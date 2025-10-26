On This Page
Specifications
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size:
Standard depth - 1.72” (H) x 16.84” (W) x 27” (D).
43.8mm (H) x 427.83mm (W) x 686.8mm (D).
Short depth - 1.72'' (H) x 16.84'' (W) x 17'' (D).
43.9mm (H) x 428mm (W) x 432mm (D).
Mounting:
19” Rack mount
Weight:
1 PSU: 10.23kg, 2 PSUs: 11.1kg
Speed:
10/25/40/50/56/100GbE per port
Connector cage:
32 QSFP28
Environmental
Temperature:
Operational: 0° to 40°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity:
Operational: 10% - 85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10% - 90% non-condensing
Altitude:
3050m
Noise level:
71.6 dB(A)
Regulatory
Safety/ EMC:
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC
RoHS:
RoHS complaint
Power Supply
AC and DC
Input Voltage:
1x/2x, -127VAC; 50/60Hz 4.5A; 200-240 50/60Hz 2.9A/ 40.5-60VDC 12A/ 192-288VDC (not certified)
-48VDC, Input voltage range (-40) to (-72)VDC
Global Power Consumption:
40GbE/100GbE Models -
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 130W
Main Devices
CPU:
Intel x86 1.40GHz Dual Core
PCIe:
4x Gen2.0
Switch:
NVIDIA Spectrum
Memory:
8GB DDR3 RAM, 32G SSD for systems based on Switch rev. B1 and earlier
8GB DDR3 RAM, 16G SSD for systems based on Switch rev. B2 and higher
Throughput
6.4Tb/s
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size:
43.9mm (H) x 438mm (W) x 394mm (D)
1.72"(H) x 17.24"(W) x 15.5"(D)
Mounting:
19” Rack mount
Weight:
1 PSU weight 6.726kg (14.8 lb)
2 PSU weight 7.526kg (16.6 lb)
Speed:
10/25GbE per port (ports 1-48), 10/25/40/50/56/100GbE per port (ports 49-56)
Connector cage:
48xSFP28 and 8xQSFP28
Environmental
Temperature:
Operational: 0° to 40°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity:
Operational: 10% - 85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10% - 90% non-condensing
Altitude:
3050m
Noise level:
70.9 dB(A)
Regulatory
Safety/ EMC:
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC
RoHS:
RoHS complaint
Power Supply
AC and DC
Input Voltage:
1x/2x, 100-127VAC; 50/60Hz 4.5A; 200-240 50/60Hz 2.9A/ 40.5-60VDC 12A/ 192-288VDC (not certified)
-48VDC, Input voltage range (-40) to (-72)VDC
Global Power Consumption:
40GbE/100GbE Models -
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 105W
Main Devices
CPU:
Intel x86 1.40GHz Dual Core
PCIe:
4x Gen2.0
Switch:
NVIDIA Spectrum
Memory:
8GB DDR3 RAM, 32G SSD for systems based on Switch rev. B1 and earlier
8GB DDR3 RAM, 16G SSD for systems based on Switch rev. B2 and higher
Throughput
4Tb/s
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size:
43.8mm (H) x 200mm (W) x 508mm (D)
1.72" (H) x 7.87" (W) x 20" (D)
Mounting:
19” Rack mount
Weight:
4.540kg
Speed:
10/25/40/50/56/100GbE per port
Connector cage:
16xQSFP28
Environmental
Temperature:
Operational: 0° to 40°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity:
Operational: 10% - 85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10% - 90% non-condensing
Altitude:
3050m
Noise level:
73.7 dB(A)
Regulatory
Safety/ EMC:
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC
RoHS:
RoHS complaint
Power
Input Voltage:
1x/2x, 100-240Vac, 4A
Global Power Consumption:
40GbE/100GbE Models -
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 74W
Main Devices
CPU:
Intel x86 2.40GHz Quad Core
PCIe:
4x Gen2.0
Switch:
NVIDIA Spectrum
Memory:
SDRAM: 8GB DDR3L 1600 MT/s SO-DIMM
Storage: 16GB Dual Channel MLC M.2-SATA SSD
Throughput
3.2Tb/s
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size:
43.8mm (H) x 200mm (W) x 508mm (D)
1.72" (H) x 7.87" (W) x 20" (D)
Mounting:
19” Rack mount
Weight:
4.500kg
Speed:
10/25/40/50/56/100GbE per port
Connector cage:
18 ports of 10/25GbE and 4 splittable ports of 40/100GbE
Environmental
Temperature:
Operational: 0° to 40°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity:
Operational: 10% - 85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10% - 90% non-condensing
Altitude:
3050m
Noise level:
73.7 dB(A)
Regulatory
Safety/ EMC:
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC
RoHS:
RoHS complaint
Power
Input Voltage:
1x/2x, 100-240Vac, 4A
Global Power Consumption:
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 66W
Main Devices
CPU:
Intel x86 2.40GHz Quad Core
PCIe:
4x Gen2.0
Switch:
NVIDIA Spectrum
Memory:
SDRAM: 8GB DDR3L 1600 MT/s SO-DIMM
Storage: 16GB Dual Channel MLC M.2-SATA SSD
Throughput
1.7Tb/s