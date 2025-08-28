The data interfaces use QSFP28/56 connectors. The full list of interfaces per system is provided in Speed and Switching Capabilities.

As detailed in the following table, for additional data interfaces, each QSFP28/56 port can be connected with a QSFP28/56 cable or connector through NVIDIA QSFP to SFP (Dynamix QSA™) adapters, hybrid or split cables*.

Model Family Ports Maximum Speed SN3420 12 100GbE 24 50GbE 12 40GbE 48+48 25GbE 10GbE 1GbE SN3700C 32 100GbE 40GbE 64 50GbE 128 25GbE 10GbE 1GbE SN3700 32 200GbE 40GbE 64 100GbE 128 50GbE 25GbE 10Gbe 1GbE SN3750-SX 32 200GbE 40GbE 64 100GbE 128 50GbE 25GbE 10GbE 1GbE

*In the SN3700 systems, when interconnecting Switch to Switch and Switch to NIC in 50GbE, 100GbE and 200GbE based PAM4 speeds, the supported length of PAM4 passive copper and breakout cables is up to 2.5m.

The systems offer several high-power ports for optical transceivers that require such support. The following table specifies each system's ports max power capabilities: