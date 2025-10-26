Ordering Information

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum 40GbE 1U switch w/Cumulus Linux, 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2 core, short depth, P2C airflow, Rails to be purchased separately, (Cumulus License Key is required)

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 40GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx, 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, P2C airflow. Rail Kit must be purchased separately

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Switch with ONIE, 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit must be purchased separately, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS), 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit must be purchased separately, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum 100GbE 1U switch w/Cumulus Linux, 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, short depth, P2C airflow, Rails to be purchased separately, (Cumulus License Key is required)

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum 100GbE 1U switch w/Cumulus Linux, 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, short depth, C2P airflow, Rails to be purchased separately, (Cumulus License Key is required)

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 40GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE, 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, C2P airflow. Rail Kit must be purchased separately

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 40GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS), 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, short depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit must be purchased separately, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE, 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, C2P airflow. Rail Kit must be purchased separately

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS), 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, short depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit must be purchased separately, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum 40GbE 1U switch w/Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6, (Cumulus License Key is required)

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 40GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS), 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum 100GbE 1U switch w/Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6, (Cumulus License Key is required)

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Switch with ONIE, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS), 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (DC), x86 CPU, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with ONIE, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 power-supplies (DC), x86 CPU, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 40GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS), 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Standard depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum 100GbE 1U switch w/Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, standard depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6, (Cumulus License Key is required)

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Short depth, Reverse airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS), 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Standard depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOS (End of Support)

Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit

EOS (End of Support)

Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with ONIE/SONiC, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 Atom CPU, short depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOS (End of Support)

Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

EOS (End of Support)

Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

EOS (End of Support)

Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with ONIE/SONIC, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 Atom CPU, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 25GbE/100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 18 SFP28 and 4 QSFP28 ports,2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, 32G RAM and 30G SSD, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit must be purchased separately

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum-based 25GbE/100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with ONIE, 18 SFP28 ports and 4 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 quad core, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit must be purchased separately

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum-based 25GbE/100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx, 18 SFP28 and 4 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), short depth, x86 quad core, P2C airflow, Rail Kit must be purchased separately

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum based 25GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE, 18 SFP28 ports and 4 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, C2P airflow. Rail Kit must be purchased separately

EOL (End of Life)

NVIDIA Spectrum-based 25GbE/100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx, 18 SFP28 ports and 4 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), short depth, x86 quad core, C2P airflow, Rail Kit must be purchased separately

920-9N100-00F7-0C0

MSN2100-CB2FC

NVIDIA Spectrum 100GbE 1U switch w/Cumulus Linux, 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, short depth, P2C airflow, Rails to be purchased separately, (Cumulus License Key is required)