Interfaces

The reset button is located on the front side of the system. This reset button requires a tool to be pressed.

Warning Do not use a sharp pointed object such as a needle or a push pin for pressing the reset button. Use a flat object to push the reset button.

When using an NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) based system, keeping the reset button pressed for more than 15 seconds will reset the system and the “admin” password, this should allow you to login without a password and set a new password for the “admin” user.

For Cumulus Linux password reset instructions, please refer to the Single User Mode - Boot Recovery section in the Cumulus Linux User Guide.