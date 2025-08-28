NVIDIA Spectrum-2 SN3000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Switches  NVIDIA Spectrum-2 SN3000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual  Data Interfaces

Data Interfaces

The data interfaces use QSFP28/56 connectors. The full list of interfaces per system is provided in Speed and Switching Capabilities.

As detailed in the following table, for additional data interfaces, each QSFP28/56 port can be connected with a QSFP28/56 cable or connector through NVIDIA QSFP to SFP (Dynamix QSA™) adapters, hybrid or split cables*.

Model Family

Ports

Maximum Speed

SN3420

12

100GbE

24

50GbE

12

40GbE

48+48

25GbE

10GbE

1GbE

SN3700C

32

100GbE

40GbE

64

50GbE

128

25GbE

10GbE

1GbE

SN3700

32

200GbE

40GbE

64

100GbE

128

50GbE

25GbE

10Gbe

1GbE

SN3750-SX

32

200GbE

40GbE

64

100GbE

128

50GbE

25GbE

10GbE

1GbE

*In the SN3700 systems, when interconnecting Switch to Switch and Switch to NIC in 50GbE, 100GbE and 200GbE based PAM4 speeds, the supported length of PAM4 passive copper and breakout cables is up to 2.5m.

The systems offer several high-power ports for optical transceivers that require such support. The following table specifies each system's ports max power capabilities:

High Power Transceivers Support

Model Family

Ports

Maximum High Power Support

SN3420

1-6

2.5W

7-48

1.5W

49-52, 54, 56, 58, 60

3.5W

53, 55, 57, 59

5W

SN3700C

1, 2, 31, 32

Power class 7 (5W)

3-30

Power class 4 (3.5W)

SN3700 and SN3750-SX

1-32

Power class 7 (5W)

1, 2, 21, 22

Power class 8 (6.5W)
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 28, 2025.
content here