NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.13.1
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.13.1

Changes and New Features History

Revision

Description

1.12.1

Changes and New Features History in v1.12.1

1.12.0

Changes and New Features History in v1.12.0

1.11.2

Changes and New Features History in v1.11.2

1.11.1

Changes and New Features History in v1.11.1

1.11.0

Changes and New Features History in v1.11.0

1.10.1

Changes and New Features History in v1.10.1

1.10.0

Changes and New Features History in v1.10.0

1.9.2

Changes and New Features History in v1.9.2

1.9.0

Changes and New Features History in v1.9.0

1.8.2

Changes and New Features History in v1.8.2
