Document Revision History

October 2025

4.1

Removed the SN2201 systems from the document. These systems are now part of the SN2201 and SN2201_M 1G Management Switch Systems User Manual. See Ethernet Switches Documentation.

Updated SN2740 systems product lifecycle - End of Support.

December 2024

3.9

Updated obsolete cross-references

September 2024

3.8

Updated Ordering Information section with status of part numbers.

July 2022

3.7

Updated OPNs in:

  • Ordering Information

  • Installation

  • Accessory and Replacement Parts

Updated Interface Specifications

June 2022

3.6

Updated:

  • LED Notifications

  • Interfaces

  • Interface Specifications

  • Maximum altitude updated to 5000m in SN2201 table under Specifications

January 2022

3.5

Added the SNN2201 system.

Updated:

  • Installation

  • Interfaces

  • Specifications

November 2021

3.4

Updated Global Power Consumption in Specifications.

June 2021

3.3

Updated Ordering Information.

November 2020

3.2

Updated Accessory and Replacement Parts.

May 2020

3.1

Added MSN2010-CB2F3C to the SN2100 Ordering Part Numbers (OPNs) table under Ordering Information.

May 2020

3.0

Updated:

  • Cable Installation

March 2020

2.9

Updated Thermal Threshold Definitions.

December 2019

2.8

Updated:

  • Ordering Information

  • Installation

August 2019

2.7

Updated:

  • Ordering Information

  • Interfaces

  • Specifications

  • Interface Specifications

  • Mellanox Spectrum is a registered trademark; logo updated.

March 2019

2.6

Updated:

  • Interfaces

  • Management

December 2018

2.5

Migrated to online format; minor reorganization

October 2018

2.4

Updated High Power/LR4 Transceivers Support in the Interfaces chapter.

August 2018

2.3

Added Static Single Switch Rail Kit for SN2100/SN2010

July 2018

2.2

Updated “Data Interfaces” and its sub-sections.

March 2018

2.1

Added SN2010

Updated “MLNX-OS” to “Onyx (MLNX-OS)” throughout the document

December 2017

2.0

Minor format updates

Updated "High Power/LR4 Transceivers Support”

October 2017

1.9

Added SN2740

Updated:

  • “Installation Kit”

  • “System Installation and Initialization”

  • “SN2410 Splitting Options”

February 2017

1.8

Updated "Unit Identification LED”

1.7

Updated:

  • “Data Interfaces”

  • “Specifications”

  • “RJ45 to DB9 Harness Pinout”

November 2016

1.6

Updated “Specifications”

September 2016

1.5

Added “Noise Level” to “Specifications”

Updated:

  • “Reset Button”

  • “Status and Port LEDs”

June 2016

1.4

Updated:

  • “Introduction to Mellanox SN2000 Spectrum™ Ethernet Switch Systems”

  • “Ordering Information”

  • “Side by Side Mounting for SN2100/SN2010 Rail Kit”

May 2016

1.3

Added SX1012 to the following sections:

  • “Introduction to Mellanox SN2000 Spectrum™ Ethernet Switch Systems”

  • “Installation”

  • “Interfaces”

  • “Specifications”

  • “Accessory and Replacement Parts”

March 2016

1.2

Added "Taiwan BSMI Class A Statement in Safety Warnings"

Updated:

  • “Introduction to Mellanox SN2000 Spectrum™ Ethernet Switch Systems”

  • “Software Management”

  • “Troubleshooting Instructions”

  • “Specifications”

  • “Accessory and Replacement Parts”

December 2015

1.1

Added SN2410

August 2015

1.0

First revision
