Interface Specifications

TFAULT is an open collector/drain output, which should be pulled up with a 4.7k-10k Ohms resistor on the host board if intended for use. Pull up voltage should be between 2.0V to Vcc + 0.3V. A high output indicates a transmitter fault caused by either the TX bias current or the TX output power exceeding the preset alarm thresholds. A low output indicates normal operation. In the low state, the output is pulled to <0.8V.