Installation

Before installing your new system, unpack it and check against the parts list below that all the parts have been sent. Check the parts for visible damage that may have occurred during shipping.

The systems package content is as follows:

1 – System

1 – Rail kit

Power cables: In SN9700 and SN9790: 2x Power cables for each power supply unit (Type C20 to C19) In SN9701: 4x US-certified power cables for each power supply unit (Type C14 TO C15)

1 - Harness: HAR000631 – Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45 (only in QM9700)

2 – Cable retainers

32 - OSFP thermal caps