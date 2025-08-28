Data Interfaces
The data interfaces use QSFP28/56 connectors. The full list of interfaces per system is provided in Speed and Switching Capabilities.
As detailed in the following table, for additional data interfaces, each QSFP28/56 port can be connected with a QSFP28/56 cable or connector through NVIDIA QSFP to SFP (Dynamix QSA™) adapters, hybrid or split cables*.
Model Family
Ports
Maximum Speed
SN3420
12
100GbE
24
50GbE
12
40GbE
48+48
25GbE
10GbE
1GbE
SN3700C
32
100GbE
40GbE
64
50GbE
128
25GbE
10GbE
1GbE
SN3700
32
200GbE
40GbE
64
100GbE
128
50GbE
25GbE
10Gbe
1GbE
SN3750-SX
32
200GbE
40GbE
64
100GbE
128
50GbE
25GbE
10GbE
1GbE
*In the SN3700 systems, when interconnecting Switch to Switch and Switch to NIC in 50GbE, 100GbE and 200GbE based PAM4 speeds, the supported length of PAM4 passive copper and breakout cables is up to 2.5m.
The systems offer several high-power ports for optical transceivers that require such support. The following table specifies each system's ports max power capabilities:
Model Family
Ports
Maximum High Power Support
SN3420
1-6
2.5W
7-48
1.5W
49-52, 54, 56, 58, 60
3.5W
53, 55, 57, 59
5W
SN3700C
1, 2, 31, 32
Power class 7 (5W)
3-30
Power class 4 (3.5W)
SN3700 and SN3750-SX
1-32
Power class 7 (5W)
1, 2, 21, 22
Power class 8 (6.5W)