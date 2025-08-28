On This Page
SN3420 Fixed Rail Kit
By default, the system is sold with the standard-depth rail kit. The short-depth rail kit can be supplied upon request.
Kit Part Number
Legacy Kit Part Number
Rack Size and Rack Depth Range
930-9NRKT-00JE-000
MTEF-KIT-BP
Short: 19.7"-23.6" (50 to 60 cm)
930-9NRKT-00JV-000
MTEF-KIT-SP
Standard: 23.6"-31.5" (60 to 80 cm)
1 x System
Rail kit for short depth racks (19.7"-23.6" / 500-600mm) or for standard depth racks (23.6"-31.5" / 600-800mm)
1 x Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-451
2 x Power cables – Type C13-C14
2 x Velcro based cord retainers
Quantity
Item
X4
A
X8 (of each)
B, C
X2 (of each)
D, E
X2
X1
X2
Prerequisites
Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.
While planning how to place the system, consider the two installation options shown in the Installation Options figure below, and review the following points:
Make sure the system air flow is compatible with your installation selection. It is important to keep the airflow within the rack in the same direction.
Note that the part of the system to which you choose to attach the rails (the front panel direction, as demonstrated in Option 1 or the FRUs direction, as demonstrated in Option 2) will determine the system’s adjustable side. The system’s part to which the blades are attached, will be adjacent to the cabinet.
In case there are cables that cannot bend within the rack, or in case more space is needed for cable bending radius, it is possible to recess the connector side or the FRU side by 3.5" (8.9 cm), by optional placement of the system’s rails:
Recessed Installation
Protruding Installation
The FRU side is extractable. Mounting the rack blades inverted to the FRU side (Option 2) will allow you to slide the FRUs, in and out.
#
Illustration
1
2
3
Do not tighten the screws yet.
4
5
6
|
Note
A cable retainer should be used to secure the power cord when plugging it into each power socket (located on the rear side of the switch). To secure the power cord inside the retainer, press the small tab on the retainer strip to loosen the loop and pull. (The following diagram is for general illustration; the rear view does not necessarily match that of the actual system).