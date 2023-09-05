Changes and New Features History

v4.8.0 (UFM Enterprise v6.9.0)

NDR Support Full E2E NDR including ConnectX-7 HCAs Family (Discovery and Monitoring)

Cable FW Burn Add support for multiple switches with multiple FW images burning

Events Add support for monitoring and alerting on cable transceiver temperatures over threshold

Improve SM traps handling (offloading SM traps handling to a separated process)

Add option for setting events persistency (keeping max last X events) for showing upon UFM startup

Add option for consolidating similar events on the UFM Web UI Events Log View

SHARP Add support for failover to secondary bond port in case of IB interface failure

Add option to override SHARP smx_sock_interface based on UFM fabric_interface (gv.cfg)

Add option to set SHARP AM ib_port_guid based on UFM fabric_interface (gv.cfg)

SM Add support for tracking SM configuration changes (configuration history)

Add support for pkey assignment validation (for user defined pkey assignment only)

Client Certificate Authentication Add option to push bootstrap certificate to the UFM via REST API

MFT Integration Enhancement Add support for MFT based operation (FW burning, cable info) while m_key / vs_key are configured on SM

UFM Health Add option for users to add customized health tests based on scripts (Python/Bash)

Web UI Enhancements Add support for user defined modular UFM dashboard views (based on available list of pre-defined panels)

Add support for UFM dashboard timeline (for viewing historical dashboard views)

Enhance the dashboard inventory view for showing elements (HCAs, Switches, Cables, Gateways, Routers) by version

Add support for user defined modular UFM telemetry persistent dashboard (Telemetry View)

Adding option for viewing Web client data based on local client time or UFM server time

Add option to select UFM look and feel between dark mode and light mode (default is light mode)

Add support for hierarchical view when presenting the network map elements.

Add option for selecting the displayed columns for all data tables.

Add option for exporting all table data into CSV (not only the current displayed page data)

Improved view of the ports table (port name, speed and width)

Add option to show disabled/down ports

Add support for Web UI usage statistics collection

Add option for sending test email

UFM Plugins Add support for running UFM plugins within UFM docker container

Add support for AHX monitoring plugin

Add support for TFS (Telemetry Fluentd streaming) plugin

v4.7.0 (UFM Enterprise v6.8.0)

IButils2 Package Upgraded the ibdiagnet version integrated with UFM Appliance to v2.8.2 with temperature alarm/warning reporting

UFM Telemetry Changed the Telemetry infrastructure from UFM Telemetry docker container to UFM Telemetry bare metal

Performance improvements for supporting telemetry on large scale fabrics (up to 216,000 ports fabric)

Live sessions enhancements – adding support for multiple telemetry sessions based on one UFM Telemetry instance

Add support for collecting historical telemetry (all fabric ports counters) by default

Unhealthy Port Add option (configurable) for automatically Isolating ports which were detected with high BER

Add option to present unhealthy port table by the connection type (switch-switch or switch-host)

Add option to mark selected device as unhealthy

Add context menu options for selected unhealthy ports

UFM Plugins – REST over RDMA Add support for REST API over RDMA plugin (allowing execution of UFM REST API requests over the InfiniBand fabric)

UFM Plugins – NDT Add support for NDT (CSV formatted topology) comparison with UFM fabric detected topology

Fabric Validation Tests Add context menu options for selected results of fabric validation tests based of UFM model objects (Devices and Ports).

Add support for Socket-direct mode reporting (Inventory)

Add support for SHARP Aggregation Manager health tests

Add support for Tree Topology Analysis support in UFM

Events Policy Add new category for Events Policy – Security

Add new UFM events indicating Pkey assignment of GUIDs and removal of GUIDs from Pkey

Add new UFM events which are triggered when duplicated node or port GUIDs are detected in the fabric

Add new event for indicating switch down reported by SM

UFM SDK Add option to get topology via UFM REST API and stream it out to an external destination

Virtualization Add option to assign selected virtual ports to a specified PKEY (via UFM Web UI)

Cable Information Showing Link grade in Cable info

Network Map Add support for network map topology persistency on server side

UFM Web UI Add option to copy and paste tables content ( GUIDS and LIDS ) via UFM Web UI

UFM Authentication Add support for token based authentication

SM Configuration Setting AR (Adaptive Routing) Up Down as the default routing configuration in UFM / SM ( for new UFM installations )

UFM REST API Add Support for CloudX API in UFM for OpenStack integration and allow auto provisioning of the InfiniBand fabric

NDR Support Add support for discovering and monitoring Nvidia NDR switches

UFM Plugins Added a support to deploy and run UFM plugins.

MLNX_OFED Package Upgraded the MLNX_OFED version integrated with UFM Appliance to v5.5-1.0.3

v4.6.0 (UFM Enterprise v6.7.0)

Auto-isolation of high BER ports Added support for automatically isolate port with high BER (monitoring is done based on Symbol BER).

Periodic ibdiagnet Added ability to execute ibdiagnet periodically and collect the generated logs

UFM Telemetry-based monitoring Changed UFM's monitoring mechanism to be based on UFM Telemetry instead of IBPM (for both default and live telemetry sessions)

IB router & IB gateway monitoring Added support for monitoring of InfiniBand router and gateway ports

SHARP aggregation manager events Added support for showing SHARP aggregation manager events in UFM

Periodic topology check Added support for periodic run of topology comparisons and reporting of topology changes against preset topology

Visual topology difference Added option to view visual-representation of topology changes in the network topology map (as compared to a "master" or user-defined topology)

System dump for externally managed switches Added support for collecting system dump for externally managed switches

Syslog settings via web UI Added support for configuring UFM syslog settings via UFM web UI

Upgrade for group of switches Added support for software/firmware upgrade for a group of switches

NDR switches readiness Added support for discovery and management of NDR switches

Transition to file-based storage Transitioned from Mysql to SQlite DB for persistent model objects

Counters over threshold Added support for showing telemetry counters over a predefined threshold when using historical statistic collection

HDR cables burning Added support for burning HDR cable transceivers for selected switches

Dragonfly+ topology analysis Added fabric validation test to validate an existing Dragonfly+ topology

Web UI enhancements Context switch for events & alarms

Zoom-in and filtering options for network map

Updated live session members

Uploading ibdiagnet results Added option to upload periodic ibdiagnet results to any remote destination over SCP or SFTP

Telemetry API enhancements Added option to retrieve short counter format or specified counters only for monitoring session data REST API

High BER ports list Added support for displaying all ports with high BER (from the Ports view) as well as the ability to mark them as unhealthy

OpenSM GUID list Added support for new OpenSM traps (UFM Events) which indicate activity in the fabric of unexpected OpenSM

REST API Links API has been updated with two additional fields: source_port_name, destination_port_name.

v4.5.1 (UFM Enterprise v6.6.2)

SHARP Topology API Added the ability to query SHARP topology API regardless to SHARP reservation mode

v4.5.0 (UFM Enterprise v6.6.1)

MLNX_OFED Package Upgraded the MLNX_OFED version integrated with UFM Appliance to v5.2-1.0.4

Licensing Added support for UFM subscription license

Sysdump Added ability to perform sysdump on internally managed switches

Added ability to perform sysdump on hosts

Event streaming Added ability to stream UFM events via FluentBit plugin

Virtualization Added support for port virtualization including virtualization events

Telemetry Added support for new telemetry capabilities and showing historical data reports

Multiple rail optimization Added support for multiple rail optimization validation test ​

MCARE Added support for MCARE integration with UFM over REST API ​

Log history Added support for showing history of UFM, OpenSM, and Events logs

Multi-HCA grouping Added support for grouping Windows Multi-HCA

Congestion map Added support for traffic and congestion map for used-defined port group

IB Gateway Added support for IB Gateway discovery

IB Router Added support for IB Router discovery

Topology comparison Enhanced topology diff reports

Look and feel Updated look and feel to NVIDIA theme

Static SM LID upon failover (Static SM-LID) Preserving SM LID upon UFM restart/failover/takeover

Replay SHARP reservations Added support for replay of persistent SHARP allocation upon SHARP startup

Large-scale virtualization support Added virtualization support for up to 1M virtual ports

BlueField DPUs support Added support for management of BlueField DPU devices in the fabric

Topology map enhancements Added support for selection and running of actions on multiple elements in network map

v4.4.0 (UFM Enterprise v6.5.2)

New licensing mechanism Added support for the new UFM subscription license (keeping backward compatibility with old license file)

UFM Events Forwarder UFM events are forwarded to a Fluentd container

System dump for switches and hosts Added support for running and uploading system dump from internally managed switches and hosts via UFM web UI

Pagination Added support for paginating web UI tables for better responsiveness

PKey versioning Added support for PKey versioning to indicate PKey related changes

Integration with MCare Add support for UFM-Mellanox Care integration over UFM REST APIs

Large scale support Improved the handling of IB Performance Monitoring (IBPM) statistic data and generation of events in UFM for large scale fabrics

Offloaded handling of topology changes of large scale fabrics to a new process in UFM

Added CLI command to set the HCA VL15 port receive buffer size

Added CLI command to set the maximum number of SMPs sent in HCA

UFM Safe Startup Set all UFM ports to full membership upon UFM startup so that all UFM IB applications (e.g. OpenSM, IBPM, ibdiagnet) have full access to the IB fabric

IBPM Resiliency If UFM's fabric interface is configured as a bond, UFM restarts the IBPM on the secondary interface (the new active interface) if the active interface fails

MLNX_OFED Package Upgraded the MLNX_OFED version integrated with UFM Appliance to v5.1-2.3.7

Large scale support improvements Added support for running UFM in large scale setup (up to 40K nodes)

Multi-port SM Added an option to run UFM-SM on multiple pre-configured ports

Python3 support Unified UFM code to run using Python3 code

Cable lifecycle events Added support for new cables lifecycle events (e.g. cable added, removed, changed location and duplicated)

Updating port speed via UFM Added REST API to control the rate limit of physical and virtual ports

Enhanced SM configuration via UFM Added REST API for updating SM congestion control and adaptive routing parameters

IB Gateway support Added support for discovery and monitoring of IB Gateway

Ports display Present all disabled ports as well for each device in the right ports tab

Externally managed switch reset option Added support for resetting externally managed switches

MetroX-2 system support Added support for MetroX-2 systems TQ8100-HS2F, TQ8200-HS2F

UFM-SHARP resources allocation integration Added REST API to allocate and deallocate SHARP resources

UFM Multisite Portal Single pane of glass to manage multiple UFMs in one console

Mlxlink support Added option to display enhanced cable information for a selected port using mlxlink

MLNX_OFED Package Upgraded the MLNX_OFED version integrated with UFM Appliance

to v5.0-2.1.8.0

UFM Appliance Gen2.5 support Added support for UFM Appliance Gen2.5 hardware

Docker containers support Added support for Docker containers

UFM Telemetry container integration Integrated UFM Telemetry container in UFM Appliance

v4.2.0 (UFM Enterprise v6.4)

AHX Monitoring Added support for monitoring AHX devices

Security Enhancements Admin and monitor user passwords must be configured during first boot. Default passwords are no longer created automatically. Warning To comply with California SB-327 regulations, the user must now enter a password manually as part of the initial wizard, and is not allowed to skip this step. Nevertheless, the user will be allowed to manually write in the default username and password (admin/admin or monitor/monitor).

Mellanox SHARP Support Added support for Mellanox SHARP and HBA for Mellanox Quantum™ switches (SHARPv2)

Backend Added support for a security alert and related actions on SA_Key violation

Added support for a security alert and related actions on SA DoS

Added support for configure rate limit per VF on EDR ports

UFM REST API Added new UFM REST APIs. For the full list, please refer to UFM REST API document.

New Web UI Functionalities Expanded the functionality of the new web UI for InfiniBand management and operations to include: Fabric Validation: Added support for running fabric validation tests

Network Configuration: Added support for setting QoS per network (PKey)

Monitoring Mode: Added support for Monitoring mode view

Logical Model in UFM web UI The logical model enables to manage IB fabric based on business-oriented requirements. It is based on the logical model which treats the physical fabric topology as an abstraction.

Support for new predefined groups Added 3 new pre-defined groups to UFM for: Nodes, director switches, and 1U switches as well.

Network Map Link Analysis Enables traffic and error counters analysis based on the discovered topology links. This allows defining thresholds per counter, coloring all topology links according to those thresholds, and viewing specified counter information per link.

IPv6 UFM Agent support Added support for UFM Agent over IPv6