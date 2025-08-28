NVIDIA Spectrum-2 SN3000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Ordering Information

The following table lists ordering information for the available systems.

Please pay attention to the airflow direction when ordering your system. For more details, see Air Flow.

Ordering Part Numbers

SN3420 Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Description

Lifecycle Phase

920-9N213-00F7-0C0

MSN3420-CB2FC

NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 25GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 48 SFP28 ports and 12 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

MP (Mass Production)

920-9N213-00R7-0C0

MSN3420-CB2RC

NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 25GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 48 SFP28 ports and 12 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit

MP (Mass Production)


SN3700/SN3700C Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Description

Lifecycle Phase

920-9N201-00F7-0C0

MSN3700-CS2FC

NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

LTB (Last Time Buy)

920-9N201-00R7-0C0

MSN3700-CS2RC

NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, C2P airflow, Rail Kit

LTB (Last Time Buy)

920-9N201-00FA-0C0

MSN3700-VS2FC

NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 200GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

LTB (Last Time Buy)

920-9N201-00RA-0C0

MSN3700-VS2RC

NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 200GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, C2P airflow, Rail Kit

LTB (Last Time Buy)


SN3750-SX Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Description

Lifecycle Phase

920-9N210-00FA-0C1

MSN3750-VS2FSC

NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 200GbE 1U X-Haul Ethernet Switch with Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Secured-boot, standard depth, P2C airflow, SyncE and PPS, Rail Kit

Engineering samples

920-9N210-00FA-0C2

MSN3750-VS2RSC

NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 200GbE 1U X-Haul Ethernet Switch with Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Secured-boot, standard depth, C2P airflow, SyncE and PPS, Rail Kit

Engineering samples


Legacy End-of-Life (EOL) Part Numbers

Note

The OPNs in the following table are no longer available for ordering.

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Description

Lifecycle Phase

920-9N201-00F7-0N1

MSN3700-CS2FO

NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 100GbE 1U Open Switch with ONIE boot loader, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

EoL (End of Life)

920-9N201-00F7-0X0

MSN3700-CS2F

NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

EoL (End of Life)

920-9N201-00FA-0N0

MSN3700-VS2FO

NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 200GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with ONIE boot loader, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

EoL (End of Life)

920-9N201-00FA-0X0

MSN3700-VS2F

NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 200GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

EoL (End of Life)

920-9N201-00R7-0N0

MSN3700-CS2RO

NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 100GbE 1U Open Switch with ONIE boot loader, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, C2P airflow, Rail Kit

EoL (End of Life)

920-9N201-00R7-0X0

MSN3700-CS2R

NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, C2P airflow, Rail Kit

EoL (End of Life)

920-9N201-00RA-0N0

MSN3700-VS2RO

NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 200GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with ONIE boot loader, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, C2P airflow, Rail Kit

EoL (End of Life)

920-9N201-00RA-0X0

MSN3700-VS2R

NVIDIA Spectrum®-2 based 200GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, C2P airflow, Rail Kit

EoL (End of Life)

920-9N210-00FA-0C0

MSN3750-VS2FSO

NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 200GbE 1U X-Haul Ethernet Switch with ONIE, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Secured-boot, standard depth, P2C airflow, SyncE and PPS, Rail Kit

EoL (End of Life)

920-9N210-00FA-0N5

MSN3750-VS2RSO

NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 200GbE 1U X-Haul Ethernet Switch with ONIE, 32 QSFP56 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Secured-boot, standard depth, C2P airflow, SyncE and PPS, Rail Kit

EoL (End of Life)

920-9N213-00F7-0N0

MSN3420-CB2FO

NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 25GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE, 48 SFP28 ports and 12 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, P2C airflow, Short-depth, Rail Kit

EoL (End of Life)

920-9N213-00F7-0X0

MSN3420-CB2F

NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 25GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Onyx, 48 SFP28 ports and 12 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

EoL (End of Life)

920-9N213-00R7-0N0

MSN3420-CB2RO

NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 25GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE, 48 SFP28 ports and 12 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, C2P airflow, Short-depth, Rail Kit

EoL (End of Life)

920-9N213-00R7-0X0

MSN3420-CB2R

NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 25GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Onyx, 48 SFP28 ports and 12 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, C2P airflow, Short-depth, Rail Kit

EoL (End of Life)
