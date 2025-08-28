SN3700/SN3700C Fixed Rail Kit

At least two people are required to safely mount the system in the rack.

All servers and systems in the rack should be planned with the airflow direction. All FRU components must have the same air flow direction. A mismatch in the air flow will affect the heat dissipation.

The part of the system to which you choose to attach the rails will determine the system's adjustable side. The system's part to which the brackets are attached will be adjacent to the cabinet.