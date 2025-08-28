Document Revision History

NVIDIA Spectrum-2 SN3000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Date

Revision

Description

December 5, 2024

2.8

Updated obsolete cross-references.

December 3, 2024

2.7

Added inventory indication label for SN3420 models.

October 6, 2024

2.6

Reordered pages under "Installation" section and removed "SN3510 Fixed Rail Kit" page.

September 17, 2024

2.5

Updated Lifecycle Phase column in Ordering Information tables.

November 27, 2022

2.4

Added the SN3750-SX system to the manual.

July 24, 2022

2.3

Updated OPNs in:

  • Ordering Information

  • Installation

  • Accessory and Replacement Parts

Updated Interface Specifications

February 3, 2022

2.2

Updated:

  • Interfaces

  • Specifications

October 19, 2021

2.1

Updated:

  • Interfaces

  • SN3700/SN3700C Fixed Rail Kit

  • Accessory and Replacement Parts

March 1, 2021

2.0

Updated:

  • Accessory and Replacement Parts

  • Cable Installation

  • Troubleshooting

  • Specifications

November 29, 2020

1.9

Updated the High Power/LR4 Transceivers Support of SN3700C in Interfaces.

August 9, 2020

1.8

Updated SN3700 Specifications.

July 6, 2020

1.7

Added Model SN3420.

March 12, 2020

1.6

Updated rail kit figures on SN3800 Fixed Rail Kit.

March 4, 2020

1.5

Updated Cable Installation chapter - Added a link to the Mellanox Cable Management Guidelines and FAQ.

January 19, 2020

1.4

Updated:

  • Installation chapter, Added "100A DC Disconnect Switch Requirement"

  • Introduction chapter, Speed and Switching Capabilities table

  • Interfaces chapter, Data Interfaces table

  • Specifications chapter, SN3700/SN3700C/SN3800 tables

  • Interface Specifications

January 15, 2020

1.3

Updated Cable Installation chapter, section SN3700/C Splitting Options.

December 18, 2019

1.2

Added notes to the "FRU Replacements" and "LED Notifications" chapters.

Added DC Disconnect Requirement to the "Installation" chapter.

October 29, 2019

1.1

Updated rail kit figures on "SN3800 Fixed Rail Kit".

October 01, 2019

1.0

First release
