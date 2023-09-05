NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.10.1 LTS (2022 LTS U7)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.10.1 LTS (2022 LTS U7)  Appendix – UFM Multisite Portal Integration

Appendix – UFM Multisite Portal Integration

NVIDIA® Mellanox® UFM® Enterprise Multisite Portal consolidates fabric information from several UFM servers into one central console. This provides the fabric administrator with a central view of devices, alerts, congestion, and other fabric health and performance information across all sites.

In order to configure UFM to work with the multisite portal, the following parameters must be set in the main UFM configuration file: gv.cfg.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[multisite]
enabled = true
#site name is mandatory when multisite is enabled
site_name = 
server = 10.213.1.122
port = 443
protocol=https
interval = 60
file=/opt/ufm/data/multisite/summary
max_files=60

Warning

For more information on UFM multi-site portal commands, please refer to the UFM Appliance Command Reference Guide.

Parameter

Description

enabled

Enables multisite agent in UFM

site_name

User-defined name which will be presented in the multisite portal

server

IPv4 address of the multisite portal server

port

The port to connect to on the multisite portal server

protocol

The communication protocol to use to connect to the multisite portal.
The following options are available:

  • https (default)

  • http

  • file (to save multisite agent summary information locally)

interval

Determines frequency in which data is sent by the multisite agent (in seconds)

file

Location where local summary data of the multisite agent is maintained

max_files

Maximum number of files to maintain

Configuring Multisite Agent Credentials

In order to configure the username and password of the multisite portal server, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
r-ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm multi-site username <USER> password

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here