NVIDIA Spectrum-2 SN3000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
NVIDIA Spectrum-2 SN3000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual  Specifications

On This Page

Specifications

Note

This document is preliminary and subject to change.

SN3700/SN3700C Specifications

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size:

1.72” (H) x 16.84” (W) x22” (D),

44mm (H) x 428mm (W) x 559mm (D)

Mounting:

19” Rack mount

Weight:

14Kg

Speed:

10/25/40/50/100/200GbE per port

Connector cage:

SN3700 (200GbE Models) - 32 QSFP56

SN3700C (100GbE Models) - 32 QSFP28

Environmental

Temperature:

Operational: 0° to 40°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity:

Operational: 10% - 85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10% - 90% non-condensing

Altitude:

3050m

Noise level:

Contact NVIDIA for more information

Regulatory

Safety/ EMC:

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC

RoHS:

RoHS compliant

Power

Input Voltage:

1x/2x, 100-127VAC; 50/60Hz 10A; 200-240 50/60Hz 6A/ 192-288VDC (not certified)

Global Power Consumption:

Global Power Consumption:

SN3700 (200GbE Models) - 250W

SN3700C (100GbE Models) - 242W

Main Devices

CPU:

SN3700 (200GbE Models) - Intel x86 2.20GHz Quad Core

SN3700C (100GbE Models) - Intel x86 2.20GHz Dual Core

PCIe:

4x Gen 3.0

Switch:

NVIDIA Spectrum®-2

Memory:

SN3700 (200GbE Models) - 16GB

SN3700C (100GbE Models) - 8GB

DDR4 RAM, 32G SSD

Throughput

SN3700 - 6.4Tb/s

SN3700C - 3.2Tb/s

SN3750-SX Specifications

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size:

1.72” (H) x 16.84” (W) x22” (D),

44mm (H) x 428mm (W) x 559mm (D)

Mounting:

19” Rack mount

Weight:

14Kg

Speed:

1/10/25/40/50/100/200GbE per port

Connector cage:

32 QSFP56

Environmental

Temperature:

Operational: 0° to 40°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity:

Operational: 10% - 85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10% - 90% non-condensing

Altitude:

3050m

Noise level:

Contact NVIDIA for more information

Regulatory

Safety/ EMC:

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC

RoHS:

RoHS compliant

Power

Input Voltage:

1x/2x, 100-127VAC; 50/60Hz 10A; 200-240 50/60Hz 6A/ 192-288VDC (not certified)

Global Power Consumption:

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 253W

Main Devices

CPU:

x86 Quad-Core Atom® Processor, 2.4GHz

PCIe:

4x Gen 3.0

Switch:

NVIDIA Spectrum®-2

Memory:

16GB DDR4 RAM, 32G SSD

Throughput

6.4Tb/s

SN3420 Specifications

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size:

1.72’’ (H) x17.24’’ (W) x 18.29’’ (D)

44mm (H) x 438mm (W) x 464.6mm (D)

Mounting:

19” Rack mount

Weight:

8.500Kg

Speed:

48 x10/25GbE

12 x 100GbE

Connector cage:

48SFP28 + 12 QSFP28

Environmental

Temperature:

Operational: 0° to 40°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity:

Operational: 10% - 85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10% - 90% non-condensing

Altitude:

3050m

Noise level:

Contact NVIDIA for more information

Regulatory

Safety/ EMC:

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC

RoHS:

RoHS compliant

Power

Input Voltage:

1x/2x, 100-127VAC 50-60Hz 6A; 200-240 50-60Hz 3A

Global Power Consumption:

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 202W

Main Devices

CPU:

Intel x86 D-1508 2.20GHz Dual Core

PCIe:

4X Gen 2

Switch:

NVIDIA Spectrum®-2

Memory:

8GB RAM, 30GB SSD

Throughput

4.8Tb/s
