Data Interfaces
The data interfaces use QSFP28 connectors. The full list of interfaces per system is provided in Speed and Switching Capabilities.
Each QSFP28 port can be connected with a QSFP28 cable or connector for 25/40/50/56/100GbE, or 1/10/25GbE when connecting through NVIDIA QSFP28 to SFP28 (Dynamix QSA™) adapters, hybrid or split cables. The systems offer support of up to 3.5W transceivers in all QSFP28 ports, and support of up to 1.5W in all SFP28 ports.
The systems offer several high-power ports for optical transceivers that require such support. The following table specifies each system's ports max power capabilities:
Model Family
Ports
Maximum High Power Support
SN2700
1, 2, 31, 32
5.0W(b)
SN2410
1, 2, 47, 48(c)
2.5W(a)
49, 50, 55, 56
5.0W(b)
SN2100
1, 2, 15, 16
5.0W(b)
SN2010
19, 20, 21, 22
4.5W(a)
1, 2, 17, 18(c)
2.5W
Notes:
a. 4.5W high power modules are supported on NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) from version 3.6.3004 onwards.
b. 5.0W high power modules are supported on NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) from version 3.x.1xxx onwards for 100GbE Fiber Optics up to 80km.
c. SFP28 ports.
Using 5.0W Modules on Ports 49, 50, 55, 56 in SN2410M/SN2410bM
Supported Passive Cables in SN2010bM
For server ports:
25GbE cables (all ports can be used):
1m-1.5m: any DAC
2m: MCP2M00-A002E30N
2.5m: MCP2M00-A02AE26N
3m: MCP2M00-A003E26N
10GbE cables (all ports can be used):
0.5m to 5m: any DAC
For IPL ports (SN2010 to SN2010 connection):
40/100GbE cables (all ports can be used):
No limitations
25GbE cables (only ports 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18 can be used)
Up to 2m: any DAC
10GbE cables (all ports can be used):
0.5m to 5m: any DAC
For connections with other switches:
AOCs/Transceivers only
Supported 25GbE and 40/100GbE Cables on IPL Ports (SN2010 to SN2010 Connection)