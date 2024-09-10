NVIDIA Spectrum-2 SN3000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Switches  NVIDIA Spectrum-2 SN3000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual  LED Notifications

On This Page

LED Notifications

The system’s LEDs are an important tool for hardware event notification and troubleshooting.

Note

In some systems, the Activity LED is positioned on the left side while the Link LED on the right. The positions of the LEDs are reversed in later system revisions.

LED Symbols

Symbol

Name

Description

Normal Conditions

image2018-11-14_10-38-39-version-1-modificationdate-1726001024197-api-v2.png

System Status LED

Shows the health of the system.

Green/Flashing green when booting

image2018-11-14_10-38-44-version-1-modificationdate-1726001023963-api-v2.png

Fan Status LED

Shows the health of the fans.

Green

image2018-11-14_10-38-49-version-1-modificationdate-1726001023710-api-v2.png

Power Supply Units LEDs

Shows the health of the power supply units.

Green

image2018-11-14_10-38-59-version-1-modificationdate-1726001023207-api-v2.png

Unit Identifier LED

Lights up on command through the CLI.

Off or blue when identifying a port

System Status LED

The LED in the red oval shows the system’s status.

Note

The image is for illustration only. The status LEDs' order and form may slightly vary, depending on the system.

image2020-4-19_14-46-30-version-1-modificationdate-1726001006740-api-v2.png

Warning

It may take up to five minutes to turn on the system. If the System Status LED shows amber after five minutes, unplug the system and call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

System Status LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

The system is up and running normally.

N/A

Flashing Green

The system is booting up.

Wait up to five minutes for the end of the booting process.

Solid Amber

An error has occurred. For example, corrupted firmware, system is overheated etc..

In case the System Status LED shows amber five minutes after starting the system, refer to Troubleshooting for further instructions.

Fan Status LED

Fan Status LED - Front and Rear Sides

Note

The images are for illustration only. The status LEDs' order and form may slightly vary, depending on the system.

image2019-3-5_17-4-23-version-1-modificationdate-1726001010330-api-v2.png

Both of these LEDs in the red ovals show the fans’ status.

image2019-3-5_17-4-39-version-1-modificationdate-1726001010107-api-v2.png

Fan Status Front LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

All fans are up and running.

N/A

Solid Amber

Error, one or more fans are not operating properly.

The faulty FRUs should be replaced.

Fan Status Rear LED Assignments (One LED per Fan)

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

A specific fan unit is operating.

N/A

Solid Amber

A specific fan unit is missing or not operating properly.

The fan unit should be replaced.

Warning

Risk of Electric Shock! With the fan module removed, power pins are accessible within the module cavity. Do not insert tools or body parts into the fan module cavity.

Power Supply Status LEDs

The LED in the red oval shows the power supply status.

Note

The images are for illustration only. The status LEDs' order and form may slightly vary, depending on the system.

image2019-3-5_17-9-55-version-1-modificationdate-1726001009867-api-v2.png

Rear Side Panel

There are two power supply inlets in the system (for redundancy). The system can operate with only one power supply connected. Each power supply unit has two single color LEDs on the right side of the unit, that indicate the status of the unit.

image2019-3-5_17-13-27-version-1-modificationdate-1726001012063-api-v2.png

The primary power supply (PS) unit is located on the left side, and the secondary unit is located on the right side.

Power Supply Unit Status Front LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

All power supply units are connected and running normally.

N/A

Solid Amber

One or both of the power supplies are not operational or not powered up/ the power cord is disconnected.

Make sure the power cord is plugged in and active. If the problem resumes, refer to Troubleshooting for further instructions.

Power Supply Unit Status Rear LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

The PSU is running normally.

N/A

Flashing Green 1Hz

AC Present / 5VSB on (PSU is off).

Refer to Troubleshooting. For further assistance, call your NVIDIA representative.

Flashing Red/Amber 1Hz

PSU warning - events where the PSU continues to operate.

Solid Red/Amber

PSU failure (voltage, current, temperature or fan related issue).

AC cord unplugged or AC power loss in one PSU while the other PSU has AC input.

Plug in the AC cord for the faulty PSU.

Off

No AC power to all power supplies.

Plug in the AC cord.

Unit Identification LED

The UID LED is a debug feature, that the user can use to find a particular system within a cluster by turning on the UID blue LED.

To activate the UID LED on a switch system, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # led MGMT uid on

To verify the LED status, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # show leds
Module LED Status
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
MGMT UID Blues

To deactivate the UID LED on a switch system, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # led MGMT uid off

Port LEDs

SN3700/SN3700C/SN3750-SX Port LEDs

Each QSFP module can be used as one 4X port/two 2X ports/four 1X ports. Each QSFP has one dedicated bi-color LED. In order to provide link information for more than one port by using one LED, LED splitting control button is available. You may use the button to select between 5 indication states. By pressing on the button, the next indication state will be selected in a cyclic manner. The current state can be identified by the LED splitting state indication LEDs. The states and their indications are detailed in the below table.

image2019-3-5_17-27-32-version-1-modificationdate-1726001011863-api-v2.png

SN3700/SN3700C/SN3750-SX LED Splitting Options

State

State Indication LEDs

[/1 /2 /3 /4]

QSFP Module LED Indication

Comments

0

image2019-3-5_17-35-21-version-1-modificationdate-1726001011623-api-v2.png

Indication for all link types, as described in Port LEDs Indications (State 0)

See details in Port LEDs Indications (State 0)

1

image2019-3-5_17-35-41-version-1-modificationdate-1726001011417-api-v2.png

LED indication for the following link types: 4X/2XA/1XA

  • See details in Port LEDs Indications (States 1-4).

  • Only one of the link types can be up at a given time.

2

image2019-3-5_17-36-1-version-1-modificationdate-1726001011193-api-v2.png

LED indication for the following link types: 4X/2XB/1XB

3

image2019-3-5_17-36-17-version-1-modificationdate-1726001010947-api-v2.png

LED indication for the following link types: 4X/1XC

4

image2019-3-5_17-36-30-version-1-modificationdate-1726001010687-api-v2.png

LED indication for the following link types: 4X/1XD

The port LED behavior indicates the port state, as follows:

SN3700/SN3700C/SN3750-SX Port LEDs Indications

State

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

0

Off

No 4X/2X/1X link was established on this QSFP module

N/A

Solid Green

At list one link was established: 4X/ 2XA /2XB/1XA /1XB/1XC/1XD

Flashing Green

Traffic is running in linked ports

Flashing Amber

N/A

1-4

Off

Link is down

Solid Green

Link is up with no traffic

Flashing Green

Link is up with traffic

Flashing Amber

A problem with the link

Refer to Troubleshooting.


SN3420 Port LEDs

SN3420:

3420_port-version-1-modificationdate-1726001073627-api-v2.JPG

image2020-4-19_15-18-20-version-1-modificationdate-1726001006267-api-v2.png

SN3420 LED Splitting Options

In the SN3420 systems, the state of the splittable ports (49-60) is indicated by the port LEDs in the following manner:

State

State Indication LEDs

QSFP Module LED Indication

1

image2020-7-15_15-24-5-version-1-modificationdate-1726001004680-api-v2.png

LED indication for 4X QSFP link

2

image2020-7-15_15-24-50-version-1-modificationdate-1726001004473-api-v2.png

LED indication for 2X QSFP link

3

image2020-7-15_15-25-26-version-1-modificationdate-1726001004140-api-v2.png

LED indication for 1X QSFP link

SN3420 Port LED Indications

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Off

Link is down

Refer to Troubleshooting.

Solid Green

Link is up with no traffic

N/A

Flashing Green

Link is up with traffic

N/A

Flashing Amber

A problem with the link

Refer to Troubleshooting.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 10, 2024.
content here