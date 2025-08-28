Troubleshooting
This document is preliminary and subject to change.
Problem Indicator
Symptoms
Cause and Solution
LEDs
System Status LED is blinking for more than 5 minutes
Cause: NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) software did not boot properly and only firmware is running.
Solution: Connect to the system via the console port, and check the software status. You might need to contact an FAE if the NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) software did not load properly.
System Status LED is amber
Cause:
Solution:
Fan Status LED is amber
Cause:
Possible fan issue
Solution:
PSU Status LED is red
Cause:
Possible PSU issue
Solution:
System boot failure while using NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS)
Software upgrade failed on x86 based systems
Solution:
System boot failure while using Cumulus Linux
Software upgrade failed on x86 based systems
See Monitoring and Troubleshooting in Cumulus Linux User Guide.
System reset failure in SN3420
When the front panel reset button is pressed, the system does not respond. It either stalls, or continues operating with no reset.
Cause: The reset button is stuck in a pressed position due to physical pressure applied by the front panel.
Solution: The suitable solution depends on the reset reason:
1. For regular system reset, select one of the following commands (according to your Operating System), and run it from the CLI:
DVS OS:
Sonic:
Onyx:
Cumulus:
2. In case a reset is required in order to quit a sleep mode that was activated using the
3. If password reset is required, please contact NVIDIA's support team at Networking-support@nvidia.com.