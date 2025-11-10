QM9700/QM9790 Tool-Less Rail Kit
Kit Part Number
Legacy Kit Part Number
Rack Size and Rack Depth Range
930-9BRKT-00JM-000
MTEF-KIT-I-TL
600-800 mm
Prior to the installation procedure, inspect all rail-kit components and make sure none of them is missing or damaged. If anything is missing or damaged, contact your NVIDIA representative at Networking-support@nvidia.com.
The following parts are included in the tool-less rail kit (see figure below):
2x System Rails (A)
2x Rack Rails (B)
Rail Kit Parts
A, B
Prerequisites:
Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.
While planning how to place the system, review the two installation options shown in the table below, and consider the following points:
Make sure the system air flow is compatible with your installation selection. It is important to keep the airflow within the rack in the same direction.
Note that the part of the system to which you choose to attach the rails (the front panel direction, as demonstrated in Option 1 or the FRUs direction, as demonstrated in Option 2) will determine the system’s adjustable side. The system’s part to which the brackets are attached will be adjacent to the cabinet.
The FRUs, as well as high-speed and MNG cables, must be extracted for replacement as part of the switch service. Consider this when planning the switch installation.
Switch Rails Installation - Top View
Front Side (Ports)
Rear Side (FRUs)
The following steps include illustrations that show front side (ports) installation, yet all instructions apply to all installation options.
#
Illustration
1
Extract the system rail (Part A):
2
Mount the systems rails (Part A) onto the chassis:
3
Install the rack rails (Part B) on the rack.
4
Mount the chassis onto the rack.
Note
At least two people are required to safely mount the system in the rack.
5
A cable retainer should be used to secure the power cord when plugging it into each power socket (located on the rear side of the switch). To secure the power cord inside the retainer, press the small tab on the retainer strip to loosen the loop and pull. (The following diagram is for general illustration; the rear view does not necessarily match that of the actual system).
To remove the system from the rack:
Turn off the system and disconnect it from peripherals and from the electrical outlet.
While your installation partner is supporting the system’s weight:
Loosen the captive screws attaching the system's rails to the rack's posts.
Use two hands to pull the system out until the rails are stopped.
Pulling the System Out
Press the spring latches on both sides of the rack, and continue to pull the system out until the rack rails are clear of the system's rails.
Pressing the Spring Latches on Both Sides
Remove the rails from the system. Release the metal latches and pull out the rails, so the system's pins will be removed out of the oval slots.
Removing the Rails from the System
Remove the rails from the rack by pressing the lock button, and pull the rails outside of the rack assembly.
Pressing the Lock Button to Remove the Rails from the Rack