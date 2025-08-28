Ordering Information
The following table lists ordering information for the available systems.
Please pay attention to the airflow direction when ordering your system. For more details, see Air Flow.
SN3420 Part Numbers
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Description
Lifecycle Phase
920-9N213-00F7-0C0
MSN3420-CB2FC
NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 25GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 48 SFP28 ports and 12 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit
MP (Mass Production)
920-9N213-00R7-0C0
MSN3420-CB2RC
NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 25GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 48 SFP28 ports and 12 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit
MP (Mass Production)
SN3700/SN3700C Part Numbers
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Description
Lifecycle Phase
920-9N201-00F7-0C0
MSN3700-CS2FC
NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, P2C airflow, Rail Kit
LTB (Last Time Buy)
920-9N201-00R7-0C0
MSN3700-CS2RC
NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, C2P airflow, Rail Kit
LTB (Last Time Buy)
920-9N201-00FA-0C0
MSN3700-VS2FC
NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 200GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, P2C airflow, Rail Kit
LTB (Last Time Buy)
920-9N201-00RA-0C0
MSN3700-VS2RC
NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 200GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, C2P airflow, Rail Kit
LTB (Last Time Buy)
SN3750-SX Part Numbers
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Description
Lifecycle Phase
920-9N210-00FA-0C1
MSN3750-VS2FSC
NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 200GbE 1U X-Haul Ethernet Switch with Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Secured-boot, standard depth, P2C airflow, SyncE and PPS, Rail Kit
Engineering samples
920-9N210-00FA-0C2
MSN3750-VS2RSC
NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 200GbE 1U X-Haul Ethernet Switch with Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Secured-boot, standard depth, C2P airflow, SyncE and PPS, Rail Kit
Engineering samples
Legacy End-of-Life (EOL) Part Numbers
The OPNs in the following table are no longer available for ordering.
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Description
Lifecycle Phase
920-9N201-00F7-0N1
MSN3700-CS2FO
NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 100GbE 1U Open Switch with ONIE boot loader, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, P2C airflow, Rail Kit
EoL (End of Life)
920-9N201-00F7-0X0
MSN3700-CS2F
NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, P2C airflow, Rail Kit
EoL (End of Life)
920-9N201-00FA-0N0
MSN3700-VS2FO
NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 200GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with ONIE boot loader, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, P2C airflow, Rail Kit
EoL (End of Life)
920-9N201-00FA-0X0
MSN3700-VS2F
NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 200GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, P2C airflow, Rail Kit
EoL (End of Life)
920-9N201-00R7-0N0
MSN3700-CS2RO
NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 100GbE 1U Open Switch with ONIE boot loader, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, C2P airflow, Rail Kit
EoL (End of Life)
920-9N201-00R7-0X0
MSN3700-CS2R
NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, C2P airflow, Rail Kit
EoL (End of Life)
920-9N201-00RA-0N0
MSN3700-VS2RO
NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 200GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with ONIE boot loader, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, C2P airflow, Rail Kit
EoL (End of Life)
920-9N201-00RA-0X0
MSN3700-VS2R
NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 200GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, C2P airflow, Rail Kit
EoL (End of Life)
920-9N210-00FA-0C0
MSN3750-VS2FSO
NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 200GbE 1U X-Haul Ethernet Switch with ONIE, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Secured-boot, standard depth, P2C airflow, SyncE and PPS, Rail Kit
EoL (End of Life)
920-9N210-00FA-0N5
MSN3750-VS2RSO
NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 200GbE 1U X-Haul Ethernet Switch with ONIE, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Secured-boot, standard depth, C2P airflow, SyncE and PPS, Rail Kit
EoL (End of Life)
920-9N213-00F7-0N0
MSN3420-CB2FO
NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 25GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE, 48 SFP28 ports and 12 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, P2C airflow, Short-depth, Rail Kit
EoL (End of Life)
920-9N213-00F7-0X0
MSN3420-CB2F
NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 25GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Onyx, 48 SFP28 ports and 12 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit
EoL (End of Life)
920-9N213-00R7-0N0
MSN3420-CB2RO
NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 25GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE, 48 SFP28 ports and 12 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, C2P airflow, Short-depth, Rail Kit
EoL (End of Life)
920-9N213-00R7-0X0
MSN3420-CB2R
NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 25GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Onyx, 48 SFP28 ports and 12 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, C2P airflow, Short-depth, Rail Kit
EoL (End of Life)