Interface Specifications

QSFP28 Pin Description

QSFP28 Pin Description

Connector Pin Number

Symbol

Signal Description

1

GND

Ground

2

Tx2n

Connected to Port 2 lane Rx

Inverted Data

3

Tx2p

Connected to Port 2 lane Rx

Non-Inverted Data

4

GND

Ground

5

Tx4n

Connected to Port 4 lane Rx

Inverted Data

6

Tx4p

Connected to Port 4 lane Rx

Non-Inverted Data

7

GND

Ground

8

Mod-SelL

Cable/Module Select

9

ResetL

Cable/Module Reset

10

Vcc Rx

+3.3 V Power supply receiver

11

SCL

2-wire serial interface clock

12

SDA

2-wire serial interface data

13

GND

Ground

14

Rx3p

Connected to Port 3 lane Tx

Non-Inverted Data

15

Rx3n

Connected to Port 3 lane Tx

Inverted Data

16

GND

Ground

17

Rx1p

Connected to Port 1 lane Tx

Non-Inverted Data

18

Rx1n

Connected to Port 1 lane Tx

Inverted Data

19

GND

Ground

20

GND

Ground

21

Rx2n

Connected to Port 2 lane Tx

Inverted Data

22

Rx2p

Connected to Port 2 lane Tx

Non-Inverted Data

23

GND

Ground

24

Rx4n

Connected to Port 4 lane Tx

Inverted Data

25

Rx4p

Connected to Port 4 lane Tx

Non-Inverted Data

26

GND

Ground

27

ModPrsL

Module/cable Present

28

IntL

Interrupt

29

Vcc Tx

+3.3 V Power supply transmitter

30

Vcc 1

+3.3 V Power Supply

31

LPMode

Low Power Mode

32

GND

Ground

33

Tx3p

Connected to Port 3 lane Rx

Non-Inverted Data

34

Tx3n

Connected to Port 3 lane Rx

Inverted Data

35

GND

Ground

36

Tx1p

Connected to Port 1 lane Rx

Non-Inverted Data

37

Tx1n

Connected to Port 1 lane Rx

Inverted Data

38

GND

Ground

Adapter Dimensions

SFP28

Rear View of Module with Pin Placement

SFP56

SFP Pin Description

Pin

Symbol Name

Description

Note

1

VeeT

Module Transmitter Ground

--

2

TX_Fault

Module Transmitter Fault

a

3

TX_Disable

Transmitter Disable. Turns off transmitter laser output

b

4

SDA

2-wire Serial Interface Data Line

c

5

SCL

2-wire Serial Interface Clock Line

d

6

MOD_ABS

Module Absent. Grounded within the module

d

7

RS0

No connection required

--

8

Rx_LOS

Loss of Signal indication. Logic 0 indicates normal operation.

d

9

RS1

No connection required

--

10

VeeR

Receiver Ground (Common with Transmitter Ground)

a

11

VeeR

Receiver Ground (Common with Transmitter Ground)

a

12

RD-

Receiver Inverted DATA out. AC Coupled

--

13

RD+

Receiver Non-inverted DATA out. AC Coupled

--

14

VeeR

Receiver Ground (Common with Transmitter Ground)

a

15

VccR

Receiver Power Supply

--

16

VccT

Transmitter Power Supply

--

17

VeeT

Transmitter Ground (Common with Receiver Ground)

a

18

TD+

Transmitter Non-Inverted DATA in. AC Coupled

--

19

TD-

Transmitter Inverted DATA in. AC Coupled

--

20

VeeT

Transmitter Ground (Common with Receiver Ground)

a

Note

  1. TFAULT is an open collector/drain output, which should be pulled up with a 4.7k-10k Ohms resistor on the host board if intended for use. Pull up voltage should be between 2.0V to Vcc + 0.3V. A high output indicates a transmitter fault caused by either the TX bias current or the TX output power exceeding the preset alarm thresholds. A low output indicates normal operation. In the low state, the output is pulled to <0.8V.

  2. Laser output disabled on TDIS >2.0V or open, enabled on TDIS <0.8V

  3. Should be pulled up with 4.7kΩ-10kΩ on host board to a voltage between 2.0V and 3.6V. MOD_ABS pulls line low to indicate module is plugged in.

  4. LOS is open collector output. Should be pulled up with 4.7kΩ-10kΩ on host board to a voltage between 2.0V and 3.6V. Logic 0 indicates normal operation; logic 1 indicates loss of signal.

RJ45 to DB9 Harness Pinout

The RS232 harness cable (DB9 to RJ45) is supplied with the switch to connect a host PC to the Console RJ45 port of the system.

RJ45 to DB9 Harness Pinout

