Modifying UFM Configuration Files

NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.10.1 LTS (2022 LTS U7)
To modify UFM configuration files:

  1. Export the configuration to a "zip" file.

    ufm-appliance > enable
ufm-appliance # configure terminal
ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm configuration export

  2. Upload the file to a USB storage device or to a remote server.

    ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm configuration upload ufm-config-20121128-180857.zip scp://mlnx:123456@172.30.3.201/tmp

  3. Extract the "zip" file ("conf" folder).

  4. Perform any required modification to the files placed in the "conf" folder.

  5. Pack the "conf" folder back into the "zip" file.

  6. Fetch the file to the appliance.

    ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm configuration fetch scp://mlnx:123456@172.30.3.201/tmp/ufm-config-20121128-180857-modified.zip

  7. [Optional] Stop UFM server.
    Some parameters can be modified and have effect without restarting UFM®-SDN SM.

    ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # no ufm start

  8. Import the configuration from the "zip" file.

    ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm configuration import ufm-config-20121128-180857-modified.zip

    Due to the configuration import, a signal is sent to the SM.

  9. [Optional, only if Step 5 is performed] Start UFM server.

    ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm start
Starting UFM, please wait...
ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ufm status
UFM mode: Management
Local - ufmapl_3467ed (172.30.30.8)
========================================
UFM Running
SM Running
IBPM Running
Health Running
MySQL Running
ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

    For further information, please refer to the UFM®-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide.
