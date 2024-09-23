Introduction

NVIDIA SN3000 series switches are the third generation of NVIDIA Spectrum purpose-built switches for leaf/spine and super-spine datacenter applications. Allowing maximum flexibility, SN3000 series provides port speeds spanning from 1GbE to 200GbE, and a port density that enables full rack connectivity to any server at any speed. In addition, the uplink ports allow a variety of blocking ratios to suit any application requirement. This series is ideal for building wire-speed and cloud-scale layer-2 and layer-3 networks. SN3000 platforms deliver high performance, consistent low latency along with support for advanced software defined networking features, making it the ideal choice for web scale IT, cloud, hyperconverged storage and data analytics applications.

Open Ethernet breaks the paradigm of traditional switch systems, eliminating vendor lock-in. Instead of forcing network operators to use the specific software that is provided by the switch vendor, Open Ethernet offers the flexibility to use a choice of operating systems on top of Ethernet switches, thereby re-gaining control of the network, and optimizing utilization, efficiency and overall return on investment. Open Ethernet adopts the same principles as standard open solutions for servers and storage, and applies them to the world of networking infrastructure. It encourages an ecosystem of open source, standard network solutions. These solutions can then be easily deployed into the modern data center across network equipment that eases management and ensures full interoperability. With a range of system form factors, and a rich software ecosystem, the SN3000 series allows you to pick and choose the right components for your data center.

NVIDIA SN3000 series platforms are based on the high-performance 50G PAM4 capable NVIDIA Spectrum-2 ASIC. SN3000 platforms are available in a range of configurations, each delivering high performance combined with feature-rich layer 2 and layer 3 forwarding, ideally suited for both top-of-rack leaf and fixed configuration spines. The NVIDIA SN3000 series provides full wire speed, cut through-mode latency, on-chip fully-shared 42MB packet buffering, and flexible port use in addition to advanced capabilities. Combining a wide range of innovations in the area of programmability, telemetry, and tunneling with industry leading performance, NVIDIA SN3000 series is capable of addressing today’s data center’s complex networking requirements, growth and expansion.

As data-center switching architectures increasingly adopt 100GbE, the SN3420 system offers a high performance, cost-effective way to evolve host connectivity from 10G to 25G. Equipped with 48 ports of 10/25GbE and 12 ports of up to 100GbE in a compact 1U form factor, the SN3420 is an ideal Top-of-Rack (ToR) switch platform, delivering a total throughput of up to 4.8Tb/s with a processing capacity of 3.58Bpps. The SN3420 enables the seamless use of QSFP28 connections for leaf-spine topology and future-proofing the data center.

NVIDIA SN3700 200GbE spine/super-spine offers 32 ports of 200GbE in a compact 1U form factor. It enables connectivity to endpoints at different speeds and carries a throughput of 6.4Tb/ s, with a landmark 8.33Bpps processing capacity. SN3700C allows for maximum flexibility, with ports spanning from 1GbE to 100GbE and port density that enables full rack connectivity to any server at any speed. SN3700C ports are fully splittable to up to 128 x 10/25GbE ports.

The SN3750-SX NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 200GbE 1U X-Haul Ethernet switch offers a suite of key features for both AI and 5G Telco, including ultra-rich Layer 2 and Layer 3 forwarding, VXLAN/EVPN tunneling, multi-homing and telemetry.

