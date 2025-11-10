Introduction

The NVIDIA Quantum-2-based QM97XX switch systems deliver an unprecedented 64 ports of NDR 400Gb/s InfiniBand per port in a 1U standard chassis design. A single switch carries an aggregated bidirectional throughput of 51.2 terabits per second (Tb/s), with a landmark of more than 66.5 billion packets per second (BPPS) capacity. Supporting the latest NDR technology, NVIDIA Quantum-2 brings a high-speed, extremely low-latency and scalable solution that incorporates state-of-the-art technologies such as Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA), adaptive routing, and NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™.Unlike any other networking solution, NVIDIA InfiniBand provides self-healing network capabilities, as well as quality of service (QoS), enhanced virtual lane (VL) mapping, and congestion control to provide the highest overall application throughput. As an ideal rack-mounted InfiniBand solution, the QM97XX NDR InfiniBand fixed-configuration switches allow maximum flexibility, as they enable a variety of topologies, including Fat Tree, SlimFly, DragonFly+, multi-dimensional Torus, and more. They’re also backwards compatible to previous generations and include expansive software ecosystem support.

Today’s complex research demands ultra-fast processing of high-resolution simulations, extreme-size datasets, and complex, highly parallelized algorithms that need to exchange information in real time. The QM9700 NDR InfiniBand switches extend NVIDIA In-Network Computing technologies and introduce the third generation of NVIDIA SHARP technology, SHARPv3. Creating virtually unlimited scalability for large data aggregation through the data center network, participating in the application’s runtime and reducing the amount of data needed to traverse the network.

By implementing NVIDIA port-split technology, the QM97XX switches provide a double-density radix for 200Gb/s (NDR200) data speeds, reducing the cost of network design and network topologies. Supporting up to 128 ports of 200Gb/s, NVIDIA delivers the densest top-of-rack (TOR) switch available on the market. The QM9700 family of switches enables small to medium-sized deployments to scale with a two-level Fat Tree topology while reducing power, latency, and space requirements.

The internally managed QM9700/QM9701 switches feature an on-board subnet manager that enables simple, out-of-the-box bringup for up to 2,000 nodes. Running the NVIDIA MLNX-OS® software package, the subnet manager delivers full chassis management through command-line interface (CLI), web-based user (WebUI), Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP), or JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) interfaces. The externally managed QM9790 switch can utilize the advanced NVIDIA Unified Fabric Manager (UFM®) feature sets to empower data center operators to efficiently provision, monitor, manage, preventatively troubleshoot, and maintain the modern data center fabric, to realize higher utilization and reduce overall opex.

Front View QM9700 QM9701 QM9790 Rear View QM9700 and QM9790 QM9701

