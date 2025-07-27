SN3700 DC Rail-Kit
At least two people are required to safely mount the system in the rack.
All servers and systems in the rack should be planned with the airflow direction. All FRU components must have the same air flow direction. A mismatch in the air flow will affect the heat dissipation.
The part of the system to which you choose to attach the rails will determine the system's adjustable side. The system's part to which the brackets are attached will be adjacent to the cabinet.
The FRU side is extractable. Mounting the rack brackets inverted to the FRU side will allow you to slide the FRUs, in and out.
1 x System
1 x Fixed rail kit for 16.9-31.5" (430-800mm) racks
1 x Harness: HAR000631 – Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45
Quantity
Item
X4
A
X8 (of each)
B,C
X2 (of each)
D,E,F
X1
If anything is damaged or missing, contact your NVIDIA representative at Networking-support@nvidia.com.
#
Illustration
1
Attach parts D and E (x2 of each) to the switch. Push the switch chassis' pins through the slider key holes, until locking occurs. Pay attention to the rack's type.
Short racks (430-580mm):
Standard racks (580-800mm):
2
Short racks:
Standard racks:
3
Install 8 cage nuts (B) in the desired 1U slots of the rack.
4
Do not tighten the screws yet.
5
6
Tighten all M6 screws (C) with a torque of 4.5±0.5.
7
|
Note
A cable retainer should be used to secure the power cord when plugging it into each power socket (located on the rear side of the switch). To secure the power cord inside the retainer, press the small tab on the retainer strip to loosen the loop and pull. (The following diagram is for general illustration; the rear view does not necessarily match that of the actual system).