Device Access
You can configure default access parameters for remote administration via the following protocols:
Switch/Server SSH – allows you to define the SSH parameters to open an SSH session on your device
IPMI – allows you to set the IPMI parameters to open an IPMI session on your device for remote power control
HTTP – allows you to define the HTTP parameters to open an HTTP session on your device
Default credentials are applicable to all switches and servers in the fabric.Warning
The default SSH (CLI) switch credentials match the Grid Director series switch. To change the credentials for IS5030/IS5035 edit the [SSH_Switch] section in the gv.cfg file.
Define access parameters for the remote user as described in the following table.
Site Access Credential Parameters
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
User
|
The name of the user allowed remote access.
|
Password
|
Enter the user password.
|
Confirmation
|
Re-enter the password.
|
Port
|
Each communication protocol has a default port for connection. You can modify the port number, if required.
|
Timeout
|
Each communication protocol has a default timeout, i.e. the maximum time, in seconds, to wait for a response from the peer. You can modify the timeout, if required.