SN2410 Static Rail Kit

The following parts are included in the static rail kit (see figure below):

2x Rack mount rails (A)

2x Rack mount blades (B)

8x M6 Standard cage nuts¹ ² and 8x M6 Standard pan-head Phillips screws¹ (C)

4x Phillips100 DEG F.H TYPE-I ST.ST 6-32 X 1/4 screw with around patch (D).

¹ Other threads are available by special order: M5, 10-32, 12-24. ² G-type cage-nut is available by special order.

Quantity Item X4 D X8 (of each) C X2 (of each) A,B X2 In AC powered systems: Power cables In DC powered systems: DC adapters X1 X2

Prerequisites

Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.

While planning how to place the system, consider the two installation options shown in the Installation Options figure below, and review the following points: