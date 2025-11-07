Troubleshooting

Issue Resolution

System Status LED is RED Unplug the appliance and call your NVIDIA representative.

Power Supply Unit Status LED is not lit or is RED Check that the power cable is plugged into a working outlet. Check that the power cable has a voltage within the range of 100-240 volts AC. Remove and reinstall the power cable. Remove and reinstall the power supply unit.

The Power Button w/Integrated LED for the appliance shuts off Check that there is adequate ventilation. Make sure that there is nothing blocking the front or rear of the chassis and that the fan modules and ventilation holes are not blocked (especially dust over the holes). If you find dust blocking the holes it is recommended to clean the fan unit and remove the dust from the front and rear panels of the appliance using a vacuum cleaner.

The link LED for the Ethernet connector does not come on Check that both ends of the cable are connected. Check that the locks on the ends are secured. Make sure that the latest firmware version is installed on all the HCA cards and the appliance. If media adapters are used, check that all the connections are good, tight, and secure.

The activity LEDs do not come on Check that UFM has been started.

The appliance is off Press the Power Button w/Integrated LED, If that does not work: Unplug the appliance. Wait 5 minutes. Plug in the appliance and press the Power Button w/Integrated LED. If the appliance does not come on, check the power supplies. If the appliance comes on, Use the UFM management software to determine the cause of the Shutdown. Check the temperature. Check the Fan status.

Hard drive LED is constant amber SSD is faulty, replace according to instructions in section "Removing a Hard Disk Drive from a 3.5" Hard Drive Carrier".

Hard drive LED is blinking amber RAID is rebuilding, wait for this operation to complete (might take up to 48 hours). Please refer to Section "3.5 Inch Hard Drive LEDs" and section "Removing a Hard Disk Drive from a 3.5" Hard Drive Carrier" for additional information.