Accessory and Replacement Parts
Ordering Part Numbers for Replacement Parts
Part Type
Part Number
Legacy Part Number
Description
Supported Systems
Rack Installation Kits
930-9NRKT-00JN-000
MTEF-KIT-J
NVIDIA 19" racks fixed mounting-kit, Standard-depth, Rack size 600-800mm
SN3700/SN3700C
930-9BRKT-00JJ-000
MTEF-KIT-F
Rack installation kit for 200G 1U systems to be mounted into short/standard depth racks
SN3700/SN3700C
930-9NRKT-00JE-000
MTEF-KIT-BP
NVIDIA 19” racks fixed mounting-kit, for SN2410, SN3420 systems, Short-depth, Rack size 500-600mm
SN3420
930-9NRKT-00JV-000
MTEF-KIT-SP
NVIDIA 19” racks fixed mounting-kit, for SN2410, SN3420 systems, Short-depth, Rack size 600-800mm
SN3420
Power Supply Units
930-9NPSU-00J1-000
MTEF-PSF-AC-E
Power-Supply Unit, 550W AC, P2C Airflow, Power cord included
SN3420
930-9NPSU-00JI-000
MTEF-PSR-AC-E
Power-Supply Unit, 550W AC, C2P Airflow, Power cord included
SN3420
930-9BPSU-00JZ-000
MTEF-PSF-AC-C
Power-Supply Unit, 1100W AC, P2C Airflow, Power cord included
SN3700/SN3700Cf
930-9BPSU-00JG-000
MTEF-PSR-AC-C
Power-Supply Unit, 1100W AC, C2P Airflow, Power cord included
SN3700/SN3700C
Fan Modules
930-9BFAN-00IN-000
MTEF-FANF-C
200G 1U systems FAN MODULE W/ P2C air flow
SN3700/SN3700C, SN3420
930-9BFAN-00J0-000
MTEF-FANR-C
200G 1U systems FAN MODULE W/ C2P air flow
SN3700/SN3700C, SN3420
Cables and Harnesses
HAR000631
N/A
RS232 Cable - DB9 to RJ45 2M harness 2M for SX67X0 and SB78X0
SN3700/SN3700C, SN3420
ACC001310
N/A
Power cord black 250v 10a 1830mm c14 to c13 - Master power cord
SN3700/SN3700C, SN3420