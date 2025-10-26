NVIDIA Spectrum SN2000 1U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Switches  NVIDIA Spectrum SN2000 1U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual  Accessory and Replacement Parts

Accessory and Replacement Parts

Ordering Part Numbers for Replacement Parts

Part Number

Legacy Part Number

Part Description

Supported Systems

Notes

930-9BRKT-00JC-000

MTEF-KIT-A

Rack installation kit for 1U systems to be mounted into short or standard depth racks

SN2700

Included in the SN2700 package.

930-9NRKT-00JT-000

MTEF-KIT-S

Rack installation kit for standard depth 1U systems to be mounted into standard depth racks

SN2700

--

930-9NRKT-00JE-000

MTEF-KIT-BP

Rack installation kit for 1U wide systems to be mounted into short depth racks

SN2410, SN2740

--

930-9NRKT-00JV-000

MTEF-KIT-SP

Rack installation kit for 1U wide systems to be mounted into standard depth racks

SN2410, SN2740

Included in the SN2410 and SN2740 packages.

930-9NRKT-00JG-000

MTEF-KIT-D

Rack installation kit for SN2100 series short depth 1U switches, allows installation of one or two switches side-by-side into standard depth racks

SN2010, SN2100

--

930-9BPSU-00JX-000

MTEF-PSF-AC-A

460W AC Power Supply w/ P2C air flow (rear to front)

SN2740, SN2700, SN2410

This item is discontinued. It is replaced by MTEF-PSF-AC-I.

930-9BPSU-00JF-000

MTEF-PSR-AC-A

460W AC Power Supply w/ C2P air flow (front to rear)

SN2700, SN2740, SN2410

This item is discontinued. It is replaced by MTEF-PSR-AC-I.

930-9BPSU-00J4-000

MTEF-PSF-AC-I

NVIDIA Power-Supply Unit, 550W AC, P2C Airflow, For SB7700, SB7800, SB7890, SN2410, SN2700, SX6710, SN2740, SX1410, SX1710 switches, Power cord included

SN2700, SN2740, SN2410

The Network operating system identifies this module as a

460W PSU.

930-9BPSU-00JL-000

MTEF-PSR-AC-I

NVIDIA Power-Supply Unit, 550W AC, C2P Airflow, For SB7700, SB7800, SB7890, SN2410, SN2700, SX6710, SN2740 ,SX1410, SX1710 switches, Power cord included

SN2700, SN2740, SN2410

The Network operating system identifies this module as a

460W PSU.

HAR000028

N/A

Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45

SN2700, SN2740, SN2410, SN2010, SN2100

--

ACC000501

N/A

Power cord Type C13-C14

SN2700, SN2740, SN2410, SN2010, SN2100

--

930-9BFAN-00IJ-000

MTEF-FANF-A

FAN MODULE W/ P2C air flow (rear to front)

SN2700, SN2410

--

930-9BFAN-00IY-000

MTEF-FANR-A

FAN MODULE W/ C2P air flow (front to rear)

SN2700, SN2410

--
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 26, 2025.
content here