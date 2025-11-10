QM97XX 1U NDR 400Gbps InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual
Installation

System Installation and Initialization

Installation and initialization of the system require attention to the normal mechanical, power, and thermal precautions for rack-mounted equipment.

Note

The rack mounting holes conform to the EIA-310 standard for 19-inch racks. Take precautions to guarantee proper ventilation in order to maintain good airflow at ambient temperature.

Note

Due to thermal considerations, the switch systems must be installed in a horizontal position. do not install the systems vertically.

image2022-8-24_15-46-8-version-1-modificationdate-1762780393563-api-v2.png

image2022-8-24_15-48-2-version-1-modificationdate-1762780393253-api-v2.png

image2022-8-24_15-42-42-version-1-modificationdate-1762780392953-api-v2.png

image2022-8-24_15-43-36-version-1-modificationdate-1762780392637-api-v2.png

Note

  • Unless otherwise specified, NVIDIA products are designed to work in an environmentally controlled data center with low levels of gaseous and dust (particulate) contamination.

  • The operation environment should meet severity level G1 as per ISA 71.04 for gaseous contamination and ISO 14644-1 class 8 for cleanliness level.

The installation procedure for the system involves the following phases:

Step

Procedure

See

1

Follow the safety warnings

Safety Warnings

2

Pay attention to the air flow consideration within the system and rack

Air Flow

3

Make sure that none of the package contents is missing or damaged

Package Contents

4

Mount the system into a rack enclosure

19" System Mounting Options

5

Power on the system

Initial Power On

6

Perform system bring-up

System Bring-Up of Managed Systems

7

Install FRU Replacements, if needed

FRU Replacements

Safety Warnings

Prior to the installation, please review the Safety Warnings. Note that some warnings may not apply to all models.

Air Flow

NVIDIA systems are offered with two air flow patterns:

  • Power (rear) side inlet to connector side outlet - marked with blue dots that are placed on the power inlet side.

    Air Flow Direction Marking - Power Side Inlet to Connector Side Outlet

    image2021-8-24_14-46-41-version-1-modificationdate-1762780387073-api-v2.png

  • Connector (front) side inlet to power side outlet - marked with red dots that are placed on the power inlet side.

    Air Flow Direction Marking - Connector Side Inlet to Power Side Outlet

    image2021-8-24_14-45-53-version-1-modificationdate-1762780387330-api-v2.png

Warning

  • All servers and systems in the same rack should be planned with the same airflow direction.

  • All FRU components need to have the same air flow direction. A mismatch in the air flow will affect the heat dissipation.

The table below provides an air flow color legend and respective OPN designation.

Direction

Description and OPN Designation

image2023-1-10_15-11-56-version-1-modificationdate-1762780393857-api-v2.png

Power side inlet to connector side outlet. Blue indicators are placed on the power inlet side.

OPN designation is “-F”.

image2023-1-10_15-11-1-version-1-modificationdate-1762780394227-api-v2.png

Connector side inlet to power side outlet. Red indicators are placed on the power inlet side.

OPN designation is “-R”.

Package Contents

Before installing your new system, unpack it and check against the parts list below that all the parts have been sent. Check the parts for visible damage that may have occurred during shipping.

The systems package content is as follows:

  • 1 – System

  • 1 – Rail kit

  • Power cables:

    • In SN9700 and SN9790: 2x Power cables for each power supply unit (Type C20 to C19)

    • In SN9701: 4x US-certified power cables for each power supply unit (Type C14 TO C15)

  • 1 - Harness: HAR000631 – Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45 (only in QM9700)

  • 2 – Cable retainers

  • 32 - OSFP thermal caps

Note

If anything is damaged or missing, contact your sales representative at Networking-support@nvidia.com.

Mounting Options

By default, the SN9700 and SN9790 systems are shipped with the rail kit described in QM9700/QM9790 Tool-Less Rail Kit. For a designated MGX mount rail-kit for the SN9701 system, see QM9701 Tool-Less Rail Kit.
