LED Notifications
The system’s LEDs are an important tool for hardware event notification and troubleshooting.
In some systems, the Activity LED is positioned on the left side while the Link LED on the right. The positions of the LEDs are reversed in later system revisions.
LED Symbols
Symbol
Name
Description
Normal Conditions
Shows the health of the system.
Green/Flashing green when booting
Shows the health of the fans.
Green
Shows the health of the power supply units.
Green
Lights up on command through the CLI.
Off or blue when identifying a port
The LED in the red oval shows the system’s status.
The image is for illustration only. The status LEDs' order and form may slightly vary, depending on the system.
It may take up to five minutes to turn on the system. If the System Status LED shows amber after five minutes, unplug the system and call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
System Status LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
The system is up and running normally.
N/A
Flashing Green
The system is booting up.
Wait up to five minutes for the end of the booting process.
Solid Amber
An error has occurred. For example, corrupted firmware, system is overheated etc..
In case the System Status LED shows amber five minutes after starting the system, refer to Troubleshooting for further instructions.
Fan Status LED - Front and Rear Sides
The images are for illustration only. The status LEDs' order and form may slightly vary, depending on the system.
Both of these LEDs in the red ovals show the fans’ status.
Fan Status Front LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
All fans are up and running.
N/A
Solid Amber
Error, one or more fans are not operating properly.
The faulty FRUs should be replaced.
Fan Status Rear LED Assignments (One LED per Fan)
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
A specific fan unit is operating.
N/A
Solid Amber
A specific fan unit is missing or not operating properly.
The fan unit should be replaced.
Risk of Electric Shock! With the fan module removed, power pins are accessible within the module cavity. Do not insert tools or body parts into the fan module cavity.
The LED in the red oval shows the power supply status.
The images are for illustration only. The status LEDs' order and form may slightly vary, depending on the system.
Rear Side Panel
There are two power supply inlets in the system (for redundancy). The system can operate with only one power supply connected. Each power supply unit has two single color LEDs on the right side of the unit, that indicate the status of the unit.
The primary power supply (PS) unit is located on the left side, and the secondary unit is located on the right side.
Power Supply Unit Status Front LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
All power supply units are connected and running normally.
N/A
Solid Amber
One or both of the power supplies are not operational or not powered up/ the power cord is disconnected.
Make sure the power cord is plugged in and active. If the problem resumes, refer to Troubleshooting for further instructions.
Power Supply Unit Status Rear LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
The PSU is running normally.
N/A
Flashing Green 1Hz
AC Present / 5VSB on (PSU is off).
Refer to Troubleshooting. For further assistance, call your NVIDIA representative.
Flashing Red/Amber 1Hz
PSU warning - events where the PSU continues to operate.
Solid Red/Amber
PSU failure (voltage, current, temperature or fan related issue).
AC cord unplugged or AC power loss in one PSU while the other PSU has AC input.
Plug in the AC cord for the faulty PSU.
Off
No AC power to all power supplies.
Plug in the AC cord.
The UID LED is a debug feature, that the user can use to find a particular system within a cluster by turning on the UID blue LED.
To activate the UID LED on a switch system, run:
switch (config) # led MGMT uid on
To verify the LED status, run:
switch (config) # show leds
Module LED Status
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
MGMT UID Blues
To deactivate the UID LED on a switch system, run:
switch (config) # led MGMT uid off
SN3700/SN3700C/SN3750-SX Port LEDs
Each QSFP module can be used as one 4X port/two 2X ports/four 1X ports. Each QSFP has one dedicated bi-color LED. In order to provide link information for more than one port by using one LED, LED splitting control button is available. You may use the button to select between 5 indication states. By pressing on the button, the next indication state will be selected in a cyclic manner. The current state can be identified by the LED splitting state indication LEDs. The states and their indications are detailed in the below table.
SN3700/SN3700C/SN3750-SX LED Splitting Options
State
State Indication LEDs
[/1 /2 /3 /4]
QSFP Module LED Indication
Comments
0
Indication for all link types, as described in Port LEDs Indications (State 0)
See details in Port LEDs Indications (State 0)
1
LED indication for the following link types: 4X/2XA/1XA
2
LED indication for the following link types: 4X/2XB/1XB
3
LED indication for the following link types: 4X/1XC
4
LED indication for the following link types: 4X/1XD
The port LED behavior indicates the port state, as follows:
SN3700/SN3700C/SN3750-SX Port LEDs Indications
State
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
0
Off
No 4X/2X/1X link was established on this QSFP module
N/A
Solid Green
At list one link was established: 4X/ 2XA /2XB/1XA /1XB/1XC/1XD
Flashing Green
Traffic is running in linked ports
Flashing Amber
N/A
1-4
Off
Link is down
Solid Green
Link is up with no traffic
Flashing Green
Link is up with traffic
Flashing Amber
A problem with the link
Refer to Troubleshooting.
SN3420 Port LEDs
SN3420:
SN3420 LED Splitting Options
In the SN3420 systems, the state of the splittable ports (49-60) is indicated by the port LEDs in the following manner:
State
State Indication LEDs
QSFP Module LED Indication
1
LED indication for 4X QSFP link
2
LED indication for 2X QSFP link
3
LED indication for 1X QSFP link
SN3420 Port LED Indications
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Off
Link is down
Refer to Troubleshooting.
Solid Green
Link is up with no traffic
N/A
Flashing Green
Link is up with traffic
N/A
Flashing Amber
A problem with the link
Refer to Troubleshooting.