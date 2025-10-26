NVIDIA Spectrum SN2000 1U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Specifications

SN2700 Series

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size:

Standard depth - 1.72” (H) x 16.84” (W) x 27” (D).

43.8mm (H) x 427.83mm (W) x 686.8mm (D).

Short depth - 1.72'' (H) x 16.84'' (W) x 17'' (D).

43.9mm (H) x 428mm (W) x 432mm (D).

Mounting:

19” Rack mount

Weight:

1 PSU: 10.23kg, 2 PSUs: 11.1kg

Speed:

10/25/40/50/56/100GbE per port

Connector cage:

32 QSFP28

Environmental

Temperature:

Operational: 0° to 40°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity:

Operational: 10% - 85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10% - 90% non-condensing

Altitude:

3050m

Noise level:

71.6 dB(A)

Regulatory

Safety/ EMC:

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC

RoHS:

RoHS complaint

Power Supply

AC and DC

Input Voltage:

1x/2x, -127VAC; 50/60Hz 4.5A; 200-240 50/60Hz 2.9A/ 40.5-60VDC 12A/ 192-288VDC (not certified)

-48VDC, Input voltage range (-40) to (-72)VDC

Global Power Consumption:

40GbE/100GbE Models -

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 130W

Main Devices

CPU:

Intel x86 1.40GHz Dual Core

PCIe:

4x Gen2.0

Switch:

NVIDIA Spectrum

Memory:

8GB DDR3 RAM, 32G SSD for systems based on Switch rev. B1 and earlier

8GB DDR3 RAM, 16G SSD for systems based on Switch rev. B2 and higher

Throughput

6.4Tb/s

SN2410 Series

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size:

43.9mm (H) x 438mm (W) x 394mm (D)

1.72"(H) x 17.24"(W) x 15.5"(D)

Mounting:

19” Rack mount

Weight:

1 PSU weight 6.726kg (14.8 lb)

2 PSU weight 7.526kg (16.6 lb)

Speed:

10/25GbE per port (ports 1-48), 10/25/40/50/56/100GbE per port (ports 49-56)

Connector cage:

48xSFP28 and 8xQSFP28

Environmental

Temperature:

Operational: 0° to 40°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity:

Operational: 10% - 85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10% - 90% non-condensing

Altitude:

3050m

Noise level:

70.9 dB(A)

Regulatory

Safety/ EMC:

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC

RoHS:

RoHS complaint

Power Supply

AC and DC

Input Voltage:

1x/2x, 100-127VAC; 50/60Hz 4.5A; 200-240 50/60Hz 2.9A/ 40.5-60VDC 12A/ 192-288VDC (not certified)

-48VDC, Input voltage range (-40) to (-72)VDC

Global Power Consumption:

40GbE/100GbE Models -

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 105W

Main Devices

CPU:

Intel x86 1.40GHz Dual Core

PCIe:

4x Gen2.0

Switch:

NVIDIA Spectrum

Memory:

8GB DDR3 RAM, 32G SSD for systems based on Switch rev. B1 and earlier

8GB DDR3 RAM, 16G SSD for systems based on Switch rev. B2 and higher

Throughput

4Tb/s

SN2100 Series

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size:

43.8mm (H) x 200mm (W) x 508mm (D)

1.72" (H) x 7.87" (W) x 20" (D)

Mounting:

19” Rack mount

Weight:

4.540kg

Speed:

10/25/40/50/56/100GbE per port

Connector cage:

16xQSFP28

Environmental

Temperature:

Operational: 0° to 40°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity:

Operational: 10% - 85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10% - 90% non-condensing

Altitude:

3050m

Noise level:

73.7 dB(A)

Regulatory

Safety/ EMC:

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC

RoHS:

RoHS complaint

Power

Input Voltage:

1x/2x, 100-240Vac, 4A

Global Power Consumption:

40GbE/100GbE Models -

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 74W

Main Devices

CPU:

Intel x86 2.40GHz Quad Core

PCIe:

4x Gen2.0

Switch:

NVIDIA Spectrum

Memory:

SDRAM: 8GB DDR3L 1600 MT/s SO-DIMM

Storage: 16GB Dual Channel MLC M.2-SATA SSD

Throughput

3.2Tb/s

SN2010 Series

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size:

43.8mm (H) x 200mm (W) x 508mm (D)

1.72" (H) x 7.87" (W) x 20" (D)

Mounting:

19” Rack mount

Weight:

4.500kg

Speed:

10/25/40/50/56/100GbE per port

Connector cage:

18 ports of 10/25GbE and 4 splittable ports of 40/100GbE

Environmental

Temperature:

Operational: 0° to 40°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity:

Operational: 10% - 85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10% - 90% non-condensing

Altitude:

3050m

Noise level:

73.7 dB(A)

Regulatory

Safety/ EMC:

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC

RoHS:

RoHS complaint

Power

Input Voltage:

1x/2x, 100-240Vac, 4A

Global Power Consumption:

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 66W

Main Devices

CPU:

Intel x86 2.40GHz Quad Core

PCIe:

4x Gen2.0

Switch:

NVIDIA Spectrum

Memory:

SDRAM: 8GB DDR3L 1600 MT/s SO-DIMM

Storage: 16GB Dual Channel MLC M.2-SATA SSD

Throughput

1.7Tb/s
