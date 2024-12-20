On This Page
Cable Installation
All cables can be inserted or removed with the unit powered on.
To insert a cable, press the connector into the port receptacle until the connector is firmly seated. The LED indicator that corresponds to its respective data port will turn orange when the physical connection is established. When a logical connection is made, the LED will turn green .
To remove a cable, disengage the locks and slowly pull the connector away from the port receptacle. The LED indicator for that port will turn off when the cable is unseated.
For a list of supported cables and transceivers, refer to the Interconnect Product Specifications.
For full cabling guidelines, refer to Cable Management Guidelines and FAQs.
For more information about port LEDs, refer to Port LEDs.
Do not push the cable connector into the receptacle using excessive force; this may damage the cable or the cage.
QSFP Cable Orientation
When using an NVIDIA splitter cable, the following splitting options are available:
SN5400 (see Splitting Options):
When running at a 50GbE per lane, each 400GbE port can be split to 2 ports of 200GbE or 4 ports of 100GbE without any limitation, or 8 ports of 50GbE while disabling (unmapping) the 50GbE port above or below it.
When running at a 25GbE per lane, each 200GbE port can be split to 2 ports of 100GbE or 4 ports of 50GbE without any limitation.
SN5600, SN5600D and SN5610 Splitting Options
When running at 100GbE per lane, each 800GbE port can be split to 2x 400GbE, 4 ports of 200GbE without any limitation, Split to 8x 100GbE of an odd port will block its adjacent even port.
When running at a 50GbE per lane, each 400GbE port can be split to 2 ports of 200GbE or 4 ports of 100GbE without any limitation, split to 8x 50GbE of an odd port will block its adjacent even port
When running at 25GbE per lane, each port can be split to 2 ports of 100GbE (4x), split to 8x 25GbE of an odd port will block its adjacent even port.
Using Splitter (Breakout) Cables with Cumulus Linux
If you are using splitter cables, edit the
/etc/cumulus/ports.conf file to enable support for these cables, and restart the
switchd service using the
sudo systemctl restart switchd command. For additional information, see Switch Port Attributes.
Examples of Splitter (Breakout or Fanout) Cables
Splitting Options
The following diagram shows the systems' ports non-blocking splitting capability to 2 and 4 ports respectively. In addition, each of the ports can be split to 8, while disabling the adjacent port. For example, when splitting port no. 1, port no. 2 will be blocked; when splitting port no. 6, port no. 5 will be blocked, and so on.
The SN56xx systems use OSFP cages, which support speeds of 800G, 2×400G or 4×200G, as well as 8×100G when using a split fiber.
The OSFP-based optical transceivers have two distinctive ports that can be used as OSFP transceivers inserted to the switch in a "belly-to-belly" configuration, meaning that the transceiver on the top will be right side up, and the transceiver below it will be upside down.
OSFP Transceiver
The following illustration depicts the numbering of the ports in 2x400G and 4x200G modes.
Connector:
800G Port:
Breakout Ports Reflection in NOS
The illustration below shows the first two rows of the system’s OSFP carriers: the image on the left identifies the OSFP cage number as it is presented by the OS; the image on the right identifies the corresponding subinterfaces.
Connector #
2×400G
Connector #
4×200G
Port Configuration
Physical Connector
Subinterface
Examples
2×400G
C1
S0
swp1s0, swp24s0
C2
S1
swp1s1, swp64s1
4×200G
C1
S0, S1
swp2s0, swp2s1
C2
S2, S3
swp8s2, swp8s3
8×100G
C1
S0, S1, S2, S3
swp60s0, swp60s1, swp60s2, swp60s3
C2
S4, S5, S6, S7
swp55s4, swp55s5, swp55s6, swp55s7