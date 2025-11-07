NVIDIA® UFM® is a powerful platform for managing scale-out computing environments. UFM enables data center operators to monitor and operate the entire fabric efficiently and maximize fabric resource utilization.

UFM eliminates the complexity of fabric management, provides deep visibility into traffic and health, and optimizes application performance.

While other tools are device-oriented and involve manual processes, UFM is an automated and an application-oriented software which bridges the gap between servers, applications, and fabric elements. Thus, it enables administrators to manage and optimize clusters of various sizes.

UFM Enterprise Appliance is offered as a pre-installed network device, suitable for all OS environments. It uses an NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 NDR single-port adapter card installed on the fabric with minimal effort.