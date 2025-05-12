QM97XX 1U NDR 400Gbps InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual

Relevant for Models: QM9700, QM9790 and QM9701
This manual describes the installation and basic use of the NVIDIA 1U NDR InfiniBand switch systems based on the NVIDIA Quantum™-2 switch ASIC. This manual is intended for IT managers and system administrators.
Ordering Information
System Model
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Description
Lifecycle Phase
QM9700
920-9B210-00FN-0M0
MQM9700-NS2F
NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64-ports NDR, 32 OSFP ports, managed, power-to-connector (P2C) airflow (forward)
Mass Production
920-9B210-00RN-0M2
MQM9700-NS2R
NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64-ports NDR, 32 OSFP ports, managed, connector-to-power (C2P) airflow (reverse)
Mass Production
QM9701
920-9B210-00RN-0M6
MQM9701-NS2R
NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand DGX Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 48VDC input , Standard depth, Managed, C2P airflow, Rail Kit
Mass Production
QM9790
920-9B210-00FN-0D0
MQM9790-NS2F
NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64-ports NDR, 32 OSFP ports, unmanaged, P2C airflow (forward)
Mass Production
920-9B210-00RN-0D0
MQM9790-NS2R
NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64-ports NDR, 32 OSFP ports, unmanaged, C2P airflow (reverse)
Mass Production
Related Documentation
Document
Description
InfiniBand Architecture Specification
Volume 1 Release 1.5
The InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) InfiniBand® Specification at https://www.infinibandta.org.
MLNX-OS® User Manual
This document contains information regarding the configuration and management of the MLNX-OS® software. https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ethernet/switch-software/.
Hands-on workshops
Visit https://academy.nvidia.com/en/infiniband-customized-training/.
On-site/remote services
For any tailor-made service, contact: nbu-services-sales@nvidia.com.
Revision History
A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.