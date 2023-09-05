On This Page
Installing and Running UFM-SDN Agent Software
The UFM agent is an optional component that you can install on the fabric nodes to collect local node information and perform local management tasks.
Before you install the UFM agent, ensure that the following packages are installed on your system:
net-tools
coreutils
procps
sysstat
sed
util-linux
grep
gawk
OpenIPMI-tools
Iproute
ip-bonding
Most of these packages are installed by the default LINUX installation. The UFM agent installation script terminates the installation if packages are missing. However, package names might vary between Linux distributions.
TCP/UDP port 6306 is used for communication with the UFM server. This value might be overwritten (see installation option ufma-ufm-mcast-port).
The default UFM installation directory is /opt/ufm.
To install the UFM Agent software, do the following:
Create a temporary directory (for example /tmp/ufm).
Extract ufma-3.0.0-XXX-<OS>-x86_64.tgz to the temporary directory (where <OS> is redhat or suse).
Change directory to /tmp/ufm/ufma-3.0.0-XXX-<OS>-x86_64.
From the temporary directory, run the following command as root: ./install.sh --ufma-mcast-ifaces "ethxx,ibxx". You can use command options to override default installation parameters.
After installation you can remove the temporary directory.
UFMA Installation Parameters
General Installation Parameters
|
Parameter
|
Default
|
Notes
|
--autostart
|
y
|
Override this if you do not want to start the UFMA process automatically.
|
--start-ipmi
|
y
|
Override this option if you do not use IPMI in your fabric.
|
--scriptsonly
|
y
|
Use this option when you install UFMA on the UFM server.
UFMA Parameters
|
Parameter
|
Default
|
Notes
|
--ufma-cpu-affinity
|
None
|
CPU core number, starting from zero.
|
--ufma-ufm-mcast-addr
|
224.0.23.172
|
This address MUST be configured in UFM.
|
--ufma-ufm-mcast-port
|
6306
|
This port MUST be configured in UFM.
|
--ufma-mcast-ifaces
|
N/A, mandatory parameter
|
You can bind UFMA listener to specific interfaces; for example, eth0, ib3.
|
--ufma-dir
|
/opt/ufma
|
Use only if /opt/ is mounted as read-only.
After installing the UFM Agent software, the UFM Agent runs automatically. The UFM Agent reports messages to /var/log/ufma.log.
To check the status, invoke:
/etc/init.d/ufmad status
To set the verbosity of the log level, use the UFMA_LOG_LEVEL environment variable. Valid values are from 0 (low) to 6 (high).
To activate the new setting, restart the agent using:
/etc/init.d/ufmad restart
For troubleshooting, send the log files to Mellanox support.
Bonding between two ports of the same HCA is fully supported when the UFM Agent is running on the host. The UFM Agent learns the bond interface configuration that was created manually, and can then configure partitioning, meaning a p-key-based interface, on top of the bond interface.
When the UFM Agent is not installed, UFM learns and presents bond slave interfaces as separate interfaces, i.e. bonding is not indicated.
UFM supports system MIBs, and answers SNMP queries for the following parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Value
|
sysDescr
|
UFM Server 5.2
|
sysObjectID
|
1.3.6.1.4.1.5206.1.200
|
sysContact
Default get community string is "public", default set community string is "private".
The UFM Agent is a stateless application. There is no dedicated upgrade procedure. The Agent installation process detects whether there is a previous version of the agent and automatically removes it.