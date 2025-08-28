On This Page
Interfaces
The systems support the following interfaces:
10/100/1000Mb Ethernet management interface (RJ45)
USB port (uUSB connector)
RS232 Console port (RJ45)
RJ45 management interface(s)
Reset button
Status and Port LEDs
In order to review the full configuration options matrix, refer to Management Interfaces, PSUs and Fans.
Speed
Ethernet speed must be set manually. The system’s ports can be manually configured to run at speeds ranging from 1GbE/10GbE to 100GbE/200GbE/400GbE (for more details, see Specifications). To change the port speed configuration, use the command “speed” under interface configuration mode. Refer to the NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) User Manual for instructions on port speed re-configuration.
The RS232 serial “Console” port is labeled .
The “Console” port is an RS232 serial port on the front side of the chassis that is used for initial configuration and debugging. Upon first installation of the system, you need to connect a PC to this interface and configure network parameters for remote connections. Refer to Configuring Network Attributes Using NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) to view the full procedure.
The RJ45 Ethernet “MGT” port is labeled .
The RJ45 Ethernet “MGT” port provides access for remote management. It is configured with auto-negotiation capabilities by default (100MbE to 1000GbE). Its network attributes (such as IP address) must be pre-configured via the RS232 serial console port or by DHCP before use. Refer to Configuring Network Attributes Using NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) to view the full procedure.
Make sure you use only FCC compliant Ethernet cables.
The SN3700/SN3750-SX systems' USB interface is USB 2.0 compliant, and the SN3420 systems' USB interface is USB 3.0 compliant. This interface can be used by NVIDIA Onyx software to connect to an external disk for software upgrade or file management. The connector comes in a standard micro USB shape.
To view the full matrix of the USB configuration options, refer to Management Interfaces, PSUs and Fans.
USB 1.0 is not supported.
Do not use excessive force when inserting or extracting the USB disk to and from the connector.
The reset button is located on the front side of the system. This reset button requires a tool to be pressed.
Do not use a sharp pointed object such as a needle or a push pin for pressing the reset button. Use a flat object to push the reset button.
When using an NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) based system, keeping the reset button pressed for more than 15 seconds will reset the system and the “admin” password, this should allow you to login without a password and set a new password for the “admin” user.
For Cumulus Linux password reset instructions, please refer to the Single User Mode - Boot Recovery section in the Cumulus Linux User Guide.