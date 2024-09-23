On This Page
Introduction
NVIDIA SN3000 series switches are the third generation of NVIDIA Spectrum purpose-built switches for leaf/spine and super-spine datacenter applications. Allowing maximum flexibility, SN3000 series provides port speeds spanning from 1GbE to 200GbE, and a port density that enables full rack connectivity to any server at any speed. In addition, the uplink ports allow a variety of blocking ratios to suit any application requirement. This series is ideal for building wire-speed and cloud-scale layer-2 and layer-3 networks. SN3000 platforms deliver high performance, consistent low latency along with support for advanced software defined networking features, making it the ideal choice for web scale IT, cloud, hyperconverged storage and data analytics applications.
Open Ethernet breaks the paradigm of traditional switch systems, eliminating vendor lock-in. Instead of forcing network operators to use the specific software that is provided by the switch vendor, Open Ethernet offers the flexibility to use a choice of operating systems on top of Ethernet switches, thereby re-gaining control of the network, and optimizing utilization, efficiency and overall return on investment. Open Ethernet adopts the same principles as standard open solutions for servers and storage, and applies them to the world of networking infrastructure. It encourages an ecosystem of open source, standard network solutions. These solutions can then be easily deployed into the modern data center across network equipment that eases management and ensures full interoperability. With a range of system form factors, and a rich software ecosystem, the SN3000 series allows you to pick and choose the right components for your data center.
NVIDIA SN3000 series platforms are based on the high-performance 50G PAM4 capable NVIDIA Spectrum-2 ASIC. SN3000 platforms are available in a range of configurations, each delivering high performance combined with feature-rich layer 2 and layer 3 forwarding, ideally suited for both top-of-rack leaf and fixed configuration spines. The NVIDIA SN3000 series provides full wire speed, cut through-mode latency, on-chip fully-shared 42MB packet buffering, and flexible port use in addition to advanced capabilities. Combining a wide range of innovations in the area of programmability, telemetry, and tunneling with industry leading performance, NVIDIA SN3000 series is capable of addressing today’s data center’s complex networking requirements, growth and expansion.
As data-center switching architectures increasingly adopt 100GbE, the SN3420 system offers a high performance, cost-effective way to evolve host connectivity from 10G to 25G. Equipped with 48 ports of 10/25GbE and 12 ports of up to 100GbE in a compact 1U form factor, the SN3420 is an ideal Top-of-Rack (ToR) switch platform, delivering a total throughput of up to 4.8Tb/s with a processing capacity of 3.58Bpps. The SN3420 enables the seamless use of QSFP28 connections for leaf-spine topology and future-proofing the data center.
NVIDIA SN3700 200GbE spine/super-spine offers 32 ports of 200GbE in a compact 1U form factor. It enables connectivity to endpoints at different speeds and carries a throughput of 6.4Tb/ s, with a landmark 8.33Bpps processing capacity. SN3700C allows for maximum flexibility, with ports spanning from 1GbE to 100GbE and port density that enables full rack connectivity to any server at any speed. SN3700C ports are fully splittable to up to 128 x 10/25GbE ports.
The SN3750-SX NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 200GbE 1U X-Haul Ethernet switch offers a suite of key features for both AI and 5G Telco, including ultra-rich Layer 2 and Layer 3 forwarding, VXLAN/EVPN tunneling, multi-homing and telemetry.
For a full list of all available ordering options, see Ordering Information.
SN3420 Front View
SN3420 Rear View
SN3700/SN3700C Front View
SN3700 Rear View
SN3700C Rear View
SN3750-SX Front View
SN3750-SX Rear View
The table below describes maximum throughput and interface speed per system model.
System Model
Interfaces
Supported Rates
Max Throughput
SN3700C
32 x QSFP28
32 x 100GbE/40GbE
64 x 50GbE
128 x 1/10/25GbE
3.2Tb/s
SN3700
32 x QSFP56
32 x 200GbE/40GbE
64 x 100GbE
128 x 1/10/25/50GbE
6.4Tb/s
SN3750-SX
32 x QSFP56
32 x 200GbE/40GbE
64 x 100GbE
128 x 1/10/25/50GbE
6.4Tb/s
SN3420
48 x SFP28 + 12 x QSFP28
48 x 10/25GbE
12 x 100GbE
4.8Tb/s
*The system can support different interfaces and speed rates using QSFP to SFP adapters or hybrid cables. For further information, see Splitter (Breakout) Cables and Adapters.
The table below lists the various management interfaces, PSUs and fans per system model.
System Model
uUSB
MGT (Management)
Console
PSU
Fan
SN3700C
Front
Front
Front
Yes, 2
Yes, 4
SN3700
Front
Front
Front
Yes, 2
Yes, 6
SN3750-SX
Front
Front
Front
Yes, 2
Yes, 6
SN3420
Front
Front
Front
Yes, 2
Yes, 5
For a full feature list, please refer to the system’s product brief. Go to https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/. In the main menu, click on Products > Ethernet Switch Systems, and select the desired product family.
The list of certifications (such as EMC, Safety and others) per system for different regions of the world is located on the NVIDIA website at https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/environmental-and-regulatory-compliance/.