Logical Elements

The Networks view lists the existing global and local networks and allows managing them.

This section describes how to create a new global or local network.

When creating a network or network interface, the following SM files are edited as a result of network and network interface configuration:

partitions.conf – the partitions.conf file is changed when a network is created, deleted, or modified.

qos-policy.conf – the qos-policy.conf file is changed when a network, logical server, or network interface is created, deleted or updated.

After creating a network, you may attach it to a logical server, which creates a network interface that enables you to use partitions and configure QoS on logical server members.

To add a new network, click the New button.

The "New Network" window contains four sections presented in the following subsections.

This section includes 5 fields:

Scope: Identify the scope of the new network. If "Local" is selected, a new field appears called "Environment" to select which in which environment the new network should be.

Name: Name of the network map (required)

Description: Description of the network map (optional)

Pkey: PKey of the network map (required)

Pkey Membership

This part is optional.

IP Subnet: Enter the network IP subnet. Warning Using class A network addresses (255.0.0.0) for logical networks may cause high memory consumption.

Network Mask: Enter the network mask.

Default Gateway: Enter the network default gateway.





This part is optional.

UFM allows fabric traffic prioritization by providing four predefined Service Levels (SL). Each SL defines different queuing priority of the traffic in the fabric. The SL is configured centrally and is applied to all fabric ports. Prioritization occurs when traffic with different SL levels is competing for bandwidth on the same port at the same time.

Warning To benefit from QoS capabilities in the fabric, please enable QoS from the Settings page.

QoS is provisioned to the SM via the partitions.conf and qos-policy.conf configuration files. You cannot remove or manually modify these files.

QoS parameters are associated with network interfaces.

The UFM software defines the attributes in the qos-policy.conf file. When each port group is associated with logical server members, a QoS-level is associated with the QoS parameters set, and the matching rule represents the network interface object. The MTU limit is defined for the network object.

A partition is specified by the network. The QoS is generally defined by the network but can be overwritten by the network interface for the specific logical server, providing a more granular definition of QoS for the specified logical server.

Warning Before setting QoS, make sure to select the preferred algorithm. If you do not pre-select the algorithm, UFM automatically applies QoS settings to the default algorithm (MINHOP). For more information about configuring the algorithm, please refer to UFM Routing Protocols.

QoS Field Description MTU limit The Maximum Transmission Unit (number of bytes) is defined for network object Service Level Select a predefined service level

Possible values: 0-15 Rate Limit Rate limit in Mbps. This value is converted to a standard InfiniBand enumerator (rate_limit, which has fixed values), and provisioned to the SM via the partitions.conf and qos-policy.conf files.

This part is optional.

UFM allows you to specify one of the following IP distribution (configuration) methods:

Static – UFM Agent creates a new interface with static IP addresses

External – UFM does not create an interface on hosts. Host configuration is user-defined.

This section contains the IP configuration method (i.e. static or external).

Warning The default is external, and it will be disabled in case the IP configuration field is empty

The static IP option reveals 3 fields:

Domain name: the name of the network domain

The Primary DNS and Secondary DNS fields must have a valid IPv4 format

Click Edit to edit the selected network map.





Click Delete to delete the selected network.