SN3750-SX Tool-less Rail Kit

Kit Part Number Legacy Kit Part Number Rack Size and Rack Depth Range 930-9BRKT-00JM-000 MTEF-KIT-I-TL 600-800 mm

Note Prior to the installation procedure, inspect all rail-kit components and make sure none of them is missing or damaged. If anything is missing or damaged, contact your NVIDIA representative at Networking-support@nvidia.com.

Prerequisites:

Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.

While planning how to place the system, review the two installation options shown in the table below, and consider the following points: