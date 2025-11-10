Document Revision History

QM97XX 1U NDR 400Gbps InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual
Date

Revision

Description

March 2025

1.7

Added QM9701

November 2024

1.6

  • Corrected typo in rail kit OPN: Changed MTEF-KIT-T -TL to MTEF-KIT- I -TL in Accessory and Replacement Parts section.

  • Added reference to NVIDIA interconnect specifications page under Cable Installation section.

October 2024

1.5

Uploaded a corrected logical mapping diagram in Cable Installation page, under the section Switch Profile: Non-Splittable (Suitable for L2/Spine Switches).

1.4

Fixed broken cross-reference.

April 2023

1.3

Updated Cable Installation section.

July 2022

1.2

Updated OPNs in sections:

  • Ordering Information

  • Installation

  • Accessory and Replacement Parts

Updated Cable Installation section.

February 2022

1.1

Updated Cable Installation section.

November 2021

1.0

Initial release
