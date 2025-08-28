Specifications
This document is preliminary and subject to change.
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size:
1.72” (H) x 16.84” (W) x22” (D),
44mm (H) x 428mm (W) x 559mm (D)
Mounting:
19” Rack mount
Weight:
14Kg
Speed:
10/25/40/50/100/200GbE per port
Connector cage:
SN3700 (200GbE Models) - 32 QSFP56
SN3700C (100GbE Models) - 32 QSFP28
Environmental
Temperature:
Operational: 0° to 40°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity:
Operational: 10% - 85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10% - 90% non-condensing
Altitude:
3050m
Noise level:
Contact NVIDIA for more information
Regulatory
Safety/ EMC:
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC
RoHS:
RoHS compliant
Power
Input Voltage:
1x/2x, 100-127VAC; 50/60Hz 10A; 200-240 50/60Hz 6A/ 192-288VDC (not certified)
Global Power Consumption:
SN3700 (200GbE Models) - 250W
SN3700C (100GbE Models) - 242W
Main Devices
CPU:
SN3700 (200GbE Models) - Intel x86 2.20GHz Quad Core
SN3700C (100GbE Models) - Intel x86 2.20GHz Dual Core
PCIe:
4x Gen 3.0
Switch:
NVIDIA Spectrum®-2
Memory:
SN3700 (200GbE Models) - 16GB
SN3700C (100GbE Models) - 8GB
DDR4 RAM, 32G SSD
Throughput
SN3700 - 6.4Tb/s
SN3700C - 3.2Tb/s
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size:
1.72’’ (H) x17.24’’ (W) x 18.29’’ (D)
44mm (H) x 438mm (W) x 464.6mm (D)
Mounting:
19” Rack mount
Weight:
8.500Kg
Speed:
48 x10/25GbE
12 x 100GbE
Connector cage:
48SFP28 + 12 QSFP28
Environmental
Temperature:
Operational: 0° to 40°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity:
Operational: 10% - 85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10% - 90% non-condensing
Altitude:
3050m
Noise level:
Contact NVIDIA for more information
Regulatory
Safety/ EMC:
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC
RoHS:
RoHS compliant
Power
Input Voltage:
1x/2x, 100-127VAC 50-60Hz 6A; 200-240 50-60Hz 3A
Global Power Consumption:
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 202W
Main Devices
CPU:
Intel x86 D-1508 2.20GHz Dual Core
PCIe:
4X Gen 2
Switch:
NVIDIA Spectrum®-2
Memory:
8GB RAM, 30GB SSD
Throughput
4.8Tb/s