SN3750-SX Tool-less Rail Kit
Kit Part Number
Legacy Kit Part Number
Rack Size and Rack Depth Range
930-9BRKT-00JM-000
MTEF-KIT-I-TL
600-800 mm
Prior to the installation procedure, inspect all rail-kit components and make sure none of them is missing or damaged. If anything is missing or damaged, contact your NVIDIA representative at Networking-support@nvidia.com.
Prerequisites:
Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.
While planning how to place the system, review the two installation options shown in the table below, and consider the following points:
Make sure the system air flow is compatible with your installation selection. It is important to keep the airflow within the rack in the same direction.
Note that the part of the system to which you choose to attach the rails (the front panel direction, as demonstrated in Option 1 or the FRUs direction, as demonstrated in Option 2) will determine the system’s adjustable side. The system’s part to which the brackets are attached will be adjacent to the cabinet.
The FRUs, as well as high-speed and MNG cables, must be extracted for replacement as part of the switch service. Consider this when planning the switch installation.
1 x System
1 x Rail kit for 23.6-31.5” (600-800mm) racks
4 x Power cables – Type C14-C15
1 x Harness: RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45
2 x Cable retainers
32 x OSFP thermal caps
Rail kit for 23.6-31.5” (600-800mm) racks
X2 (of each part)
Power cables – Type C14-C15
X4
Harness: RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45 (only in QM9700)
X1
Cable retainers
X2
OSFP thermal caps
X32
If anything is damaged or missing, contact your NVIDIA representative at Networking-support@nvidia.com.
The following steps include illustrations that show front side (ports) installation, yet all instructions apply to all installation options.
1
Extract the system rail (Part A):
2
Mount the systems rails (Part A) onto the chassis:
3
Install the rack rails (Part B) on the rack.
4
Mount the chassis onto the rack.
Note
At least two people are required to safely mount the system in the rack.
5
Note
A cable retainer should be used to secure the power cord when plugging it into each power socket (located on the rear side of the switch). To secure the power cord inside the retainer, press the small tab on the retainer strip to loosen the loop and pull. (The following diagram is for general illustration; the rear view does not necessarily match that of the actual system).