SN3700/SN3700C Fixed Rail Kit
Kit Part Number
Legacy Part Number
Rack Size and Rack Depth Range
930-9NRKT-00JN-000
MTEF-KIT-J
600-800 mm
1 x System
1 x Fixed rail kit for 16.9-31.5" (430-800mm) racks
2 x Power cables – Type C13-C14
1 x Harness: HAR000631 – Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45
2 x Cable retainers
Quantity
Item
X4
A
X8 (of each)
B, C
X2 (of each)
D, E, F
X2
X1
X2
At least two people are required to safely mount the system in the rack.
All servers and systems in the rack should be planned with the airflow direction. All FRU components must have the same air flow direction. A mismatch in the air flow will affect the heat dissipation.
The part of the system to which you choose to attach the rails will determine the system's adjustable side. The system's part to which the brackets are attached will be adjacent to the cabinet.
The FRU side is extractable. Mounting the rack brackets inverted to the FRU side will allow you to slide the FRUs, in and out.
The following illustrations show a 3700C system, yet all installation instructions apply to the SN3700 systems as well.
#
Illustration
1
Attach parts D and E (x2 of each) to the switch. Push the switch chassis’ pins through the slider key holes, until locking occurs. Pay attention to the rack’s type.
Short Racks (430-580mm):
Standard Racks (580-800mm):
2
Short Racks:
Standard Racks:
3
Install 8 cage nuts (B) in the desired 1U slots in the rack.
4
Do not tighten the screws yet.
5
6