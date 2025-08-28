NVIDIA Spectrum-2 SN3000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
SN3700/SN3700C Fixed Rail Kit

Kit Part Number

Legacy Part Number

Rack Size and Rack Depth Range

930-9NRKT-00JN-000

MTEF-KIT-J

600-800 mm

Package Contents (System and Rail-Kit)

  • 1 x System

  • 1 x Fixed rail kit for 16.9-31.5" (430-800mm) racks

  • 2 x Power cables – Type C13-C14

  • 1 x Harness: HAR000631 – Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45

  • 2 x Cable retainers

Quantity

Item

X4

A worddaveea9790b3b04ae1c621e6e6ed2da25b0-version-1-modificationdate-1749381536627-api-v2.png

X8 (of each)

B, C worddav564908a700fbca60363ffa27ec6d2e61-version-1-modificationdate-1749381537020-api-v2.png

X2 (of each)

worddav69f628bd185a2a31d0be7b94504908b5-version-1-modificationdate-1749381537283-api-v2.png

D, E, F

X2

image2022-3-1_15-48-15-version-1-modificationdate-1749381537733-api-v2.png

X1

image2022-3-1_8-42-8-version-1-modificationdate-1749381538160-api-v2.png

X2

image2022-3-1_15-49-17-version-1-modificationdate-1749381538603-api-v2.png

Safety Precautions

  • At least two people are required to safely mount the system in the rack.

  • All servers and systems in the rack should be planned with the airflow direction. All FRU components must have the same air flow direction. A mismatch in the air flow will affect the heat dissipation.

  • The part of the system to which you choose to attach the rails will determine the system's adjustable side. The system's part to which the brackets are attached will be adjacent to the cabinet.

  • The FRU side is extractable. Mounting the rack brackets inverted to the FRU side will allow you to slide the FRUs, in and out.

Installation Instructions

Note

The following illustrations show a 3700C system, yet all installation instructions apply to the SN3700 systems as well.

#

Illustration

1

Attach parts D and E (x2 of each) to the switch. Push the switch chassis’ pins through the slider key holes, until locking occurs. Pay attention to the rack’s type.

Short Racks (430-580mm):

image2022-3-2_15-2-37-version-1-modificationdate-1749381626677-api-v2.png

Standard Racks (580-800mm):

image2022-3-2_15-3-38-version-1-modificationdate-1749381627073-api-v2.png

2

Short Racks:

image2022-3-2_15-7-52-version-1-modificationdate-1749381627490-api-v2.png

Standard Racks:

image2022-3-2_15-16-47-version-1-modificationdate-1749381627863-api-v2.png

3

Install 8 cage nuts (B) in the desired 1U slots in the rack.

image2022-3-2_15-19-55-version-1-modificationdate-1749381628193-api-v2.png

4

Do not tighten the screws yet. image2022-3-2_15-21-38-version-1-modificationdate-1749381628547-api-v2.png

5

image2022-3-2_15-23-4-version-1-modificationdate-1749381628907-api-v2.png

6

image2022-3-2_15-23-44-version-1-modificationdate-1749381629303-api-v2.png

