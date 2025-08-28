NVIDIA Spectrum-2 SN3000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
SN3750-SX Tool-less Rail Kit

Kit Part Number

Legacy Kit Part Number

Rack Size and Rack Depth Range

930-9BRKT-00JM-000

MTEF-KIT-I-TL

600-800 mm

Note

Prior to the installation procedure, inspect all rail-kit components and make sure none of them is missing or damaged. If anything is missing or damaged, contact your NVIDIA representative at Networking-support@nvidia.com.

Prerequisites:

Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.

While planning how to place the system, review the two installation options shown in the table below, and consider the following points:

  • Make sure the system air flow is compatible with your installation selection. It is important to keep the airflow within the rack in the same direction.

  • Note that the part of the system to which you choose to attach the rails (the front panel direction, as demonstrated in Option 1 or the FRUs direction, as demonstrated in Option 2) will determine the system’s adjustable side. The system’s part to which the brackets are attached will be adjacent to the cabinet.

  • The FRUs, as well as high-speed and MNG cables, must be extracted for replacement as part of the switch service. Consider this when planning the switch installation.

Package Contents (System and Rail-Kit)

  • 1 x System

  • 1 x Rail kit for 23.6-31.5” (600-800mm) racks

  • 4 x Power cables – Type C14-C15

  • 1 x Harness: RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45

  • 2 x Cable retainers

  • 32 x OSFP thermal caps

Item

Quantity

Rail kit for 23.6-31.5” (600-800mm) racks

X2 (of each part)

image2022-7-25_11-18-56-version-1-modificationdate-1749382186663-api-v2.png

Power cables – Type C14-C15

X4

image2022-7-25_11-15-57-version-1-modificationdate-1749382186987-api-v2.png

Harness: RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45 (only in QM9700)

X1

image2022-7-25_11-15-3-version-1-modificationdate-1749382187337-api-v2.png

Cable retainers

X2

image2022-7-25_11-17-35-version-1-modificationdate-1749382187730-api-v2.png

OSFP thermal caps

X32

image2022-7-25_11-16-54-version-1-modificationdate-1749382188073-api-v2.png

If anything is damaged or missing, contact your NVIDIA representative at Networking-support@nvidia.com.

Installation Instructions

Note

The following steps include illustrations that show front side (ports) installation, yet all instructions apply to all installation options.

#

Illustration

1

Extract the system rail (Part A):

    1. Extract the system rail (Part A) from the rack rail (Part B).

    2. Press the spring latch, and pull the system rail out, as shown in the following illustration:

image2022-7-25_11-25-2-version-1-modificationdate-1749382216703-api-v2.png

2

Mount the systems rails (Part A) onto the chassis:

    1. Attach the switch to the left and right system rails (Part A)

    2. Secure the assembly by pushing the chassis’ pins through the slider key holes, until a click is heard and locking occurs.

      image2022-7-25_12-18-39-version-1-modificationdate-1749382217123-api-v2.png

3

Install the rack rails (Part B) on the rack.

    1. Mount both of the rack rails (Part B) into the rack by angularly inserting the brakes located at the rails edges into the designated slots in the rack unit.

    2. Align both rack rails (Part B) to sit horizontally in parallel to the rack assembly.

      image2022-7-25_12-25-38-version-1-modificationdate-1749382217567-api-v2.png

    3. Pull the rack rails' telescopic extensions all the way to the rack's opposite side, and insert the latches at the rails' free edges to the rack's slots. A click should be heard as the spring latches are fully inserted and locking occurs.

      image2022-7-25_12-28-12-version-1-modificationdate-1749382217880-api-v2.png

4

Mount the chassis onto the rack.

Note

At least two people are required to safely mount the system in the rack.

    1. Slide the rails installed on the system into the channels in the rack rails.

      image2022-7-25_16-38-31-version-1-modificationdate-1749382218257-api-v2.png

    2. Tighten the captive screws on both sides to further secure the system to the rack's posts.

      image2022-7-25_16-39-37-version-1-modificationdate-1749382218763-api-v2.png

5
Note

A cable retainer should be used to secure the power cord when plugging it into each power socket (located on the rear side of the switch). To secure the power cord inside the retainer, press the small tab on the retainer strip to loosen the loop and pull. (The following diagram is for general illustration; the rear view does not necessarily match that of the actual system).

power_cord_retainer-version-1-modificationdate-1749382219453-api-v2.png

