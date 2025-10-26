Accessory and Replacement Parts
Ordering Part Numbers for Replacement Parts
Part Number
Legacy Part Number
Part Description
Supported Systems
Notes
930-9BRKT-00JC-000
MTEF-KIT-A
Rack installation kit for 1U systems to be mounted into short or standard depth racks
SN2700
Included in the SN2700 package.
930-9NRKT-00JT-000
MTEF-KIT-S
Rack installation kit for standard depth 1U systems to be mounted into standard depth racks
SN2700
--
930-9NRKT-00JE-000
MTEF-KIT-BP
Rack installation kit for 1U wide systems to be mounted into short depth racks
SN2410, SN2740
--
930-9NRKT-00JV-000
MTEF-KIT-SP
Rack installation kit for 1U wide systems to be mounted into standard depth racks
SN2410, SN2740
Included in the SN2410 and SN2740 packages.
930-9NRKT-00JG-000
MTEF-KIT-D
Rack installation kit for SN2100 series short depth 1U switches, allows installation of one or two switches side-by-side into standard depth racks
SN2010, SN2100
--
930-9BPSU-00JX-000
MTEF-PSF-AC-A
460W AC Power Supply w/ P2C air flow (rear to front)
SN2740, SN2700, SN2410
This item is discontinued. It is replaced by MTEF-PSF-AC-I.
930-9BPSU-00JF-000
MTEF-PSR-AC-A
460W AC Power Supply w/ C2P air flow (front to rear)
SN2700, SN2740, SN2410
This item is discontinued. It is replaced by MTEF-PSR-AC-I.
930-9BPSU-00J4-000
MTEF-PSF-AC-I
NVIDIA Power-Supply Unit, 550W AC, P2C Airflow, For SB7700, SB7800, SB7890, SN2410, SN2700, SX6710, SN2740, SX1410, SX1710 switches, Power cord included
SN2700, SN2740, SN2410
The Network operating system identifies this module as a
460W PSU.
930-9BPSU-00JL-000
MTEF-PSR-AC-I
NVIDIA Power-Supply Unit, 550W AC, C2P Airflow, For SB7700, SB7800, SB7890, SN2410, SN2700, SX6710, SN2740 ,SX1410, SX1710 switches, Power cord included
SN2700, SN2740, SN2410
The Network operating system identifies this module as a
460W PSU.
HAR000028
N/A
Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45
SN2700, SN2740, SN2410, SN2010, SN2100
--
ACC000501
N/A
Power cord Type C13-C14
SN2700, SN2740, SN2410, SN2010, SN2100
--
930-9BFAN-00IJ-000
MTEF-FANF-A
FAN MODULE W/ P2C air flow (rear to front)
SN2700, SN2410
--
930-9BFAN-00IY-000
MTEF-FANR-A
FAN MODULE W/ C2P air flow (front to rear)
SN2700, SN2410
--