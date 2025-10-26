NVIDIA Spectrum SN2000 1U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
The data interfaces use QSFP28 connectors. The full list of interfaces per system is provided in Speed and Switching Capabilities.

Each QSFP28 port can be connected with a QSFP28 cable or connector for 25/40/50/56/100GbE, or 1/10/25GbE when connecting through NVIDIA QSFP28 to SFP28 (Dynamix QSA™) adapters, hybrid or split cables. The systems offer support of up to 3.5W transceivers in all QSFP28 ports, and support of up to 1.5W in all SFP28 ports.

The systems offer several high-power ports for optical transceivers that require such support. The following table specifies each system's ports max power capabilities:

High Power Transceivers Support

Model Family

Ports

Maximum High Power Support

SN2700

1, 2, 31, 32

5.0W(b)

SN2410

1, 2, 47, 48(c)

2.5W(a)

49, 50, 55, 56

5.0W(b)

SN2100

1, 2, 15, 16

5.0W(b)

SN2010

19, 20, 21, 22

4.5W(a)

1, 2, 17, 18(c)

2.5W

Notes:

a. 4.5W high power modules are supported on NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) from version 3.6.3004 onwards.

b. 5.0W high power modules are supported on NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) from version 3.x.1xxx onwards for 100GbE Fiber Optics up to 80km.

c. SFP28 ports.

Using 5.0W Modules on Ports 49, 50, 55, 56 in SN2410M/SN2410bM

image2018-11-13_16-52-13-version-1-modificationdate-1761494792643-api-v2.png

Supported Passive Cables in SN2010bM

  • For server ports:

    • 25GbE cables (all ports can be used):

      • 1m-1.5m: any DAC

      • 2m: MCP2M00-A002E30N

      • 2.5m: MCP2M00-A02AE26N

      • 3m: MCP2M00-A003E26N

    • 10GbE cables (all ports can be used):

      • 0.5m to 5m: any DAC

  • For IPL ports (SN2010 to SN2010 connection):

    • 40/100GbE cables (all ports can be used):

      • No limitations

    • 25GbE cables (only ports 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18 can be used)

      • Up to 2m: any DAC

    • 10GbE cables (all ports can be used):

      • 0.5m to 5m: any DAC

  • For connections with other switches:

    • AOCs/Transceivers only

Supported 25GbE and 40/100GbE Cables on IPL Ports (SN2010 to SN2010 Connection)

image2018-11-13_16-56-22-version-1-modificationdate-1761494792877-api-v2.png

image2018-11-13_16-56-34-version-1-modificationdate-1761494793093-api-v2.png

