc/bash_completion.d/kubectl > /dev/null depuser@jump:~$ bash Check the status of the nodes in the cluster: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ kubectl get nodes Expected output: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION master1 Ready control-plane 3m59s v1.32.8 master2 Ready control-plane 3m51s v1.32.8 master3 Ready control-plane 3m48s v1.32.8 Check the pods in all namespaces: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ kubectl get pods -A Expected output: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! [depuser@setup5-jump ~]$ kubectl get pods -A NAMESPACE NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE kube-system coredns-5c54f84c97-7245f 1/1 Running 0 3m41s kube-system coredns-5c54f84c97-gk4pb 1/1 Running 0 3m38s kube-system dns-autoscaler-56cb45595c-bv28g 1/1 Running 0 3m40s kube-system kube-apiserver-master1 1/1 Running 0 4m43s kube-system kube-apiserver-master2 1/1 Running 0 4m34s kube-system kube-apiserver-master3 1/1 Running 0 4m32s kube-system kube-controller-manager-master1 1/1 Running 1 4m43s kube-system kube-controller-manager-master2 1/1 Running 2 4m34s kube-system kube-controller-manager-master3 1/1 Running 1 4m32s kube-system kube-flannel-cptzm 1/1 Running 0 3m54s kube-system kube-flannel-m2gw4 1/1 Running 0 3m54s kube-system kube-flannel-ql46d 1/1 Running 0 3m54s kube-system kube-proxy-62dwr 1/1 Running 0 4m35s kube-system kube-proxy-dc4sb 1/1 Running 0 4m39s kube-system kube-proxy-mhbtb 1/1 Running 0 4m32s kube-system kube-scheduler-master1 1/1 Running 1 4m43s kube-system kube-scheduler-master2 1/1 Running 1 4m34s kube-system kube-scheduler-master3 1/1 Running 1 4m32s kube-system kube-vip-master1 1/1 Running 0 4m43s kube-system kube-vip-master2 1/1 Running 0 4m34s kube-system kube-vip-master3 1/1 Running 0 4m32s

Start by installing the remaining software perquisites. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## Connect to master1 to copy helm client utility that was installed during kubespray deployment $ depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$ cp /usr/local/bin/helm /tmp/ ## In another tab depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/helm /tmp/ depuser@jump:~$ sudo chown root:root /tmp/helm depuser@jump:~$ sudo mv /tmp/helm /usr/local/bin/ ## Verify that envsubst utility is installed depuser@jump:~$ which envsubst /usr/bin/envsubst Proceed to clone the doca-platform Git repository: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform.git Change directory to doca-platform and checkout to tag v25.10.0: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cd doca-platform/ $ git checkout v25.10.0 Change directory to readme.md from where all the commands will be run: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cd docs/public/user-guides/zero-trust/use-cases/passthrough/ Modify the variables in manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env to fit your environment, then source the file: Warning Replace the values for the variables in the following file with the values that fit your setup. Specifically, pay attention to DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE and BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD. manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env Collapse Source Copy Copied! export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST=10.0.110.10 export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=10.0.110.200 export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=ens160 export NFS_SERVER_IP=10.0.110.253 export REGISTRY=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca export TAG=v25.10.0 export BFB_URL= "https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu24.04/bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb" export IP_RANGE_START=10.0.110.201 export IP_RANGE_END=10.0.110.204 export BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD=< set your BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD> Export environment variables for the installation: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ source manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env

Create the NS for the operator: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl create ns dpf-operator-system

The following YAML file defines storage (for the BFB image) that is required by the DPF operator. manifests/01-dpf-operator-installation/nfs-storage-for-bfb-dpf-ga.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolume metadata: name: bfb-pv spec: capacity: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem accessModes: - ReadWriteMany nfs: path: /mnt/dpf_share/bfb server: $NFS_SERVER_IP persistentVolumeReclaimPolicy: Delete --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolumeClaim metadata: name: bfb-pvc namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: accessModes: - ReadWriteMany resources: requests: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem storageClassName: ""

Run the following command to substitute the environment variables using envsubst and apply the yaml file: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/01-dpf-operator-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

In Zero Trust mode, provisioning DPUs requires authentication with Redfish. In order to do that, you must set the same root password to access the BMC for all DPUs DPF is going to manage.

For more information on how to set the BMC root password refer to BlueField DPU Administrator Quick Start Guide.

Connect to the first DPU BMC over SSH to change the BMC root's password: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ ssh root@10.0.110.201 root@10.0.110.201's password: <BMC Root Password. Default root/0penBmc. need to change first time to $BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD in the manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env file> Verify that the rshim service is runnging or run if not. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@dpu-bmc:~# systemctl status rshim * rshim.service - rshim driver for BlueField SoC Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/rshim.service; enabled; preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Mon 2025-07-14 13:21:34 UTC; 18h ago Docs: man:rshim(8) Process: 866 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/rshim $OPTIONS (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 874 (rshim) CPU: 2h 43min 44.730s CGroup: /system.slice/rshim.service `-874 /usr/sbin/rshim Jul 14 13:21:34 dpu-bmc (rshim)[866]: rshim.service: Referenced but unset environment variable evaluates to an empty string: OPTIONS Jul 14 13:21:34 dpu-bmc rshim[874]: Created PID file: /var/run/rshim.pid Jul 14 13:21:34 dpu-bmc rshim[874]: USB device detected Jul 14 13:21:38 dpu-bmc rshim[874]: Probing usb-2.1 Jul 14 13:21:38 dpu-bmc rshim[874]: create rshim usb-2.1 Jul 14 13:21:39 dpu-bmc rshim[874]: rshim0 attached root@dpu-bmc:~# ls /dev/rshim0 boot console misc rshim # To start the rshim, if not runnging root@dpu-bmc:~# systemctl enable rshim root@dpu-bmc:~# systemctl start rshim root@dpu-bmc:~# systemctl status rshim root@dpu-bmc:~# ls /dev/rshim0 root@dpu-bmc:~# exit $ curl -k -u root:'set your BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD' https://10.0.110.201/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield Repeat the step 3-4 on all your DPUs.

The password is provided to DPF by creating the following secret:

Note It is necessary to set several environment variables before running this command. $ source manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl create secret generic -n dpf-operator-system bmc-shared-password --from-literal=password=$BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD

The DPF Operator requires several prerequisite components to function properly in a Kubernetes environment. Starting with DPF v25.7, all Helm dependencies have been removed from the DPF chart. This means that all dependencies must be installed manually before installing the DPF chart itself. The following commands describe an opiniated approach to install those dependencies (for more information, check: Helm Prerequisites - NVIDIA Docs). Install helmfile binary: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ wget https://github.com/helmfile/helmfile/releases/download/v1.1.2/helmfile_1.1.2_linux_amd64.tar.gz $ tar -xvf helmfile_1.1.2_linux_amd64.tar.gz $ sudo mv ./helmfile /usr/local/bin/ Change directory to doca-platform: Tip Use another shell from the one where you run all the other installation commands for DPF. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cd /home/depuser/doca-platform Change directory to deploy/helmfiles/ from where the prerequisites will be installed: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cd deploy/helmfiles/ Install local-path-provisioner manually using the following commands: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ curl https://codeload.github.com/rancher/local-path-provisioner/tar.gz/v0.0.31 | tar -xz --strip=3 local-path-provisioner-0.0.31/deploy/chart/local-path-provisioner/ $ kubectl create ns local-path-provisioner $ helm upgrade --install -n local-path-provisioner local-path-provisioner ./local-path-provisioner --version 0.0.31 \ --set 'tolerations[0].key=node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane' \ --set 'tolerations[0].operator=Exists' \ --set 'tolerations[0].effect=NoSchedule' \ --set 'tolerations[1].key=node-role.kubernetes.io/master' \ --set 'tolerations[1].operator=Exists' \ --set 'tolerations[1].effect=NoSchedule' Ensure that the pod in local-path-provisioner namespace is in ready state: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace local-path-provisioner pods --all pod/local-path-provisioner-59d776bf47-7qbql condition met Install Helm dependencies using the following commands: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ helmfile init --force $ helmfile apply -f prereqs.yaml --color --suppress-diff --skip-diff-on-install --concurrency 0 --hide-notes ..... UPDATED RELEASES: NAME NAMESPACE CHART VERSION DURATION node-feature-discovery dpf-operator-system node-feature-discovery/node-feature-discovery 0.17.1 13s cert-manager cert-manager jetstack/cert-manager v1.18.1 17s argo-cd dpf-operator-system argoproj/argo-cd 7.8.2 43s maintenance-operator dpf-operator-system oci://ghcr.io/mellanox/maintenance-operator-chart 0.2.0 19s kamaji dpf-operator-system oci://ghcr.io/nvidia/charts/kamaji 1.2.0 2m24s Ensure that the KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST and KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT environment variables are set in the node-feature-discovery-worker DaemonSet: Note Run this command from the previous shell where the environment variables were exported. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system set env daemonset/node-feature-discovery-worker \ KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST=$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST \ KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT=$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT

Run the following commands to substitute the environment variables and install the DPF Operator: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository ${REGISTRY} $ helm repo update $ helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=$TAG Release "dpf-operator" does not exist. Installing it now. I0908 15:14:00.596313 78290 warnings.go:110] "Warning: spec.template.spec.affinity.nodeAffinity.requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution.nodeSelectorTerms[0].matchExpressions[0].key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master is use \"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane\" instead" I0908 15:14:00.630482 78290 warnings.go:110] "Warning: spec.jobTemplate.spec.template.spec.affinity.nodeAffinity.requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution.nodeSelectorTerms[0].matchExpressions[0].key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master is use \"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane\" instead" NAME: dpf-operator LAST DEPLOYED: Mon Sep 8 15:13:58 2025 NAMESPACE: dpf-operator-system STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 TEST SUITE: None Verify the DPF Operator installation by ensuring the deployment is available and all the pods are ready: Note The following verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the conditions are met. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## Ensure the DPF Operator deployment is available. $ kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager deployment "dpf-operator-controller-manager" successfully rolled out ## Ensure all pods in the DPF Operator system are ready. $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system pods --all pod/argo-cd-argocd-application-controller-0 condition met pod/argo-cd-argocd-redis-77dfd8fcb4-nq545 condition met pod/argo-cd-argocd-repo-server-7b6c5b8cdb-mct95 condition met pod/argo-cd-argocd-server-744d5f9c7c-4knwj condition met pod/dpf-operator-controller-manager-645467745b-gqqsg condition met pod/kamaji-556cb86895-99lsh condition met pod/kamaji-etcd-0 condition met pod/kamaji-etcd-1 condition met pod/kamaji-etcd-2 condition met pod/maintenance-operator-585767f779-qrfvg condition met pod/node-feature-discovery-gc-7f64f764f8-gvdgh condition met pod/node-feature-discovery-master-6fbc95665c-4njbd condition met

This section involves creating the DPF system components and some basic infrastructure required for a functioning DPF-enabled cluster.

Change directory back to : Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cd /home/depuser/doca-platform/docs/public/user-guides/zero-trust/use-cases/passthrough/ The following YAML files define the DPFOperatorConfig to install the DPF System components, the DPUCluster to serve as the Kubernetes control plane for DPU nodes, and DPUDiscovery to discover DPUDevices and DPUNodes. Note Note that to achieve high performance results you need to adjust the operatorconfig.yaml to support MTU 9000. Note that we deploy BareMetal ZT mode and we need to add dpuDetector disable parameter. manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/operatorconfig.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPFOperatorConfig metadata: name: dpfoperatorconfig namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuDetector: disable: true provisioningController: bfbPVCName: "bfb-pvc" dmsTimeout: 900 installInterface: installViaRedfish: # Set this to the IP of one of your control plane nodes + 8080 port bfbRegistryAddress: "$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST:8080" skipDpuNodeDiscovery: false kamajiClusterManager: disable: false networking: highSpeedMTU: 9000 manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/dpucluster.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUCluster metadata: name: dpu-cplane-tenant1 namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1 spec: type: kamaji maxNodes: 10 clusterEndpoint: # deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector. keepalived: # interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob interface of the control plane node. interface : $DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE # Virtual IP reserved for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP. vip: $DPUCLUSTER_VIP # virtualRouterID must be in range [ 1 , 255 ], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing keepalived process running on the host virtualRouterID: 126 nodeSelector: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane: "" manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/dpudiscovery.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDiscovery metadata: name: dpu-discovery namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: # Define the IP range to scan ipRangeSpec: ipRange: startIP: $IP_RANGE_START endIP: $IP_RANGE_END # Optional: Set scan interval scanInterval: "60m" Create NS for the Kubernetes control plane of the DPU nodes: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl create ns dpu-cplane-tenant1 Apply the previous YAML files: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - Verify the DPF system by ensuring that the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available, that all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are available, and that the DPUCluster is ready for nodes to join. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## Ensure the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available. $ kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-provisioning-controller-manager dpuservice-controller-manager deployment "dpf-provisioning-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "dpuservice-controller-manager" successfully rolled out ## Ensure all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are Available. $ kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system deployment "argo-cd-argocd-applicationset-controller" successfully rolled out deployment "argo-cd-argocd-redis" successfully rolled out deployment "argo-cd-argocd-repo-server" successfully rolled out deployment "argo-cd-argocd-server" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-provisioning-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "dpuservice-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "kamaji" successfully rolled out deployment "kamaji-cm-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "maintenance-operator" successfully rolled out deployment "node-feature-discovery-gc" successfully rolled out deployment "node-feature-discovery-master" successfully rolled out deployment "servicechainset-controller-manager" successfully rolled out ## Ensure the DPUCluster is ready for nodes to join. $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpucluster --all dpucluster.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-cplane-tenant1 condition met $ kubectl get dpudiscoveries.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -A NAMESPACE NAME LAST SCAN FOUND DPUS dpf-operator-system dpu-discovery 77s 8

Verify the DPF system by ensuring that the DPUDevices exist: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl get dpudevices -n dpf-operator-system NAME READY mt2402xz0f7x mt2402xz0f80 mt2402xz0f8g mt2402xz0f9n Verify the DPF system by ensuring that the DPUNodes exist. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl get dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system NAME AGE dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x 2m23s dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80 2m22s dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g 2m20s dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n 2m21s

Congratulations, the DPF system has been successfully installed!

For the verification phase, our focus is on provisioning NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs through DPF and configuring them to operate in passthrough mode.

Export environment variables for the installation: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ source manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env Use the following YAMLs to define a BFB resource, a DPUFlavor , a DPUSet , a DPUServiceInterfaces , and a DPUServiceChain : manifests/03-dpf-object-installation/bfb.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: BFB metadata: name: bf-bundle namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: url: $BFB_URL manifests/03-dpf-object-installation/dpuflavor.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUFlavor metadata: name: passthrough-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuMode: zero-trust grub: kernelParameters: - console=hvc0 - console=ttyAMA0 - earlycon=pl011, 0x13010000 - fixrttc - net.ifnames= 0 - biosdevname= 0 - iommu.passthrough= 1 - cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls - hugepagesz=2048kB - hugepages= 3072 nvconfig: - device: "*" parameters: - PF_BAR2_ENABLE= 0 - PER_PF_NUM_SF= 1 - PF_TOTAL_SF= 20 - PF_SF_BAR_SIZE= 10 - NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 0 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 1 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX= 228 - INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL= 1 - INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE= 0 - SRIOV_EN= 1 - NUM_OF_VFS= 46 - LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION= 1 - LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH - LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH - EXP_ROM_UEFI_x86_ENABLE= 1 ovs: rawConfigScript: | _ovs-vsctl() { ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout 15 "$@" } _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones= 50000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle= 20000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator= 5000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:ctl-pipe-size= 1024 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr1 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr2 _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical bfcfgParameters: - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes configFiles: - path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf operation: override raw: | ALLOW_SHARED_RQ= "no" IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD= "no" ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT= "yes" permissions: "0644" - path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf operation: override raw: | CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES= "no" OVS_DOCA= "yes" permissions: "0644" - path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf operation: override raw: "" permissions: "0644" manifests/03-dpf-object-installation/dpuset.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUSet metadata: name: passthrough namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuNodeSelector: matchLabels: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" dpuTemplate: spec: dpuFlavor: passthrough-$TAG bfb: name: bf-bundle-$TAG nodeEffect: noEffect: true manifests/03-dpf-object-installation/ifaces.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p0 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: interface : "p0" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p0 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: interface : "p1" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p1 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: pf0hpf namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: interface : "pf0hpf" spec: interfaceType: pf pf: pfID: 0 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: pf1hpf namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: interface : "pf1hpf" spec: interfaceType: pf pf: pfID: 1 manifests/03-dpf-object-installation/dpuservicechain.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceChain metadata: name: passthrough namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: spec: switches: - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: interface : p0 - serviceInterface: matchLabels: interface : pf0hpf - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: interface : p1 - serviceInterface: matchLabels: interface : pf1hpf Run the command Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/03-dpf-object-installation/*.yaml | envsubst |kubectl apply -f - This will deploy the following objects: BFB to download the BFB to a shared volume DPUFlavor used for provisioning the DPUs DPUSet to provision DPUs on worker nodes DPUServiceInterfaces used by the DPUServiceChain

To follow the progress of DPU provisioning, run the following command to check its current phase: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'" Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase' setup5-jump: Mon Dec 29 21:33:38 2025 Dpu Node Name: dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:17Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:13Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:52:56Z Type: BFBTransferred Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:16Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:47:28Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:14Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:13Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T18:31:22Z Reason: OemLastState Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T18:34:23Z Type: Rebooted Phase: Rebooting Dpu Node Name: dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80 Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:18Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:13Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:52:56Z Type: BFBTransferred Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:16Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:47:28Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:15Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:14Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T18:30:22Z Reason: OemLastState Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T18:33:29Z Type: Rebooted Phase: Rebooting ..... or with dpfctl: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpusets NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system │ ├─Ready False Pending 114m The following conditions are not ready: │ │ * SystemComponentsReady │ └─SystemComponentsReady False Error 106m System components must be ready for DPFOperatorConfig to become Ready: │ * nvidia-k8s-ipam: DPUService dpf-operator-system/nvidia-k8s-ipam is not ready ├─DPUServiceChains │ └─DPUServiceChain/passthrough dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 106m ├─DPUServiceInterfaces │ └─4 DPUServiceInterfaces... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 106m See p0, p1, pf0hpf, pf1hpf ├─DPUServiceNADs │ └─DPUServiceNAD/mybrsfc dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 112m └─DPUSets └─DPUSet/passthrough dpf-operator-system │ └─Ready False Pending 106m Some DPUs are not ready ├─BFB/bf-bundle-v25.10.0 dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 106m File: bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb, DOCA: 3.2.1 ├─DPUNodes │ ├─DPUNode/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x dpf-operator-system │ │ │ └─Ready False Ready 59m DPU dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x is in Rebooting phase │ │ └─DPUDevices │ │ └─DPUDevice/mt2402xz0f7x dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 114m │ ├─DPUNode/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80 dpf-operator-system │ │ │ └─Ready False Ready 60m DPU dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 is in Rebooting phase │ │ └─DPUDevices │ │ └─DPUDevice/mt2402xz0f80 dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 114m │ ├─DPUNode/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g dpf-operator-system │ │ │ └─Ready False Ready 59m DPU dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g is in Rebooting phase │ │ └─DPUDevices │ │ └─DPUDevice/mt2402xz0f8g dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 113m │ └─DPUNode/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n dpf-operator-system │ │ └─Ready False Ready 57m DPU dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n is in Rebooting phase │ └─DPUDevices │ └─DPUDevice/mt2402xz0f9n dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 114m └─DPUs ├─DPU/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x dpf-operator-system │ ├─Rebooted False WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot 59m │ └─Ready False Rebooting 59m ├─DPU/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 dpf-operator-system │ ├─Rebooted False WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot 60m │ └─Ready False Rebooting 60m ├─DPU/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g dpf-operator-system │ ├─Rebooted False WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot 59m │ └─Ready False Rebooting 59m └─DPU/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n dpf-operator-system ├─Rebooted False WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot 57m └─Ready False Rebooting 57m Wait for the Rebooted stage and then Power Cycle the bare-metal host manual. After the DPU is up, run following command for each DPU worker: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system --all provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required- At this point, the DPU workers should be added to the cluster. As they being added to the cluster, the DPUs are provisioned. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'" Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase' setup5-jump: Mon Dec 29 21:41:37 2025 Dpu Node Name: dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x Type: InternalIP Type: Hostname Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T19:41:21Z Type: Ready Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:17Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:13Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:52:56Z Type: BFBTransferred Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T19:41:20Z Type: DPUClusterReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:16Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:47:28Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:14Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:13Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T19:41:20Z Type: NodeEffectRemoved Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T18:31:22Z Reason: OemLastState Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T19:41:20Z Type: Rebooted Phase: Ready Dpu Node Name: dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80 Type: InternalIP Type: Hostname Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T19:41:21Z Type: Ready Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:18Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:13Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:52:56Z Type: BFBTransferred Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T19:41:20Z Type: DPUClusterReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:16Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:47:28Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:15Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T17:48:14Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T19:41:21Z Type: NodeEffectRemoved Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T18:30:22Z Reason: OemLastState Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2025-12-29T19:41:20Z Type: Rebooted Phase: Ready ..... or with dpfctl: $ echo 'alias dpfctl="kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl "' >> ~/.bashrc $ dpfctl describe dpusets NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 6s ├─DPUServiceChains │ └─DPUServiceChain/passthrough dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 45s ├─DPUServiceInterfaces │ └─4 DPUServiceInterfaces... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 50s See p0, p1, pf0hpf, pf1hpf ├─DPUServiceNADs │ └─DPUServiceNAD/mybrsfc dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 121m └─DPUSets └─DPUSet/passthrough dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 104s ├─BFB/bf-bundle-v25.10.0 dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 115m File: bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb, DOCA: 3.2.1 ├─DPUNodes │ └─4 DPUNodes... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 105s See dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x, dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80, dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g, dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n └─DPUs └─4 DPUs... dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 104s See dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x, dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80, dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g, dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n Finally, validate that all the different DPU-related objects are now in the Ready state: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl get secrets -n dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpu-cplane-tenant1-admin-kubeconfig -o json | jq -r '.data["admin.conf"]' | base64 --decode > /home/depuser/dpu-cluster.config $ echo "alias ki='KUBECONFIG=/home/depuser/dpu-cluster.config kubectl'" >> ~/.bashrc $ ki get node -A dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x Ready <none> 2m34s v1.34.3 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 Ready <none> 2m48s v1.34.3 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g Ready <none> 2m43s v1.34.3 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n Ready <none> 2m21s v1.34.3 $ kubectl get dpu -A NAMESPACE NAME READY PHASE AGE dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x True Ready 47m dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 True Ready 47m dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g True Ready 47m dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n True Ready 47m $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n condition met Test Traffic After the DPUs are provisioned and the rest of the objects are Ready, we can test traffic by assigning an IP on one of the PFs on the host for each DPU, and run a simple ping. This assumes that the high speed ports of the DPUs are connected and the DPUs can reach each other. Note Ubuntu 24.04 was installed on the servers. Using console window , connect to the First Worker Server. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ ssh worker1 Bring up the network interface and assign it an IP address. First Worker Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo -i root @worker1 :~# ip a s ..... 6 : ens1f0np0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 qdisc noop state DOWN group default qlen 1000 link/ether 58 :a2:e1: 73 : 69 :e6 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff altname enp43s0f0np0 ...... root @worker1 :~# ip link set dev ens1f0np0 up root @worker1 :~# ip addr add 192.168 . 1.1 / 24 dev ens1f0np0 Using another console window , connect to the Second Worker Server. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ ssh worker2 Bring up the network interface and assign it an IP address. Run ping to the First Worker Server. First Worker Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo -i root @worker2 :~# ip a s ..... 6 : ens1f0np0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 qdisc noop state DOWN group default qlen 1000 link/ether 58 :a2:e1: 73 :6a: 58 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff altname enp43s0f0np0 ...... root @worker2 :~# ip link set dev ens1f0np0 up root @worker2 :~# ip addr add 192.168 . 1.2 / 24 dev ens1f0np0root @worker2 :~# $ ping 192.168 . 1.1 -c3 PING 192.168 . 1.1 ( 192.168 . 1.1 ) 56 ( 84 ) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168 . 1.1 : icmp_seq= 1 ttl= 64 time= 0.377 ms 64 bytes from 192.168 . 1.1 : icmp_seq= 2 ttl= 64 time= 0.354 ms 64 bytes from 192.168 . 1.1 : icmp_seq= 3 ttl= 64 time= 0.393 ms --- 192.168 . 1.1 ping statistics --- 3 packets transmitted, 3 received, 0 % packet loss, time 2053ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.377 / 0.354 / 0.393 / 0.022 ms root @worker2 :~# exit $ exit Uninstall passthrough mode

Run the command to remove aremove DPUServiceInterfaces , DPUServiceChain , DPUSet , DPUFlavor and BFB: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! [depuser@setup5-jump passthrough]$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system delete dpuserviceinterfaces.svc.dpu.nvidia.com p0 p1 pf0hpf pf1hpf dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com "p0" deleted dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com "p1" deleted dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com "pf0hpf" deleted dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com "pf1hpf" deleted [depuser@setup5-jump passthrough]$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system delete dpuservicechains.svc.dpu.nvidia.com passthrough dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com "passthrough" deleted [depuser@setup5-jump passthrough]$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system delete dpusets.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com passthrough dpuset.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com "passthrough" deleted [depuser@setup5-jump passthrough]$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system delete dpuflavors.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com passthrough dpuflavor.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com "passthrough" deleted [depuser@setup5-jump passthrough]$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system delete bfbs.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com bf-bundle bfb.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com "bf-bundle" deleted

