Troubleshooting

When the front panel reset button is pressed, the system does not respond. It either stalls, or continues operating with no reset.

Cause: The reset button is stuck in a pressed position due to physical pressure applied by the front panel.

Solution: The suitable solution depends on the reset reason:

1. For regular system reset, select one of the following commands (according to your Operating System), and run it from the CLI:

DVS OS: reboot

Sonic: reboot

Onyx: reload

Cumulus: sudo reboot

2. In case a reset is required in order to quit a sleep mode that was activated using the halt , poweroff or shutdown commands, the system should be power cycled using the PDU OFF / ON command.

3. If password reset is required, please contact NVIDIA's support team at Networking-support@nvidia.com.