SN3700/SN3700C Telescopic Rail Kit

Note The telescopic rail kit is not included in the system’s package, and can be purchased separately.

There are two installation kit options:

Standard depth systems should be mounted using the standard rail kit.

Short depth systems can be mounted using either of the rail kits.

Kit Part Number Legacy Kit Part Number Rack Size and Rack Depth Range 930-9BRKT-00JJ-000 MTEF-KIT-F 600-800 mm

The following parts are included in the rail kit package (see figure below):

1x Right side slider (A)

1x Left side slider (B)

2x Rear rail (C)

2x Front rail (D)

10x M6 Standard cage nuts¹ ² (E)

10x M6 Standard pan-head Phillips screws¹ (F)

2x Phillips100 DEG F.H TYPE-I ST.ST 6-32 X 1/4 screw with around patch (G)

6x Flat head 100 DEG Phillips 4-40X3/16" ST.ST patch screws (H)

¹ Other threads are available by special order: M5, 10-32, 12-24

² G-type cage-nut is available by special order.

Rack Rail Kit Parts

Prerequisites

Note The rails must be separated prior to the installation procedure.

To separate the rails:

Separate rail C from sliders A/B + D. Extend the rail assembly by pulling the extension outwards (D).

Rails Separation

Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.

While planning how to place the system, review the following points:

Make sure the system airflow is compatible with your installation selection. It is important to keep the airflow within the rack in the same direction.

In case there are cables that cannot bend within the rack or in case more space is needed for cable bending radius, it is possible to recess the connector side or the FRU side by 3.15” (8cm) by optional placement of the system’s rails.

The FRU side is extractable. Mounting the sliding rail inverted to the system will allow you to slide the FRU side of the system, in and out.

To mount the system into the rack: