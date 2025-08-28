NVIDIA Spectrum-2 SN3000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Switches  NVIDIA Spectrum-2 SN3000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual  Accessory and Replacement Parts

Accessory and Replacement Parts

Ordering Part Numbers for Replacement Parts

Part Type

Part Number

Legacy Part Number

Description

Supported Systems

Rack Installation Kits

930-9NRKT-00JN-000

MTEF-KIT-J

NVIDIA 19" racks fixed mounting-kit, Standard-depth, Rack size 600-800mm

SN3700/SN3700C

930-9BRKT-00JJ-000

MTEF-KIT-F

Rack installation kit for 200G 1U systems to be mounted into short/standard depth racks

SN3700/SN3700C

930-9NRKT-00JE-000

MTEF-KIT-BP

NVIDIA 19” racks fixed mounting-kit, for SN2410, SN3420 systems, Short-depth, Rack size 500-600mm

SN3420

930-9NRKT-00JV-000

MTEF-KIT-SP

NVIDIA 19” racks fixed mounting-kit, for SN2410, SN3420 systems, Short-depth, Rack size 600-800mm

SN3420

Power Supply Units

930-9NPSU-00J1-000

MTEF-PSF-AC-E

Power-Supply Unit, 550W AC, P2C Airflow, Power cord included

SN3420

930-9NPSU-00JI-000

MTEF-PSR-AC-E

Power-Supply Unit, 550W AC, C2P Airflow, Power cord included

SN3420

930-9BPSU-00JZ-000

MTEF-PSF-AC-C

Power-Supply Unit, 1100W AC, P2C Airflow, Power cord included

SN3700/SN3700Cf

930-9BPSU-00JG-000

MTEF-PSR-AC-C

Power-Supply Unit, 1100W AC, C2P Airflow, Power cord included

SN3700/SN3700C

Fan Modules

930-9BFAN-00IN-000

MTEF-FANF-C

200G 1U systems FAN MODULE W/ P2C air flow

SN3700/SN3700C, SN3420

930-9BFAN-00J0-000

MTEF-FANR-C

200G 1U systems FAN MODULE W/ C2P air flow

SN3700/SN3700C, SN3420

Cables and Harnesses

HAR000631

N/A

RS232 Cable - DB9 to RJ45 2M harness 2M for SX67X0 and SB78X0

SN3700/SN3700C, SN3420

ACC001310

N/A

Power cord black 250v 10a 1830mm c14 to c13 - Master power cord

SN3700/SN3700C, SN3420
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 28, 2025.
content here